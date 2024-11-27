« previous next »
Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 357484 times)

Offline dikwad

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3040 on: November 27, 2024, 10:15:58 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2024, 07:45:17 pm
He thinks it should be back for the game. If not it will be back soon enough. Same thing happened a few years ago and it took a few days to come back but they are more prepared this time apparently so shouldn't take as long.

Yeah, all back on by the time the game started haha
Offline Ben S

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3041 on: November 28, 2024, 12:11:36 am »
Mine was perfect,  no buffering at all. Was worried it may not have been as I had no alternative but zero issues.
Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3042 on: November 28, 2024, 12:18:04 am »
Quote from: MBL? on November 27, 2024, 07:45:17 pm
He thinks it should be back for the game. If not it will be back soon enough. Same thing happened a few years ago and it took a few days to come back but they are more prepared this time apparently so shouldn't take as long.

Mine wasn't but tbf it's been faultless up to now. I just bought TNT via Prime for the month as it was just before the game and wasn't missing it for anything.
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3043 on: November 28, 2024, 08:42:41 pm »
Using that IPTV service again tonight and a Dutch VPN and it's gone off again.
No problem naming it now, novea, shite!
Offline DHKopper

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3044 on: November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on November 28, 2024, 08:42:41 pm
Using that IPTV service again tonight and a Dutch VPN and it's gone off again.
No problem naming it now, novea, shite!

The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.
Online quirkovski

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3045 on: November 29, 2024, 09:03:11 am »
Quote from: DHKopper on November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm
The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.

Update - apologies if you didnt mean you are using novea, read the above as if that was your provider.

The emails I get from them state otherwise unfortunately

 But for now especially if you are in the UK just make sure you are tooled up with a vpn for the isp blocks.

its been hit or miss for the last month or so but the email updates are welcome to keep users updated. Only using their service for a couple of months, when it works it has been great, but have had to use a VPN more often.
Offline filopastry

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3046 on: November 29, 2024, 09:15:58 am »
Quote from: DHKopper on November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm
The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.

I can only imagine that is for their tracking purposes.
Offline dikwad

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3047 on: November 29, 2024, 10:03:30 am »
I'd leave the vpn on anyway for your own security
Online FiSh77

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3048 on: November 29, 2024, 10:09:45 am »
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3049 on: November 29, 2024, 10:58:39 am »

today the people who provide our server software have been , for want of a better word, "busted".

the people who supply our server software supply 99% of all available servers. the simple reason behind this is that they are the only ones that can cope with the volume of users.

the situation currently is as such -

all of our content has been moved to new servers.

we cannot currently add or renew subscriptions as there is no software available to do so.



Got that message the other day, probably linked to the post above
Offline filopastry

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3050 on: November 29, 2024, 11:54:20 am »
To be brutally honest anytime anyone subscribes to IPTV there is always a risk of these kind of issues
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3051 on: November 29, 2024, 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: DHKopper on November 28, 2024, 10:02:51 pm
The best IPTV I've used, is my current one.  He insists you do not use a VPN under any circumstance.

Oops. Probably shouldn't believe a criminal.
Logged
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3052 on: November 29, 2024, 05:45:30 pm »
Always best to use a VPN and anon email when signing up to these services.
Logged
Online MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 10:24:19 pm »
Luckily my current one wasn't affected by the hoster who got caught.
