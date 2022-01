Really spoiling you all today... 4 games!!!



Group B - 16:00

Malawi vs Senegal

Zimbabwe vs Guinea



Guinea and Senegal currently lead the group with 4 points, so they just both need a draw to go through, Malawi have 3 points, so a surprise victory could leave Senegal in trouble. I think a lot of 3rd place teams will all have at least 4 points, so Senegal will need to make sure they don't slip up.



Group C - 19:00

Gabon vs Morocco

Ghana vs Comoros



Ghana can only reach the 4 point mark now, and they need to beat Comoros comfortably to make sure they have a good goal difference. It might still be enough to take them through in 2nd, but Gabon have looked a decent team that could get something out of Morocco.