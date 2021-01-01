« previous next »
Federations have struggled to find a way to satisfy everyone and bring a "Football Calendar" that suits all parties.

Would the Premier League and Uefa go for a mid Feb start and Mid Nov. end? Leave December and January as International months? If that worked better for all?

Of course not, they'd scream bloody murder. What about Boxing day and the matches through New Year.

Well. if you want to keep your club players for the entire season maybe one shouldn't be so uppity that the only thing that counts is their own schedule.
Good luck to our players.

To be honest, as much as I obviously would love for our players to be back at the soonest possible time in the best shape possible to give us the best opportunity to win silverware, you only have to watch our lads play for their countries to see how much it means to them and i'd love to see one of them win it.

The tournament will never ever be respected over here but you can be sure it will mean a hell of a lot to those that partake in it. Many of them will never get close to winning a World Cup but winning this is possible and funnily enough despite the moaning from football fans here, you dont seem to see the players kicking up a fuss and desperate to not miss any domestic football. Mane said he would trade winning the CL to win the African Nations with Senegal, they've never won it.

It's interesting people say their only real gripe is when it's played... then the reasoning for it being played at that time AND the fact it has been moved previously and was only changed back to Jan/Feb was because of the weather conditions is raised and there's no understanding following that which will suggest that the problems with it run deeper. It's interesting you don't see many hearing the logistics behind it and saying 'okay that makes a lot more sense, it's not ideal but I get it, they dont have much option'. Realistically what should they do? Just erase the tournament because other countries fans dont like their league being disturbed? Move it to a time that would literally be dangerous for players health just to accomodate domestic leagues? In reality a lot of fans dont give a fuck about the actual logistics, just what benefits the fans and their own club. It's not at an ideal time, granted.... but it is also a different part of the world with different allowances in terms of climate.

The complaints and Euros comparisons dont make sense because the factors behind both do not align. I can definitely see Ian Wrights point, the tournament is disrespected a lot and some of that is in the same fucking vein as stuff we complain about with our own players and Klopp. If someone asks a question deemed disrespectful to Klopp the interviewer is slaughteredddddd, Haller was asked if he'll be honouring his call up :lmao it's disrespectful.
Good luck to our players.

Injuries wise absolutely
Federations have struggled to find a way to satisfy everyone and bring a "Football Calendar" that suits all parties.

Would the Premier League and Uefa go for a mid Feb start and Mid Nov. end? Leave December and January as International months? If that worked better for all?

Of course not, they'd scream bloody murder. What about Boxing day and the matches through New Year.

Well. if you want to keep your club players for the entire season maybe one shouldn't be so uppity that the only thing that counts is their own schedule.

A single international block would probably need to be later than that due to weather considerations anyway and thus the pl would still get their xmas period of games.
Presuming there will be zero reported Covid cases in this.
