« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)  (Read 25391 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,277
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #400 on: January 5, 2022, 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January  5, 2022, 02:54:13 pm
It's at that time for a reason!! It's not been set up to fuck over european football.

I've at no point said you're Anti Africa, the whole point is people complain about it, claim it's for these set reasons then when those exact logistics are explained and make perfect sense, there's still little to no understanding as you've already shown in your own post... you said it yourself, you hope it doesn't happen AT ALL. That isn't 'it's at a difficult point in the season' it's 'cancel the whole thing altogether'

The Nations League isn't even a real thing to me, dont watch any of the games and haven't acknowledged it whatsoever, made up nonsense in an attempt to drown out fans cries about pointless fixtures. The charity shield holds 10x more value

but you said this in the previous post:

'The media are constantlyyyyy being scrutinised as Xenophobic on here (rightly so). Klopps slated in the media and painted a certain way, english players can do no wrong while our players... funnily enough particularly the African lads are ripped to shit if they dare go down when fouled and yet when a similar bias is shown towards a tournament, it's not the same thing anymore. It's no fucking different

Seems to suggest you think that is part of the issue here?

I am not sure what is expected to be honest.

I am sure you do understand though that a lot of fans dont have time for international teams and tournaments in general.  So why is it such a stretch to think that they genuinley dont like the AFCON ONLY because it impacts their club team? And what is wrong with that?   Its being honest isnt it?

There doesnt need to be some faux support for a tournament for the hell of it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,063
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #401 on: January 5, 2022, 03:09:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January  5, 2022, 02:54:13 pm
It's at that time for a reason!! It's not been set up to fuck over european football.

I've at no point said you're Anti Africa, the whole point is people complain about it, claim it's for these set reasons then when those exact logistics are explained and make perfect sense, there's still little to no understanding as you've already shown in your own post... you said it yourself, you hope it doesn't happen AT ALL. That isn't 'it's at a difficult point in the season' it's 'cancel the whole thing altogether'

The Nations League isn't even a real thing to me, dont watch any of the games and haven't acknowledged it whatsoever, made up nonsense in an attempt to drown out fans cries about pointless fixtures. The charity shield holds 10x more value

Again, I hope it doesn't happen at all because they won't (or can't) switch it to another time and the PL won't (or can't) change their schedule either.

Would it sound better if I'd said I hope no tournament that interferes with Liverpool's season takes place at all?

I don't understand why that's a controversial opinion or why it would "disrespect" the tournament. I'm just some guy on the internet voicing his opinion. If we hadn't released Salah or Mane and someone in Egypt or Senegal says they hope the PL never takes place again, would we sit here and feel disrespected?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #402 on: January 5, 2022, 03:20:28 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on January  2, 2022, 12:03:18 pm
i dont know who Dennis is but is he a starter in his national team?

No, not even remotely - since he was called up in Sept 2019 for friendlies, he has made the Nigerian extended squad for 4 international breaks - of the 8 games, he has come off the bench 3 times (2 of them back in the debut call up) for a total of 25 mins of play, then was on the bench 2 matches, and not even on the bench for 3 other matches.  In that period of time, Nigeria have played 21 matches - so he was also not even in an "extended squad" for 13 of the games.   Nigeria's first choice 2 are Ihenacho and Osmihen (who is injured), with Musa, Awoniyi, Moses Simon and Onuachu all getting picked ahead of him for the past 1-2 years as well - when they first submitted their extended 37 men squad, he wasn't even in that(!) - it was only recently they decided they were going to pick him for experience (as they are allowed to name 28 men squads for the tournament instead of the normal 23 - he was added as one of the additional 5 when Osmihen pulled out, and someone else was injured)
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #403 on: January 5, 2022, 04:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January  5, 2022, 03:01:47 pm
but you said this in the previous post:

'The media are constantlyyyyy being scrutinised as Xenophobic on here (rightly so). Klopps slated in the media and painted a certain way, english players can do no wrong while our players... funnily enough particularly the African lads are ripped to shit if they dare go down when fouled and yet when a similar bias is shown towards a tournament, it's not the same thing anymore. It's no fucking different

Seems to suggest you think that is part of the issue here?

I am not sure what is expected to be honest.

I am sure you do understand though that a lot of fans dont have time for international teams and tournaments in general.  So why is it such a stretch to think that they genuinley dont like the AFCON ONLY because it impacts their club team? And what is wrong with that?   Its being honest isnt it?

There doesnt need to be some faux support for a tournament for the hell of it.

Saying on this forum people talk about a particular issue from the media then it's suddenly different when it comes to this tournament does not equate to me saying one particular poster is Anti Africa, that's a gigantic reach. I've not said he's Anti Africa at all, I wouldn't.

Because the actual talk of it suggests completely different :lmao

It's been made clear it's not respected and people claim that's a bad assessment when you get into the details of it... and it's not. If people feel that way it's down to them but it cant then be made out to be bullshit when it's highlighted, it's not coincidence a number of black players and ex players have come out and highlighted the exact same thing. Ian Wright was spot on IMO, it's not a tournament that is respected and the way it's talked about is disrespectful, much the same as the way our players from African countries are talked about is disrespectful.


Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January  5, 2022, 03:09:47 pm
Again, I hope it doesn't happen at all because they won't (or can't) switch it to another time and the PL won't (or can't) change their schedule either.

Would it sound better if I'd said I hope no tournament that interferes with Liverpool's season takes place at all?

I don't understand why that's a controversial opinion or why it would "disrespect" the tournament. I'm just some guy on the internet voicing his opinion. If we hadn't released Salah or Mane and someone in Egypt or Senegal says they hope the PL never takes place again, would we sit here and feel disrespected?

I think you're missing the point with the 'disrespect' thing, the point being made about the tournament wasn't 'john from Bolton doesn't respect the African Nations' it's the way it's talked about across the board with the largest source being the media, the talking point started from Wrights comments, he directly mentions the media and it was made out he was wrong, I dont think he is personally. A players come out and said it's the same from the club as well.

These players and managers aren't all saying the same thing off something they've dreamt up in their heads. Imagine seeing your teammates wished the best of luck for their internationals then when it's your turn being asked if you can just sack it off and being expected NOT to feel it's disrespected
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
  • Sound
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 07:27:48 pm »
9 Senegal players positive.  :o
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,277
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm »

And today they announced that teams have to play games even with just 11 fit players. So thats going to be great, although Mo and Sadio would play every second of every game anyway of course, so not much changes there.


Countries suffering Covid outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available.

New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper.

Any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/59924747
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,379
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 07:34:31 pm »
Egypt had a few cases too I think, they delayed flying out to Cameroon until today.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 08:00:33 pm »
I personally love African football in general, Roga Milla and the Indomitable Lions were enough to hook me years ago now . For me AFCON as a tournament gets better with every edition in terms of the actual football. i would suggest a lot of football fans generally feel roughly the same way, its good to have another contender to bust up the euro-latin America duopoly on the world stage. Some of the match-ups are outstanding. I cant wait for the day an African team wins the world cup.

Having said that, the tournaments in the middle of the freaking season. Screw that and screw them. The general enmity is not racist or anti-African, its anti having a tournament in the middle of the season. Triple up, dead centre in a covid crisis.  Same exact thing apply's to WC22, screw them as well.

I and probably most if not all regular football watchers would love to watch this tournament in the off season just like the the euros and WC. I get it the summer heat is a real thing and i dont know what you do about that, but people are pissed. Teams pay for the players they pay huge salarys, fans they pay for tickets they pay for TV or streams to watch the team they love and half way through the product they paid for is degraded with no compensation. It just doesn't show correct.

I'm not buying that being frustrated with the tournament equates to belittling Africa, Africans or African football. The main issue is the timing. Most of us cant even stand international breaks let alone a month long tournament in January.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,107
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm
And today they announced that teams have to play games even with just 11 fit players. So thats going to be great, although Mo and Sadio would play every second of every game anyway of course, so not much changes there.


Countries suffering Covid outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available.

New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper.

Any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/59924747
Why don't they just play it in a 5-on-5 format? There may be available full teams for every game.

That whole AFCON handling is so appalling, it's beyond belief. Let's get everyone in a big huddle so that all get Covid in a country that has a whopping 2.5% vaccination rate... It's sounds like a joke, but reality is not far from that...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,426
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm »
No matter how many people say they want the tournament taken seriously, the organisers ensure that's impossible
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:00:33 pm

I get it the summer heat is a real thing

Summer heat is a real thing but when summer actually is varies so much across the continent of Africa that there's as many places where the ideal time (if you want lower temps) to play the tournament is in June to August as opposed to January/February.

This tournament was actually due to be played in June/July but was moved not because of temperatures but allegedly to avoid the rainy season. There are even huge differences in temperatures and climate factors within single countries like Cameroon.

In Cameroon here's there's 3 distinct climate zones, North, South, West Coast. I've picked a venue location in each.

For the capital Yaounde (South)
https://weather-and-climate.com/average-monthly-Rainfall-Temperature-Sunshine,Yaounde,Cameroon

Douala (West coast)
https://weather-and-climate.com/average-monthly-Rainfall-Temperature-Sunshine,douala,Cameroon

Garoua (North)
https://weather-and-climate.com/average-monthly-Rainfall-Temperature-Sunshine-inches,Garoua,Nigeria

Have a look at the averages on each of those, there is only the West Coast with high precipitation in June/July and the temperatures in those months is no worse than January/February. In short there's no reason Cameroon could not have staged this tournament in the summer (as they themselves originally proposed). You would only have had to deal with wet weather in 1 zone and if that is too much they could have held the tournament in the other 2 zones.

They've kicked up this disrespect to Africa bullshit to deflect from the fact that the real reason they wanted to delay the tournament is they had no chance of completing the stadiums on time, in fact they have only just completed some in time for the delayed tournament https://www.voanews.com/a/organizers-say-africa-cup-of-nations-will-take-place-but-workers-say-main-stadium-not-ready-/6363334.html
Logged

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm »
Not like weve had a covid outbreak thats forced a game to be postponed or theres not postponements left, right and center  ::)


Not like the FA has told Premier teams that they have to field a team in this cup round no matter what  ::)


We want the benefits of African players but cant respect when the tournament is traditionally held and think the world should revolve around the European schedule  :butt
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:36 pm by The Real Rasta »
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm
Not like weve had a covid outbreak thats forced a game to be postponed or theres not postponements left, right and center  ::)


Not like the FA has told Premier teams that they have to field a team in this cup round no matter what  ::)


We want the benefits of African players but cant respect when the tournament is traditionally held and think the world should revolve around the European schedule  :butt

AFCON moved their scheduling to the months of June to July as from the 2019 tournament which was held in July in Egypt to bring it into line with the rest of the world football calendar. The next one will be held in June/July 2023 in the Ivory Coast.

This has nothing to do with disrespect to Africa but the inability of the Cameroon government to build it's tournament facilities on time.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,426
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:02:01 pm
Not like the FA has told Premier teams that they have to field a team in this cup round no matter what  ::)
To be fair, and I never thought I'd be defending the FA (but things are relative), teams playing in the FA Cup have first team, squad player, U23s, u18s and all the age groups below in the area so it is easier for them to select a matchday squad.

Telling teams in the tournament today that if there's 11 players available then they're playing (including outfield players as goalies, seemingly) seems more unfairly restrictive and sort of ruins the prospect of competitive football.

Not only has the infrastructure failed to be prepared on time, but failing to plan for increased squads (and fixture moving contingencies) to accommodate playing during a pandemic is also negligent.
Logged

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
AFCON moved their scheduling to the months of June to July as from the 2019 tournament which was held in July in Egypt to bring it into line with the rest of the world football calendar. The next one will be held in June/July 2023 in the Ivory Coast.

This has nothing to do with disrespect to Africa but the inability of the Cameroon government to build it's tournament facilities on time.
And do you not think that the same covid people in this thread are using as a reason this shouldnt take place has maybe not had an impact on getting ready?


The last tournament suffered from when it was played and I dont see that lasting and the only reason it has been moved is due to pressure and the disrespect people talk about.


You have someone moaning about Senegals covid cases in the same week weve had to have a game postponed due to a proper outbreak, if you cant see the disrespect I dont know what to tell you. Its not even an African disrespect when people talk about it, its just straight disrespect of the tournament like it isnt the same as any other continental tournament and I thought Ekong spoke very well on it on Football Focus today. You can be annoyed about losing players at a crucial time, obviously I would prefer not to either but its when it has always been and a lot of the talk strays into just complete disrespect and belittlement rather than annoyance. And Im glad you have players and coaches speaking out on it.


We are happy to have our African players, they were bought knowing when the competition is played and how often it is but we think that it shouldnt go ahead because it disrupts our season which is really what it boils down to because the covid stuff is just very disingenuous.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:22:38 am »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 11:49:08 pm
And do you not think that the same covid people in this thread are using as a reason this shouldnt take place has maybe not had an impact on getting ready?


The last tournament suffered from when it was played and I dont see that lasting and the only reason it has been moved is due to pressure and the disrespect people talk about.


You have someone moaning about Senegals covid cases in the same week weve had to have a game postponed due to a proper outbreak, if you cant see the disrespect I dont know what to tell you. Its not even an African disrespect when people talk about it, its just straight disrespect of the tournament like it isnt the same as any other continental tournament and I thought Ekong spoke very well on it on Football Focus today. You can be annoyed about losing players at a crucial time, obviously I would prefer not to either but its when it has always been and a lot of the talk strays into just complete disrespect and belittlement rather than annoyance. And Im glad you have players and coaches speaking out on it.


We are happy to have our African players, they were bought knowing when the competition is played and how often it is but we think that it shouldnt go ahead because it disrupts our season which is really what it boils down to because the covid stuff is just very disingenuous.

I wouldn't automatically assume I knew the reasons why people think it should be cancelled because of COVID as that issue is very polarised across the spectrum from people who are against all international travel in any form to people who would have no restrictions at all. I see little point in that discussion as nobody on any side is really willing to enter into open debate as minds are already firmly set.

It was hot in Egypt however if you moved the tournament back to January/February you would have that same problem in other African nations. African nations themselves have seen this and that is the reason they have moved the scheduling to June/July as that opens up extra commercial opportunities, especially in conjunction to moving the tournament to odd numbered years so it sits in-between World Cups.

The tournament has suffered for years from a lack of publicity and recognition precisely because it has sat in the middle of the world club football season. So they've moved it to summer knowing they will get hot ones (inevitable even in Jan/Feb) just like world cups are occasionally really hot like the Mexico ones.

By the time the Ivory Coast tournament comes around I expect AFCON will really begin to be recognised in the way it should as a rival to the European and South American tournaments and the African associations and players will really see the benefits.

The decision by Cameroon to delay the tournament this time has set this back 2 years.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:11 am by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:24:21 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm
And today they announced that teams have to play games even with just 11 fit players. So thats going to be great, although Mo and Sadio would play every second of every game anyway of course, so not much changes there.


Countries suffering Covid outbreaks will have to play their Africa Cup of Nations matches even if they have only 11 players available.

New guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) state matches will still go ahead even if none of the 11 players is a goalkeeper.

Any nation unable to fulfil a fixture will forfeit the game 2-0.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/59924747


Assuming 1 of the outfield 11 will have to play in goal, as the laws of the game dictate the team must have a goalkeeper.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:09 am by Wullie160975 »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,277
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:35:12 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:24:21 am


Assuming 1 of the outfield 11 will have to play in goal, as the laws of the game dictate the team must have a goalkeeper.

yeah, they do mean that one of the outfield players has to play in goal.


All a bit farcical really if that happens  ;D  But then having it right now is probably farcical in the first place.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:22:38 am
I wouldn't automatically assume I knew the reasons why people think it should be cancelled because of COVID as that issue is very polarised across the spectrum from people who are against all international travel in any form to people who would have no restrictions at all. I see little point in that discussion as nobody on any side is really willing to enter into open debate as minds are already firmly set.

It was hot in Egypt however if you moved the tournament back to January/February you would have that same problem in other African nations. African nations themselves have seen this and that is the reason they have moved the scheduling to June/July as that opens up extra commercial opportunities, especially in conjunction to moving the tournament to odd numbered years so it sits in-between World Cups.

The tournament has suffered for years from a lack of publicity and recognition precisely because it has sat in the middle of the world club football season. So they've moved it to summer knowing they will get hot ones (inevitable even in Jan/Feb) just like world cups are occasionally really hot like the Mexico ones.

By the time the Ivory Coast tournament comes around I expect AFCON will really begin to be recognised in the way it should as a rival to the European and South American tournaments and the African associations and players will really see the benefits.

The decision by Cameroon to delay the tournament this time has set this back 2 years.
In this very thread there are countless examples of people using covid as a reason it shouldn't go ahead. I haven't seen anything on here about why Champions League shouldn't continue as it's international travel as well or calling that farcical.

Your last few sentences sums it up really, it sits in the middle of the European schedule not the world, you speak about it in the belittling manner I am on about, the tournament matters to African players who have spoke out about the disrespect they feel and African people which is what it's really about. I must have missed where delaying the Euros and Copa for the same reasons set them back  ::)

I'm going to bow out again because it really boils down to us losing our African players and it's going ahead as much as many in here would like it not to and I and many others have been looking forward to and will enjoy it come tomorrow.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 03:57:19 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:34:31 pm
Egypt had a few cases too I think, they delayed flying out to Cameroon until today.
That was because the coach wanted to meet the new head of FA and nothing because of the Covid cases.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,184
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 03:59:52 am »
The competition was established in 1957, 3 years before the Euros and always intended for 2 years and played at the same time except the 2019 edition.

Yes, it fucks our season over and the football climate changed, but the thing is why does it have to change to accommodate the football calendar in Europe when it has always been that way?
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,117
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:32:41 am »
Most of the people who say "this tournament should be fucked off" aren't worth taking seriously, and also think that nobody should play international football for anyone, because all they care about is their club team.

Plenty of other worthwhile criticisms to make of CAF and African football associations in general, just as there are of European football associations (e.g. the FAI), that have nothing to do with racism.

Really looking forward to this tournament. Wouldn't it be a good idea to synchronise one of the October or November international breaks with this tournament though? Don't CONMEBOL sneak in a couple of qualifiers this month? Maybe the international schedule should move to suit Africa for once, so all clubs are on break for part of this tournament. Clearly international football is making a pig of itself with the ridiculous Nations League stuff.

Also, why are there 24 teams in this tournament rather than 16? The Euros can just about accomodate it and it ended up working at the last edition of the tournament but there's argument that it creates dead rubbers and invites weak teams into a tournament for non-footballing reasons.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:42:49 am »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:36:43 am
In this very thread there are countless examples of people using covid as a reason it shouldn't go ahead. I haven't seen anything on here about why Champions League shouldn't continue as it's international travel as well or calling that farcical.

Your last few sentences sums it up really, it sits in the middle of the European schedule not the world, you speak about it in the belittling manner I am on about, the tournament matters to African players who have spoke out about the disrespect they feel and African people which is what it's really about. I must have missed where delaying the Euros and Copa for the same reasons set them back  ::)

I'm going to bow out again because it really boils down to us losing our African players and it's going ahead as much as many in here would like it not to and I and many others have been looking forward to and will enjoy it come tomorrow.

I've not spoken about African football with any disrespect, I have the greatest respect for African football. You don't seem to provide anything to this debate except the ability to be offended by just about anything.

My original point is simple, Cameroon fucked the schedule up because they couldn't build their stadiums on time, not because of weather related factors. Now if you think I'm wrong then fine, explain why and that would be interesting. If you are not interested in that subject, again is that fine but I have no real interest in if you are offended or not.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:29 am by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,191
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 09:54:02 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January  5, 2022, 03:20:28 pm
No, not even remotely - since he was called up in Sept 2019 for friendlies, he has made the Nigerian extended squad for 4 international breaks - of the 8 games, he has come off the bench 3 times (2 of them back in the debut call up) for a total of 25 mins of play, then was on the bench 2 matches, and not even on the bench for 3 other matches.  In that period of time, Nigeria have played 21 matches - so he was also not even in an "extended squad" for 13 of the games.   Nigeria's first choice 2 are Ihenacho and Osmihen (who is injured), with Musa, Awoniyi, Moses Simon and Onuachu all getting picked ahead of him for the past 1-2 years as well - when they first submitted their extended 37 men squad, he wasn't even in that(!) - it was only recently they decided they were going to pick him for experience (as they are allowed to name 28 men squads for the tournament instead of the normal 23 - he was added as one of the additional 5 when Osmihen pulled out, and someone else was injured)
thanks a lot for the informative post mate.

Looks like Nigeria, the country who used to rule Africa in football, has not been producing talents last two decades. From Amokachi, Okocha and Kanu to bunch of nobodies.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:10 am by elsewhere »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,409
Re: African Cup of Nations (AFCON)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:32:41 am
Also, why are there 24 teams in this tournament rather than 16? The Euros can just about accomodate it and it ended up working at the last edition of the tournament but there's argument that it creates dead rubbers and invites weak teams into a tournament for non-footballing reasons.

Does it not count as world cup qualifying so letting them all in makes sense to be fair to even the small ones?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 