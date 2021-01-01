« previous next »
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 08:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
Mane got knocked out, but for some reason i wasn't that happy about it,.

I dont get it

He should be out of the tournament
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm »
When is the turnip season in Africa? Seems like most of the venues had the harvesting done only weeks ago.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:37:25 pm
When is the turnip season in Africa? Seems like most of the venues had the harvesting done only weeks ago.

Ages ago, they now play for Everton mate
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 08:53:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:01:27 pm
This is it

But neither can a few leagues around the world

The huge shift in average goals per game is just weird.

We've been spoilt. Not just because we're watching Klopp's Liverpool and they are among the very best  teams in the world. But also the incredibly high standard of the Premier League now, where the best international players play their footy and where any Englishman breaking through into the first team is automatically of a high standard.

The Euros weren't bad but they were a definite step down from the Premier League. This tournament is a much bigger step down. From a selfish point of view it's a shame that our top players are wasting their time there.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 09:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:53:32 pm
We've been spoilt. Not just because we're watching Klopp's Liverpool and they are among the very best  teams in the world. But also the incredibly high standard of the Premier League now, where the best international players play their footy and where any Englishman breaking through into the first team is automatically of a high standard.

The Euros weren't bad but they were a definite step down from the Premier League. This tournament is a much bigger step down. From a selfish point of view it's a shame that our top players are wasting their time there.

Agree with all completely

But that still doesnt explain the lack of goals

You get goals on shit pitches with awful decision making in pub leagues amateur leagues semi pro leagues

Ive just never known anything like this 0-0/1-0 stuff

Having watch these two games the main issue as I see it is people get forward in 2s and 3s against 6/7 consistently

I can only surmise thats its pure terror of conceding. It makes literally the worst viewing of all footbsll across the world without exception
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm »
Defending is easier than attacking for competent players. Put athletic, phsically fit and decently organised but limited technically (outside a couple of individuals) teams together and 0-0s is what you'll get.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 pm »
I had a tenner on both games ending 0-0 fml I could have won a fortune if I went bigger how the hell do you score on these pitches?!!?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
So, it's Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea and Egypt vs Morocco
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm »
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1569 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
So, it's Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea and Egypt vs Morocco

is it too much for at least one of Sadio or Mo to lose in the semifinals?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1570 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
is it too much for at least one of Sadio or Mo to lose in the semifinals?

Senegal, if they win against Equatorial Guinea, will play Burkina Faso/Tunisia. I would fancy them against either.

Egypt has a tougher game against Morocco and will likely face hosts, Cameroon. They have a harder route.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1571 on: Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:15:11 pm
Senegal, if they win against Equatorial Guinea, will play Burkina Faso/Tunisia. I would fancy them against either.

Egypt has a tougher game against Morocco and will likely face hosts, Cameroon. They have a harder route.
I've gone and backed Tunisia and Burkina Faso to win it outright. I know one will KO the other next, and expect Tunisia to go through but the low scoring nature of this tournament makes it ripe for a Burkina Faso type side to do a Greece and shock the world. 9/1 is long odds for Tunisia IMO, 24/1 for Faso.

The shit pitches, poor football level and red cards make it a lottery.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1572 on: Yesterday at 10:34:28 pm »
Egypt has beaten Ivory Coast in the AFCONs in 1986, 1998, 2006 and 2008. All times they went on to win the tournament. 🤞🤞

Won't be easy against Morocco though.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1573 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:00:24 pm
Agree with all completely

But that still doesnt explain the lack of goals

You get goals on shit pitches with awful decision making in pub leagues amateur leagues semi pro leagues

Ive just never known anything like this 0-0/1-0 stuff

Having watch these two games the main issue as I see it is people get forward in 2s and 3s against 6/7 consistently

I can only surmise thats its pure terror of conceding. It makes literally the worst viewing of all footbsll across the world without exception

True enough. The lack of goals is weird. Your explanation might be the best one.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1574 on: Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm »
Dont really get the mentality of hoping our players get knocked out.

Players whove given their all for the club for years and people want them knocked out to give us a better chance in a load of matches that we ended up winning anyway.

Of course when they do get knocked out it has its benefits for us but I cant get on board with actively wanting it to happen.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
The expanded format means smaller teams qualifying to the knock out rounds and playing super conservative.

Also the quality of African teams have deteriorated meaning that not a lot of quality players are on display.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm
Dont really get the mentality of hoping our players get knocked out.

.....

Of course when they do get knocked out it has its benefits for us but I cant get on board with actively wanting it to happen.

You've answered your own question. You don't agree with those Liverpool supporters who want our African players back home as soon as possible, but you can understand them.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm
Dont really get the mentality of hoping our players get knocked out.

Players whove given their all for the club for years and people want them knocked out to give us a better chance in a load of matches that we ended up winning anyway.

Of course when they do get knocked out it has its benefits for us but I cant get on board with actively wanting it to happen.
Really? You are OK with them getting injuries in circumstances that are not nearly on par with the care at the PL? Like Mane's concussion, for example. And all of the games I've seen are played on surfaces that are not suitable for most Championship teams; that can add to any club's injury worries.

I have no problem with AFCON per se, but I have a problem with non-uniform standards when it comes to player safety. I want to see the same rules applied all across the globe.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1578 on: Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:46:09 pm
Dont really get the mentality of hoping our players get knocked out.

Players whove given their all for the club for years and people want them knocked out to give us a better chance in a load of matches that we ended up winning anyway.

Of course when they do get knocked out it has its benefits for us but I cant get on board with actively wanting it to happen.

Each his own - I dont support any particular African team or really enjoy individualism in football so Im only motivated by liverpool doing well. If Salah and mane dont get their dream in this tournament some other footballers do
 
Weve got potentially 4 trophies to win this season (which could also be the last with us for either of the players in question) so Id rather they werent getting concussed or playing 120 minutes on a crap pitch with potentially another 3 similar matches about to go into their legs with CL and a final next month
So yeah for me I hoped theyd be out by now and hope they go out in the next round
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1579 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:56:39 pm
Each his own - I dont support any particular African team or really enjoy individualism in football so Im only motivated by liverpool doing well. If Salah and mane dont get their dream in this tournament some other footballers do
 
Weve got potentially 4 trophies to win this season (which could also be the last with us for either of the players in question) so Id rather they werent getting concussed or playing 120 minutes on a crap pitch with potentially another 3 similar matches about to go into their legs with CL and a final next month
So yeah for me I hoped theyd be out by now and hope they go out in the next round
Thats an extremely selfish way of looking at it. Theyre there now and are both doing well. Weve got through a really difficult patch with flying colours and theyll both be back for the Leicester game regardless of whether they win it or get knocked out in the quarters. If Salah wants to win the Ballon dOr he more than likely has to win this tournament and you can see how desperately he wants to win it. Id get zero satisfaction if Burkina Faso won it but imagine how proud youd be of Sadio or Mo if they won it and the massive confidence boost it could do for Sadio especially for the rest of the season.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1580 on: Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm »
.
The 2021 AFCON Quarter-Finals...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations#Knockout_stage




Saturday 29th January, 4pm kick off : Gambia vs Cameroon

Saturday 29th January, 7pm kick off : Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

Sunday 30th January, 4pm kick off : Egypt vs Morocco

Sunday 30th January, 7pm kick off : Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea




Official Sites - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.cafonline.com : www.cafonline.com/total-africa-cup-of-nations : www.youtube.com/c/CAFTVafricanfootball/videos

Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Africa_Cup_of_Nations : https://twitter.com/CAFCLCC

For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, the draw, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

Previous RAWK post for Liverpool players in the Group Stages : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824







ACN 2021 Matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (on Sky Sports, + BBC showing most Quarters, both Semis & Final)

ACN 2021 matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.



Match Highlights:-

CAF TV official highlights - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL79m9Jm7_jmAMIsN5JRgk4VSUz8laXvAf

Sky Sports official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=AR50OgopAQU&list=PLISuFiQTdKDUOLTHbFGvNXUBb3TUwpN-f

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.soccercatch.com : https://highlightsfootball.net : https://ourmatch.me/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1581 on: Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
Really? You are OK with them getting injuries in circumstances that are not nearly on par with the care at the PL? Like Mane's concussion, for example. And all of the games I've seen are played on surfaces that are not suitable for most Championship teams; that can add to any club's injury worries.

I have no problem with AFCON per se, but I have a problem with non-uniform standards when it comes to player safety. I want to see the same rules applied all across the globe.

Obviously not, Im not referring to injuries, Mane shouldnt play again until his concussion has been assessed and a timescale provided for his recovery (and then reassessed again). Its worth remembering that players getting injured isnt exclusive to AFCON. The point is people were banging this drum well before Mane got knocked out and I just find it a bit weird.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1582 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:00:37 pm
Even if they make the semis there's a 3rd place match the day before the final.

There is a 3rd place match?  :butt

That is the dumbest thing in the world. Not even players can care that much.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1583 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm »
Morocco - Equatorial Guinea final please!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1584 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:30:03 pm
I've gone and backed Tunisia and Burkina Faso to win it outright. I know one will KO the other next, and expect Tunisia to go through but the low scoring nature of this tournament makes it ripe for a Burkina Faso type side to do a Greece and shock the world. 9/1 is long odds for Tunisia IMO, 24/1 for Faso.

The shit pitches, poor football level and red cards make it a lottery.

Those are decent odds considering there are not many clear favourites among the last 8, and the low scoring nature does make it a bit of a leveler.

I would say Morocco is the strongest side, but even they have to beat Egypt and Cameroon/Gambia (think hosts will make at least semi with their Home advantage) to get to the final and considering that Algeria, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have exited already, being one of the favourites doesn't seem a good thing.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1585 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
not sure id want a senegal v Egypt final especially when they also play in the 2 legged world cup play off at the end of March. Mane and Salah Definitely wont be passing to each other after all that
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1586 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
Thats an extremely selfish way of looking at it. Theyre there now and are both doing well. Weve got through a really difficult patch with flying colours and theyll both be back for the Leicester game regardless of whether they win it or get knocked out in the quarters. If Salah wants to win the Ballon dOr he more than likely has to win this tournament and you can see how desperately he wants to win it. Id get zero satisfaction if Burkina Faso won it but imagine how proud youd be of Sadio or Mo if they won it and the massive confidence boost it could do for Sadio especially for the rest of the season.

Just to combine both your views on this - If none of the two get injured and if one of them wins it, then great! That's what I'm hoping for.

But Senegal do have to be careful about Sadio playing in the next game - that's a legitimate worry.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm
Those are decent odds considering there are not many clear favourites among the last 8, and the low scoring nature does make it a bit of a leveler.

I would say Morocco is the strongest side, but even they have to beat Egypt and Cameroon/Gambia (think hosts will make at least semi with their Home advantage) to get to the final and considering that Algeria, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have exited already, being one of the favourites doesn't seem a good thing.
It feels a bit like most World Cups and Euros where the supposed big hitters look gassed and lacking any momentum.  I agree with you about Cameroon making semis or beyond.  Home advantage and some questionnable refereeing is playing its part as the games are so close.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
Obviously not, Im not referring to injuries, Mane shouldnt play again until his concussion has been assessed and a timescale provided for his recovery (and then reassessed again). Its worth remembering that players getting injured isnt exclusive to AFCON. The point is people were banging this drum well before Mane got knocked out and I just find it a bit weird.

But then their fears were justified by the knocking out, weren't they?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 12:10:05 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:54:30 pm
But then their fears were justified by the knocking out, weren't they?
Exactly. My issue is that FIFA does not have enforceable rules on that matter. I asked such questions here, but later I read on that and got some answers. They have advisory role, but the decision is with each team's doctor, not even an independent doctor. There have been cases on the international scene when a player is allowed to return a couple of days later because he wanted to play... The FIFA guideline is to keep a player off the field for 6 days after the incident. But there is no mechanism to enforce it on any confederation or federation, there are no penalties for breaching that either. So, by the letter of the law, Mane's fate is in his doctor's hands. Unless Mane himself decides to sit out the next game.

Also, AFCON does not have a concussion substitute rule.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 12:16:27 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
is it too much for at least one of Sadio or Mo to lose in the semifinals?
What's the point of they'll still play the 3rd place playoff? I want them to reach the final.
