Todays games



Group E - 16:00

Ivory Coast vs Algeria

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea



Algeria currently sit on one point at the bottom of the group and face a tough opponent in Ivory Coast, in real danger of not going through. They need to win, that will be enough to take them through in 3rd place. Sierra Leone has 2 1-1 draws so far, but with the situation of the other game, the winner of the match could easily take top spot.



Group F - 19:00

Gambia vs Tunisia

Mali vs Mauritania



With 2 teams on 4 points and 1 on 3, this group will most likely have 3 qualifiers. Tunisia will need to make sure they are on their game though.