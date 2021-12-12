Serious gunfire outside ground between soldiers and freedom fighters, 5 people dead so far



I dont care how much anyone wants to accuse me of god knows what but its ridiculous this tournament is taking place



Lovely goal that



if you want to know how crazy all this shit is, just read this thread, the quotes below say it all as this is the the thread as it happenedit's fucking nuts, how the fuck is this tournament even going on in these conditions? people have spoken up about how the afcon isn't shown the same respect as the euros, which i understand the sentiment, but this tourney is doing nothing to change perceptions, that's for sure.