We've been spoilt. Not just because we're watching Klopp's Liverpool and they are among the very best teams in the world. But also the incredibly high standard of the Premier League now, where the best international players play their footy and where any Englishman breaking through into the first team is automatically of a high standard.
The Euros weren't bad but they were a definite step down from the Premier League. This tournament is a much bigger step down. From a selfish point of view it's a shame that our top players are wasting their time there.
Agree with all completely
But that still doesnt explain the lack of goals
You get goals on shit pitches with awful decision making in pub leagues amateur leagues semi pro leagues
Ive just never known anything like this 0-0/1-0 stuff
Having watch these two games the main issue as I see it is people get forward in 2s and 3s against 6/7 consistently
I can only surmise thats its pure terror of conceding. It makes literally the worst viewing of all footbsll across the world without exception