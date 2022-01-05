but you said this in the previous post:



'The media are constantlyyyyy being scrutinised as Xenophobic on here (rightly so). Klopps slated in the media and painted a certain way, english players can do no wrong while our players... funnily enough particularly the African lads are ripped to shit if they dare go down when fouled and yet when a similar bias is shown towards a tournament, it's not the same thing anymore. It's no fucking different



Seems to suggest you think that is part of the issue here?



I am not sure what is expected to be honest.



I am sure you do understand though that a lot of fans dont have time for international teams and tournaments in general. So why is it such a stretch to think that they genuinley dont like the AFCON ONLY because it impacts their club team? And what is wrong with that? Its being honest isnt it?



There doesnt need to be some faux support for a tournament for the hell of it.



Again, I hope it doesn't happen at all because they won't (or can't) switch it to another time and the PL won't (or can't) change their schedule either.



Would it sound better if I'd said I hope no tournament that interferes with Liverpool's season takes place at all?



I don't understand why that's a controversial opinion or why it would "disrespect" the tournament. I'm just some guy on the internet voicing his opinion. If we hadn't released Salah or Mane and someone in Egypt or Senegal says they hope the PL never takes place again, would we sit here and feel disrespected?



Saying on this forum people talk about a particular issue from the media then it's suddenly different when it comes to this tournament does not equate to me saying one particular poster is Anti Africa, that's a gigantic reach. I've not said he's Anti Africa at all, I wouldn't.Because the actual talk of it suggests completely differentIt's been made clear it's not respected and people claim that's a bad assessment when you get into the details of it... and it's not. If people feel that way it's down to them but it cant then be made out to be bullshit when it's highlighted, it's not coincidence a number of black players and ex players have come out and highlighted the exact same thing. Ian Wright was spot on IMO, it's not a tournament that is respected and the way it's talked about is disrespectful, much the same as the way our players from African countries are talked about is disrespectful.I think you're missing the point with the 'disrespect' thing, the point being made about the tournament wasn't 'john from Bolton doesn't respect the African Nations' it's the way it's talked about across the board with the largest source being the media, the talking point started from Wrights comments, he directly mentions the media and it was made out he was wrong, I dont think he is personally. A players come out and said it's the same from the club as well.These players and managers aren't all saying the same thing off something they've dreamt up in their heads. Imagine seeing your teammates wished the best of luck for their internationals then when it's your turn being asked if you can just sack it off and being expected NOT to feel it's disrespected