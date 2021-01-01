So if they lose to Sudan (the worse team in their group) then they would be 3rd on 3 points which 95% is likely to be enough to be knocked out.



If they get a point tomorrow, then they would be on 4 points - a win then for Guinea-Bissau would put them on 4 as well; the order of tie breakers is

results vs each other - in this case, it was a draw, so on to

Goal difference - Egypt with a draw would have a GD of 0; Guinea Bissau would have 0 IF they won by 1 goal, or >0 if more. So anything more than a 1 goal win would give Guinea-Bissau 2nd, and Egypt 3rd; else the next deciding factor is

Total goals scored - if Egypt currently have scored 1 goal, G-B 0 - so if it is only a 1 goal win for GB, then GB need to score 2 more goals than Egypt (i.e. a 1-1 draw for Egypt, and a 2-1 win for GB would leave the Goals scored at 2 apiece, so then they would have to draw lots/toss a coin; but a 3-2 win would give them the tie breaker).

Even going down that route, and having the conditions required, with an Egypt draw, for them to only get 3rd, still leaves them on 4 points. Then we look at the other group's 3rd placed teams:



Group A has Cape Verde with a 0 GD, and 2 scored

Group B has Malawi with a 0 GD, and 2 scored

We will know more about the other groups shortly, but Group C can have 3rd place with 4 points if Ghana beat Comoros later (and they currently have a -1 GD, so likely to also be 0 GD unless it is a 2 goal win) and group E and F are more complex. So for instance, if Egypt only draw 0-0, they'll likely be knocked out as both Malawi and Cape Verde would have scored 1 more goal than them and it's likely that 2 other 3rd placed teams will be on 4 points and similar. If they instead draw 1-1 then they are tied and it comes down to a drawing of lots between those 3 IF there are only 2 or fewer spots available due to GD or GS from the other 3 groups.



I will post an update later with the Group C results.



So update on the above with tonight's games:Third place in Group C is now Comoros with 3 points, with a GD of -2. Egypt currently have a GD of 0.So, if Egypt draw tomorrow, then worse case is they've finish in 3rd in their group (if Sudan WIN against Nigeria) on GS, with a GD of 0. Comoros in 3rd with 3 means thats at least one 3rd place team who they would be better than. This also means that if Cote D'Ivoire win or draw against Algeria, then whomever finishes third in that group will have <=3 points (and therefore Egypt would qualify). So we'd need Algeria to beat by 1 goal (any more and CDI would be third place, and Egypt would have a better GD) AND the other result to not finish 0-0 (as otherwise, Egypts record will be at worst identical to EG so would go to lottery if there is only 1 place between them). And for Group F, if Gambia beat Tunisia then Tunisia would be 3rd on 3 points (and therefore would be below Egypt. So we need Tunisia to take a point (but not 3 - if they win, then Gambia are 3rd on 4 points, with at worst a GD of 0, but maybe more Goals scored).All in all, a lot of circumstances to go against Egypt to eliminate them if they get the draw.In fact, Egypt can still lose and go through - if they lose by 1 goal, then they will be on a GD of -1. Comoros are -2; if Cote D'Ivoire and EG both win tomorrow, then Sierra Leone would be 3rd on 2, and Egypt go through anyway; if CDI win, and Sierra Leone win by more than 1 goal, then EG would be 3rd on 3 points, but a worse GD. Even in Group F, if Gambia beat Tunisia by more than 4 goals, and Mali get at least a point against Mauritania, then Egypt would be through no matter what happens in Group E.