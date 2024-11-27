« previous next »
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2024, 07:45:17 pm
He thinks it should be back for the game. If not it will be back soon enough. Same thing happened a few years ago and it took a few days to come back but they are more prepared this time apparently so shouldn't take as long.

Yeah, all back on by the time the game started haha
Mine was perfect,  no buffering at all. Was worried it may not have been as I had no alternative but zero issues.
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2024, 07:45:17 pm
He thinks it should be back for the game. If not it will be back soon enough. Same thing happened a few years ago and it took a few days to come back but they are more prepared this time apparently so shouldn't take as long.

Mine wasn't but tbf it's been faultless up to now. I just bought TNT via Prime for the month as it was just before the game and wasn't missing it for anything.
Using that IPTV service again tonight and a Dutch VPN and it's gone off again.
No problem naming it now, novea, shite!
Quote from: ooter1 on November 28, 2024, 08:42:41 pm
Using that IPTV service again tonight and a Dutch VPN and it's gone off again.
No problem naming it now, novea, shite!

The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.
Quote from: DHKopper on November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm
The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.

Update - apologies if you didnt mean you are using novea, read the above as if that was your provider.

The emails I get from them state otherwise unfortunately

 But for now especially if you are in the UK just make sure you are tooled up with a vpn for the isp blocks.

its been hit or miss for the last month or so but the email updates are welcome to keep users updated. Only using their service for a couple of months, when it works it has been great, but have had to use a VPN more often.
Quote from: DHKopper on November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm
The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.

I can only imagine that is for their tracking purposes.
I'd leave the vpn on anyway for your own security
today the people who provide our server software have been , for want of a better word, "busted".

the people who supply our server software supply 99% of all available servers. the simple reason behind this is that they are the only ones that can cope with the volume of users.

the situation currently is as such -

all of our content has been moved to new servers.

we cannot currently add or renew subscriptions as there is no software available to do so.



Got that message the other day, probably linked to the post above
To be brutally honest anytime anyone subscribes to IPTV there is always a risk of these kind of issues
Quote from: DHKopper on November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm
The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.

Oops. Probably shouldn't believe a criminal.
Always best to use a VPN and anon email when signing up to these services.
Luckily my current one wasn't affected by the hoster who got caught.
Quote from: ooter1 on November 28, 2024, 08:42:41 pm
Using that IPTV service again tonight and a Dutch VPN and it's gone off again.
No problem naming it now, novea, shite!
why are you using a VPN? To get around the blocks or for another reason?
Mine was fine on Sunday watching the City game, a month into a second years subscription and can't remember any issues, never needed a VPN and have it directly on my TV.

Didn't use it last night as I have Prime
Been having issues with either my VOD or live streaming channels not loading or disappearing completely, randomly since last Wednesday(night of the Madrid match). Sometimes its fine but often theres an issue with at least one of the above. Anyone been experiencing something similar?
Quote from: Adeemo on December  6, 2024, 01:47:16 pm
Been having issues with either my VOD or live streaming channels not loading or disappearing completely, randomly since last Wednesday(night of the Madrid match). Sometimes its fine but often theres an issue with at least one of the above. Anyone been experiencing something similar?

I've had some similar issues, I assume it's because of the above posts.
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on December  6, 2024, 03:57:37 pm
I've had some similar issues, I assume it's because of the above posts.

Thought so, just wanted to check that others were having the same issues. Hopefully theyll get sorted over the next week or so.
Quote from: Adeemo on December  6, 2024, 01:47:16 pm
Been having issues with either my VOD or live streaming channels not loading or disappearing completely, randomly since last Wednesday(night of the Madrid match). Sometimes its fine but often theres an issue with at least one of the above. Anyone been experiencing something similar?
my mate just said the same thing, did a Refresh and they came back
Quote from: MBL? on December  3, 2024, 10:24:19 pm
Luckily my current one wasn't affected by the hoster who got caught.


Mine is sound now

And good to know all other crime is solved - it must be
I'd imagine reliability issues people are having is that new hosts are overloaded now that that others are using them. That's just a guess really, makes sense to me.
Most services are understandably bumpy at the moment after what happened.

Up for renewal in Jan, be appreciated if someone could PM me a less affected service?
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2024, 07:45:17 pm
He thinks it should be back for the game. If not it will be back soon enough. Same thing happened a few years ago and it took a few days to come back but they are more prepared this time apparently so shouldn't take as long.

Could you send me his email please. The IPTV service I am using has basically been down for over a week now. Maybe somebody here could help me to fix it.

Edit.super response Billy. I remembered that I actually had his email. I followed the instructions in the maintenance section of the app and that appears to have fixed it.
Could someone please PM me a good provider. Mainly interested in sport but will take any recommendations please.
Mine was very buffery last night


Mines still fine, it appears to be targeted towards the US market, not sure if that makes a difference with the ongoing issues
Mine is running out next month and the guy who sorted it for me from here hasn't logged in for quite a while!

anyone else able to help?
Quote from: LiamG on December 17, 2024, 06:20:45 pm
Mine is running out next month and the guy who sorted it for me from here hasn't logged in for quite a while!

anyone else able to help?

If it was Whereangelsplay, he's been banned.
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 17, 2024, 07:49:52 pm
If it was Whereangelsplay, he's been banned.

Oh dear what happened I always found his recommendations reliable.
Quote from: harryc on December 18, 2024, 02:52:56 pm
Oh dear what happened I always found his recommendations reliable.

No idea. Only found out from reading it on this thread a while ago.
If anyone needs to contact him, his email address is how you paid on PayPal.
Mine was perfect from August up until the issue a couple weeks go, night of the Madrid game was the worst, just didnt work at all. Largely only SD channels available after that but the Fulham game it was good again.

Signed up for Sky and TNT through EE in the meantime, £35 a month which isnt too bad (when not compared to IPTV). Still got the IPTV sub til August 25 and will renew again if it remains steady as obviously covers all games and get tv movies etc

I just cant take watching a game and it going down or struggling to find a stream, hence the signing up with EE. Though Ill still be in that boat if my internet decides to whiff it ;D
Anybody else with revolution and found it almost unusable for a while now? Any big game on and can guarantee it goes down
If you know, you know ;D

Gonna bin revs off I think, could anyone dm with a recommendation for a new one to try? Ideally something I can setup myself and can do monthly?
Cancelled Sky and been recommended https://iptvmedia.uk/

Has anyone used it before?
Never heard of it but the fact they give a free trial is good
The fact its there and open to the world through a public website raises red flags!!
