African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:28:07 pm
Struggling to find adequate words to describe this Sudan v Guinea-Bissau game
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:28:07 pm
Struggling to find adequate words to describe this Sudan v Guinea-Bissau game
Just turn it off mate.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:41:56 pm
This tournament is cursed. Penalty saved, follow up hit the bar.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:48:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:28:07 pm
Struggling to find adequate words to describe this Sudan v Guinea-Bissau game

Its always the ones with all the hype that never live up to it.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm
The odds for under 2.5 goals with the bookies for these games must be about 1/3
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Yesterday at 08:55:12 pm
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm
The odds for under 2.5 goals with the bookies for these games must be about 1/3

Under 1.5 is just a touch above evens depending on the game. If it keeps up like this then they'll quickly be odds on 
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 10:23:51 am
Just like euros most of the group games is useless cause of R16 stage. all for more games and more money for these corrupt international bodies :no
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 10:34:42 am
3 more games today

Tunisia vs Mali 13:00 - Whabi Khazri still going strong for Tunisia while Mali have Bissouma in midfield

Mauritania vs Gambia 16:00 - Gambia making their first appearance with a couple league 2 players included. Mauritania in their 2nd successive AFCON, but have poor form. Wouldn't think this will be a thriller.

Equitorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 19:00 - My favourites for the competition Ivory Coast (I just decided that). EG have a lot of players based in Spain, but Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang (a spanish born player, once at West Ham) is probably their best, expected to start centre of midfield.

We're going to get goals today fellas and non fellas!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 10:46:13 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:34:42 am
3 more games today

Tunisia vs Mali 13:00 - Whabi Khazri still going strong for Tunisia while Mali have Bissouma in midfield

Mauritania vs Gambia 16:00 - Gambia making their first appearance with a couple league 2 players included. Mauritania in their 2nd successive AFCON, but have poor form. Wouldn't think this will be a thriller.

Equitorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 19:00 - My favourites for the competition Ivory Coast (I just decided that). EG have a lot of players based in Spain, but Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang (a spanish born player, once at West Ham) is probably their best, expected to start centre of midfield.

We're going to get goals today fellas.

All the different Guinea's gets confusing!  ;D
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 10:50:46 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:34:42 am
3 more games today

Tunisia vs Mali 13:00 - Whabi Khazri still going strong for Tunisia while Mali have Bissouma in midfield

Mauritania vs Gambia 16:00 - Gambia making their first appearance with a couple league 2 players included. Mauritania in their 2nd successive AFCON, but have poor form. Wouldn't think this will be a thriller.

Equitorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 19:00 - My favourites for the competition Ivory Coast (I just decided that). EG have a lot of players based in Spain, but Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang (a spanish born player, once at West Ham) is probably their best, expected to start centre of midfield.

We're going to get goals today fellas.

what about the non fellas, are they getting goals too?
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 10:58:33 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:46:13 am
All the different Guinea's gets confusing!  ;D
Guinea is the West African coast. The different countries there have it in their name. Equitorial Guinea is the Spanish-Speaking one while the Republic of Guinea is French-speaking. Guinea Bissau is Portuguese.

Seems they shared it among the three countries during the colonial era.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 10:58:56 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:50:46 am
what about the non fellas, are they getting goals too?

Yes, goals for the ladies too!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 11:00:07 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:34:42 am
3 more games today

Tunisia vs Mali 13:00 - Whabi Khazri still going strong for Tunisia while Mali have Bissouma in midfield

Mauritania vs Gambia 16:00 - Gambia making their first appearance with a couple league 2 players included. Mauritania in their 2nd successive AFCON, but have poor form. Wouldn't think this will be a thriller.

Equitorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 19:00 - My favourites for the competition Ivory Coast (I just decided that). EG have a lot of players based in Spain, but Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang (a spanish born player, once at West Ham) is probably their best, expected to start centre of midfield.

We're going to get goals today fellas.
That's a player. He plays for a big club, St Etienne which has a rich history even though they aren't doing great atm.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 11:09:19 am
Why was Salah playing as a central striker? Anyway happy to see Taiwo Awoniyi playing for Nigeria.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 11:22:26 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:58:56 am
Yes, goals for the ladies too!

 :thumbup  ;D

 
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 12:09:16 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:34:42 am
3 more games today

Tunisia vs Mali 13:00 - Whabi Khazri still going strong for Tunisia while Mali have Bissouma in midfield

Mauritania vs Gambia 16:00 - Gambia making their first appearance with a couple league 2 players included. Mauritania in their 2nd successive AFCON, but have poor form. Wouldn't think this will be a thriller.

Equitorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast 19:00 - My favourites for the competition Ivory Coast (I just decided that). EG have a lot of players based in Spain, but Sassuolo's Pedro Obiang (a spanish born player, once at West Ham) is probably their best, expected to start centre of midfield.

We're going to get goals today fellas and non fellas!

I agree with you about Ivory, definite favourites for me.
Quality throughout the side compared to most others.
Nigeria probably the closest competitors.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:40:36 pm
These commentators are earning their money

God awful
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:46:04 pm
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 02:44:13 pm
This tournament can't get any worse, this has been a dire game.

It did get worse.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:47:25 pm
0-0, 1-0 all over every single match, such a dreadful tournament.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 01:55:23 pm
Sky are really making no effort with this tournament, the quality is shocking so far but the poor reputation largely comes from the lack of decent coverage it is given every time.

I'd like to think the games will get better as we get deeper in. As with most international tournaments, the knockouts are where the fun begins.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:05:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:58:33 am
Guinea is the West African coast. The different countries there have it in their name. Equitorial Guinea is the Spanish-Speaking one while the Republic of Guinea is French-speaking. Guinea Bissau is Portuguese.

Seems they shared it among the three countries during the colonial era.

Guinea Bissau is lower down though isnt it? Theyre not all next to each other anyway. Always catches me out on geography quizzes!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:08:30 pm
We get a goal! Penalty for Mali!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:10:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Guinea Bissau is lower down though isnt it? Theyre not all next to each other anyway. Always catches me out on geography quizzes!

No Guinea Bissau is next door to Guinea & to the North, Equatorial Guinea is the one that's a lot furtherdown.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:11:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Guinea Bissau is lower down though isnt it? Theyre not all next to each other anyway. Always catches me out on geography quizzes!

No that's Equatorial Guinea (clue is in the name  ;D).  I nearly had to go there to the island in the crook where their capital Malabo is as we had an oil rig working there. My colleague ended up going instead unfortunately.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:13:14 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:08:30 pm
We get a goal! Penalty for Mali!

Ref bored?

Is there no VAR?

Absurd penalty
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:14:33 pm
Theyve probably been bored shitless and thought fuck it let them have the pen
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:19:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:41 pm
Guinea Bissau is lower down though isnt it? Theyre not all next to each other anyway. Always catches me out on geography quizzes!
It shares borders with Guinea republic. It's Equitorial Guinea that's lower down.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:23:14 pm
Do we think the East African Federation Football Team(proposed to be Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda) would do any good? None of the teams have qualified for this
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:24:41 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:11:41 pm
No that's Equatorial Guinea (clue is in the name  ;D).  I nearly had to go there to the island in the crook where their capital Malabo is as we had an oil rig working there. My colleague ended up going instead unfortunately.
I agree. Equitorial means "central", EG is in Central Africa while the other two are in West Africa.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:25:51 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:24:41 pm
I agree. Equitorial means "central", EG is in Central Africa while the other two are in West Africa.

I would take it to mean it sits on the Equator but I guess that equates (pun not intended..) to the same thing here.  ;)
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
Today at 02:30:08 pm
Ok so on top of your head, how many countries you can count with "Guinea" in it?
