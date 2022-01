But then their fears were justified by the knocking out, weren't they?



Exactly. My issue is that FIFA does not have enforceable rules on that matter. I asked such questions here, but later I read on that and got some answers. They have advisory role, but the decision is with each team's doctor, not even an independent doctor. There have been cases on the international scene when a player is allowed to return a couple of days later because he wanted to play... The FIFA guideline is to keep a player off the field for 6 days after the incident. But there is no mechanism to enforce it on any confederation or federation, there are no penalties for breaching that either. So, by the letter of the law, Mane's fate is in his doctor's hands. Unless Mane himself decides to sit out the next game.Also, AFCON does not have a concussion substitute rule.