Each his own - I donít support any particular African team or really enjoy individualism in football so Iím only motivated by liverpool doing well. If Salah and mane donít get their dream in this tournament some other footballers do



Weíve got potentially 4 trophies to win this season (which could also be the last with us for either of the players in question) so Iíd rather they werenít getting concussed or playing 120 minutes on a crap pitch with potentially another 3 similar matches about to go into their legs with CL and a final next month

So yeah for me I hoped theyíd be out by now and hope they go out in the next round



Thatís an extremely selfish way of looking at it. Theyíre there now and are both doing well. Weíve got through a really difficult patch with flying colours and theyíll both be back for the Leicester game regardless of whether they win it or get knocked out in the quarters. If Salah wants to win the Ballon díOr he more than likely has to win this tournament and you can see how desperately he wants to win it. Iíd get zero satisfaction if Burkina Faso won it but imagine how proud youíd be of Sadio or Mo if they won it and the massive confidence boost it could do for Sadio especially for the rest of the season.