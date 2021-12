As far as I can see the players going to the AFCON will only miss Home to Brentford and Away to Palace. (plus Cup home to Shrewsbury)



I keep hearing the media going on about how Liverpool will struggle to maintain a title challenge, but only missing those two games should not be a problem? Am I missing something here???



That sounds positive.Will they need to 'acclimatise' when they return though (from hot Africa to freezing England) so won't be able to simply slot back into the next game that rolls around?I have full faith that in the absence of Mo and Sadio, our front line of Origi, Jota and A.N. Other should see us through adequately.