Sky need a right kick up the arse. The coverage has been crap.



It's not like there isn't countless independent fan media that they could tap into around the country. A tournament that brings the best of Africa together and broadcast it for British audience.

Imagine how boss it would be, if before the game they spoke to people with links and connections to Guinea and Malawi, adding depth and stories to the games.. Bring some life to the tournament coverage. Be creative for once.