Had forgotten how annoying vuvuzelas are, Christ.
What's wrong with the balls?
Was looking for a stream and then seen its on BBC iplayer,
what the fuck is going on? 3rd ball?
Nigeria [1] - 0 Egypt; Kelechi Iheanacho 30' - https://mixture.gg/v/61ddb0cbd7380 & https://juststream.live/MorphemesSoonerMade
Egypt only play one way, keep everyone back and twat the ball in the direction of Salah.
Great finish. Been a shit game until then.
What a goal! Top class.
And Guinea will be the first out likely.
all the games I've watched so far have been dire
top class, instinctive finish indeed!shame he couldn't do it against city a few years back
It's hard to dislodge the likes of Agüero. No shame in that.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Guinea won their first game.
*AGAINST* - when he missed a 1 on 1 against City with 5 mins to go when the match was 1-0 to City - they scored that, City drop 2 points and we win the PL in 2018/19 by a point, instead of losing it by a point.
He's referring to the pathetic effort from the edge of the box late in the City v Leicester game in 2019
Egypt look a bit shit. Not sure why they are so defensive, like they are playing Brazil or someone
If Egypt lose this game, I'll be cheering very hard for their next two opponents. Sorry, Mo.If you want my support - sign the contract.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]