Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:54:12 pm »
if you want to know how crazy all this shit is, just read this thread, the quotes below say it all as this is the the thread as it happened

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:58:47 pm
Serious gunfire outside ground between soldiers and freedom fighters, 5 people dead so far

I dont care how much anyone wants to accuse me of god knows what but its ridiculous this tournament is taking place
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:59:29 pm
Lovely goal that

it's fucking nuts, how the fuck is this tournament even going on in these conditions? people have spoken up about how the afcon isn't shown the same respect as the euros, which i understand the sentiment, but this tourney is doing nothing to change perceptions, that's for sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:59:36 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:55:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:17:51 pm
teams actually qualify to next stage even without a win too, really absurd.

Forget going through, Portugal actually won the Euros with no win in the group stage. How about that?!
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
  • 11,053ft up
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:58:08 pm »
I think this is on BeIN here in the US which is basically a failed channel these days not included in any normal TV packages, sounds like I'm not missing much.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,365
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #803 on: Today at 06:01:31 pm »
Can't even take a throw in properly
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,642
  • Bam!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #804 on: Today at 06:03:12 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:55:43 pm
Forget going through, Portugal actually won the Euros with no win in the group stage. How about that?!

They won just one game in 90 minutes (vs Wales), and won the tournament. Crazy.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,612
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #805 on: Today at 06:04:23 pm »
Heh, Gambia have a J. Gomez centre back who wears 12. I'll support them for that reason.  ;D
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #806 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:04:23 pm
Heh, Gambia have a J. Gomez centre back who wears 12. I'll support them for that reason.  ;D

Is he injured yet?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,235
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #807 on: Today at 06:22:41 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:55:43 pm
Forget going through, Portugal actually won the Euros with no win in the group stage. How about that?!
was it also no win in 90 mins either but with penalties and extra time? or that was Greece?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,022
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #808 on: Today at 06:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:01:31 pm
Can't even take a throw in properly
That made me laugh ;D

Not something I'll be tuning into.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • YNWA
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #809 on: Today at 06:30:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:22:41 pm
was it also no win in 90 mins either but with penalties and extra time? or that was Greece?

It was Portugal with 1 win in 90 mins in the whole tournament.

Greece actually won 3 games in 90 beating France and Portugal. I don't think dodging through without a win the group stage was possible before the number of countries in the tournament was increased as it is now.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,108
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #810 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Not been following this but read about the shenanigans this morning, has to be a fix right? That is so absurd lol
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,642
  • Bam!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #811 on: Today at 06:37:16 pm »
Another 1-0!!!!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,483
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #812 on: Today at 06:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:37:16 pm
Another 1-0!!!!

The first game I get on under 2.5 goals will be 4-4 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,235
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #813 on: Today at 07:01:11 pm »
Ivory Coast match will have over 3,5 goals.
bet comfortably, i will be here.
over 1 first half is a good shout too
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,642
  • Bam!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #814 on: Today at 07:11:48 pm »
Early goal, this is the one, we are going to get goals!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,438
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #815 on: Today at 07:16:40 pm »
How will AFCON surpass today's shenanigans?
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
  • Weve been to...
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #816 on: Today at 07:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:11:48 pm
Early goal, this is the one, we are going to get goals!

1-0 written all over it ha
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,365
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #817 on: Today at 07:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:37:16 pm
Another 1-0!!!!

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:41:24 pm
The first game I get on under 2.5 goals will be 4-4 😂

Every game except the first one has had under 1.5
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #818 on: Today at 07:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:53:29 pm
Every game except the first one has had under 1.5

Ive made decent money so far. Might finally lose one.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,365
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #819 on: Today at 07:58:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:55:33 pm
Ive made decent money so far. Might finally lose one.

I called yesterday for doing under 1.5 each game. Would've been £200 up had I started doing it when I called it. Instead I've only done it once  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #820 on: Today at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:58:23 pm
I called yesterday for doing under 1.5 each game. Would've been £200 up had I started doing it when I called it. Instead I've only done it once  :D

Under 1.5 doubles all the way for me. Every 2 games. Get back between 90 and 120 from £30 bets. Lost only once .
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,365
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #821 on: Today at 08:04:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:00:59 pm
Under 1.5 doubles all the way for me. Every 2 games. Get back between 90 and 120 from £30 bets. Lost only once .

You should change your bookie. That's abysmal return for £30 stake
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #822 on: Today at 08:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:04:27 pm
You should change your bookie. That's abysmal return for £30 stake

They are very low but I figured bookies know there arent many goals in this .
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,235
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #823 on: Today at 08:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:04:27 pm
You should change your bookie. That's abysmal return for £30 stake
agreed
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,863
  • Kloppite
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #824 on: Today at 08:25:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:23:42 pm
Those 4 countries with "Guinea" in their names has to be in Guineass Records Book.

There are 5 Guineas
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Equatorial Guinea
Papua New Guinea
New Guinea
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,235
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #825 on: Today at 08:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:25:25 pm
There are 5 Guineas
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Equatorial Guinea
Papua New Guinea
New Guinea
New Guinea is Papua New Guinea, no?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,022
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #826 on: Today at 08:37:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:00:59 pm
Under 1.5 doubles all the way for me. Every 2 games. Get back between 90 and 120 from £30 bets. Lost only once .
I could never do under 1.5 goals like you lads are. Very brave ;D
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,684
  • Sound
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #827 on: Today at 08:38:47 pm »
Well this is certainly more entertaining than the euros or world Cup  I'm all for this every year if they want it
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,438
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #828 on: Today at 08:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:38:47 pm
Well this is certainly more entertaining than the euros or world Cup  I'm all for this every year if they want it

don't give them any ideas!
Logged
