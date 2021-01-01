« previous next »
African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:42:01 pm
Ghana 0 - [1] Comoros; El Fardou Ben 4' - https://streamja.com/1O4jO

Andre Ayew (Ghana) straight red card against Comoros 25' - https://streamja.com/59erJ & https://juststream.live/EbbsYolksPoppycock


Gabon [1] - 0 Morocco; Jim Allevinah 22' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e713356203b


Live Tables: www.flashscore.co.uk/standings/MN8PaiBs/8GUoUzbd/#live


Seems an insanely harsh red card
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:18:53 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:39:31 pm
Ghana is out as things stand but I think they will at least get a draw and make the 3rd in the group.

If Ghana get a draw, they'll be third but almost certainly out - they'll only have 2 points - and there are already 3 teams in third with 3 or more points (including  Group F who haven't played yet), so they'd need some fairly unusual results for them to go through on 2 points with a negative GD (which is what would happen if they were to draw.  And as I type, 2-0 to Comoros.  You were saying?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:22:27 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 08:18:53 pm
If Ghana get a draw, they'll be third but almost certainly out - they'll only have 2 points - and there are already 3 teams in third with 3 or more points (including  Group F who haven't played yet), so they'd need some fairly unusual results for them to go through on 2 points with a negative GD (which is what would happen if they were to draw.  And as I type, 2-0 to Comoros.  You were saying?

And now 2-1 as the person on the line jumped about as high as a 70 year old with a walking stick could and missed the ball
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Ghana 0 - [2] Comoros; Ahmed Mogni 61' - https://streamja.com/4WlWO

Ghana [1] - 2 Comoros; Richmond Boakye 64' - https://streamja.com/d525k


Gabon 1 - [1] Morocco; Sofiane Boufal penalty 73' - https://streamja.com/05E57

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm
That gives Palace Ayew back for Sunday. Potentially Partey in the squad on Thursday for Arsenal.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:27:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:41 pm
That gives Palace Ayew back for Sunday. Potentially Partey in the squad on Thursday for Arsenal.

Palace fans always begging for Ayew to be dropped and Partey hasn't had a good game since he signed, decent news for once though no chance Partey will play sadly.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
Just seen that Gabon goal, what the actual fuck? ;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm
Are all our lads through to the knockouts now then?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:36:31 pm
Think Mo's not definite yet but fairly likely. They play tomorrow.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 08:41:02 pm »

Gabon [2] - 1 Morocco; Aaron Boupendza 81' - https://streamja.com/p6p6j

Gabon 2 -  [2] Morocco; Achraf Hakimi free-kick 84' - https://streamja.com/W6e65


Ghana [2] - 2 Comoros; Alexander Djiku 77' - https://streamja.com/JLeLE

Ghana 2 - [3] Comoros; Ahmed Mogni 85' - https://streamja.com/9oeov ;D

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:41:35 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:36:31 pm
Think Mo's not definite yet but fairly likely. They play tomorrow.

Ah ok.  Thanks.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:53:16 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 06:08:37 pm
So if they lose to Sudan (the worse team in their group) then they would be 3rd on 3 points which 95% is likely to be enough to be knocked out.

If they get a point tomorrow, then they would be on 4 points - a win then for Guinea-Bissau would put them on 4 as well; the order of tie breakers is
  • results vs each other - in this case, it was a draw, so on to
  • Goal difference - Egypt with a draw would have a GD of 0; Guinea Bissau would have 0 IF they won by 1 goal, or >0 if more.  So anything more than a 1 goal win would give Guinea-Bissau 2nd, and Egypt 3rd; else the next deciding factor is
  • Total goals scored - if Egypt currently have scored 1 goal, G-B 0 - so if it is only a 1 goal win for GB, then GB need to score 2 more goals than Egypt (i.e. a 1-1 draw for Egypt, and a 2-1 win for GB would leave the Goals scored at 2 apiece, so then they would have to draw lots/toss a coin; but a 3-2 win would give them the tie breaker).

Even going down that route, and having the conditions required, with an Egypt draw, for them to only get 3rd, still leaves them on 4 points.  Then we look at the other group's 3rd placed teams:

  • Group A has Cape Verde with a 0 GD, and 2 scored
  • Group B has Malawi with a 0 GD, and 2 scored

We will know more about the other groups shortly, but Group C can have 3rd place with 4 points if Ghana beat Comoros later  (and they currently have a -1 GD, so likely to also be 0 GD unless it is a 2 goal win) and group E and F are more complex.  So for instance, if Egypt only draw 0-0, they'll likely be knocked out as  both Malawi and Cape Verde would have scored 1 more goal than them and it's likely that 2 other 3rd placed teams will be on 4 points and similar.  If they instead draw 1-1 then they are tied and it comes down to a drawing of lots between those 3 IF there are only 2 or fewer spots available due to GD or GS from the other 3 groups.

I will post an update later with the Group C results.

So update on the above with tonight's games:

Third place in Group C is now Comoros with 3 points, with a GD of -2.  Egypt currently have a GD of 0. 

So, if Egypt draw tomorrow, then worse case is they've finish in 3rd in their group (if Sudan WIN against Nigeria) on GS, with a GD of 0.  Comoros in 3rd with 3 means thats at least one 3rd place team who they would be better than. This also means that if Cote D'Ivoire win or draw against Algeria, then whomever finishes third in that group will have <=3 points (and therefore Egypt would qualify).  So we'd need Algeria to beat by 1 goal (any more and CDI would be third place, and Egypt would have a better GD) AND the other result to not finish 0-0 (as otherwise, Egypts record will be at worst identical to EG so would go to lottery if there is only 1 place between them).  And for Group F, if Gambia beat Tunisia then Tunisia would be 3rd on 3 points (and therefore would be below Egypt.  So we need Tunisia to take a point (but not 3 - if they win, then Gambia are 3rd on 4 points, with at worst a GD of 0, but maybe more Goals scored).

All in all, a lot of circumstances to go against Egypt to eliminate them if they get the draw. 

In fact, Egypt can still lose and go through - if they lose by 1 goal, then they will be on a GD of -1.  Comoros are -2; if Cote D'Ivoire and EG both win tomorrow, then Sierra Leone would be 3rd on 2, and Egypt go through anyway; if CDI win, and Sierra Leone win by more than 1 goal, then EG would be 3rd on 3 points, but a worse GD.  Even in Group F, if Gambia beat Tunisia by more than 4 goals, and Mali get at least a point against Mauritania, then Egypt would be through no matter what happens in Group E.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 08:53:16 pm
So update on the above with tonight's games:

Third place in Group C is now Comoros with 3 points, with a GD of -2.  Egypt currently have a GD of 0. 

So, if Egypt draw tomorrow, then worse case is they've finish in 3rd in their group (if Sudan WIN against Nigeria) on GS, with a GD of 0.  Comoros in 3rd with 3 means thats at least one 3rd place team who they would be better than. This also means that if Cote D'Ivoire win or draw against Algeria, then whomever finishes third in that group will have <=3 points (and therefore Egypt would qualify).  So we'd need Algeria to beat by 1 goal (any more and CDI would be third place, and Egypt would have a better GD) AND the other result to not finish 0-0 (as otherwise, Egypts record will be at worst identical to EG so would go to lottery if there is only 1 place between them).  And for Group F, if Gambia beat Tunisia then Tunisia would be 3rd on 3 points (and therefore would be below Egypt.  So we need Tunisia to take a point (but not 3 - if they win, then Gambia are 3rd on 4 points, with at worst a GD of 0, but maybe more Goals scored).

All in all, a lot of circumstances to go against Egypt to eliminate them if they get the draw. 

In fact, Egypt can still lose and go through - if they lose by 1 goal, then they will be on a GD of -1.  Comoros are -2; if Cote D'Ivoire and EG both win tomorrow, then Sierra Leone would be 3rd on 2, and Egypt go through anyway; if CDI win, and Sierra Leone win by more than 1 goal, then EG would be 3rd on 3 points, but a worse GD.  Even in Group F, if Gambia beat Tunisia by more than 4 goals, and Mali get at least a point against Mauritania, then Egypt would be through no matter what happens in Group E.


Mate, they should have got you to do the champions league draw!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
smart think for them to give mane and keita rest before a game that matters and they didn't do that. hope they both go out in last 16
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 09:49:34 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
smart think for them to give mane and keita rest before a game that matters and they didn't do that. hope they both go out in last 16

If Senegal had lost, they'd have been 3rd on 4 points, and could easily have finished 5th best and got knocked out.  And given the reward for winning the group is much better than finishing 2nd/3rd, it is obvious why in such a tight group you'd prefer  to make sure you have the best chance of 1st.  Also - Senegal, by securing top spot (thanks to Guinea losing to ZImbabwe to be fair) - actually got 1/2 extra days rest - again something you could argue is a better thing.

You could also argue that, given the likes of Mane and Keita didn't join up with their respective squads, and in Mane's case especially, seem very rusty (as unlike in the other international tournaments, there were no pre-tournament friendlies for the players to gel and get used to playiing together), seems quite wise to try and give them the extra match to get know each other better as a unit. 
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 12:40:48 pm
any useful games today?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:01:07 pm
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
smart think for them to give mane and keita rest before a game that matters and they didn't do that. hope they both go out in last 16


Pep Lijnders:

I just told Naby, Mo and Sadio that they should try to win the AFCON because its a prize to catch. Careers are never long and they deserve to fight for each prize. This prize comes in front of them now and its a tournament with so much passion. Its a really proud situation if you can play for your country. They are African legends and are legends to me, and if they win it they will be more of a legend. They should try everything they have to win it.


And that's what every true supporter of the club should think as well.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:02:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:40:48 pm
any useful games today?


Mo is in action versus Sudan tonight.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:09:32 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:01:07 pm

Pep Lijnders:

I just told Naby, Mo and Sadio that they should try to win the AFCON because its a prize to catch. Careers are never long and they deserve to fight for each prize. This prize comes in front of them now and its a tournament with so much passion. Its a really proud situation if you can play for your country. They are African legends and are legends to me, and if they win it they will be more of a legend. They should try everything they have to win it.


And that's what every true supporter of the club should think as well.

Bollocks that. I couldn't give 2 shiny shites what a player wins at International level. I want them back to doing what they do best for Liverpool. If they go out in the first round, great. If they get to the final and win it, great. Just stay free of injury.

Also, what about the African posters on here that aren't from Egypt, Guinea or Senegal?
Should they only want one of those countries to win and not their own as they aren't a 'true supporter of the club' then?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:12:56 pm
Just 2 games today, finishing up GROUP D at 19:00

Egypt vs Sudan
Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau

Egypt basically need a point to go through, and can't finish top. It's likely they will be facing Ivory Coast in the knockouts.

