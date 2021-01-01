Each his own - I dont support any particular African team or really enjoy individualism in football so Im only motivated by liverpool doing well. If Salah and mane dont get their dream in this tournament some other footballers do



Weve got potentially 4 trophies to win this season (which could also be the last with us for either of the players in question) so Id rather they werent getting concussed or playing 120 minutes on a crap pitch with potentially another 3 similar matches about to go into their legs with CL and a final next month

So yeah for me I hoped theyd be out by now and hope they go out in the next round



Thats an extremely selfish way of looking at it. Theyre there now and are both doing well. Weve got through a really difficult patch with flying colours and theyll both be back for the Leicester game regardless of whether they win it or get knocked out in the quarters. If Salah wants to win the Ballon dOr he more than likely has to win this tournament and you can see how desperately he wants to win it. Id get zero satisfaction if Burkina Faso won it but imagine how proud youd be of Sadio or Mo if they won it and the massive confidence boost it could do for Sadio especially for the rest of the season.