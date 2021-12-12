3 more games today



Tunisia vs Mali 13:00 - Whabi Khazri still going strong for Tunisia while Mali have Bissouma in midfield



Mauritania vs Gambia 16:00 - Gambia making their first appearance with a couple league 2 players included. Mauritania in their 2nd successive AFCON, but have poor form. Wouldn't think this will be a thriller.



Equitorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 19:00 - My favourites for the competition Ivory Coast (I just decided that). EG have a lot of players based in Spain, but Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang (a spanish born player, once at West Ham) is probably their best, expected to start centre of midfield.



We're going to get goals today fellas and non fellas!