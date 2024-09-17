This is a very remedial question but humour me, I'm near enough a caveman when it comes to technology. I have an Amazon 4k stick which was at the cheaper end of the spectrum to watch IPTV. My streams have been really laggy of late and football is buffering quite a lot. If I buy a more expensive Fire stick will this improve that or is it all down to Wifi speed?
I don't think our Wifi is too bad so I would prefer to change the stick but I also don't want to buy a new, more expensive stick for the same issue to still be there.
4k stick is fine and it definitely could be teething trouble, that and the broadcasters giving it the early season push.
Try these steps.
Start by force stopping > clear cache on the app.
If that doesn't work, check that your isp hasn't turned your content filters on, they sometimes do this during router update.
Unplug router and stick for 10mins.
Try a vpn.
Clear cache, data and sign back in.
Check if they have a different app.
If none of that works, get on their case, line might need resetting their end.
Sticks will be back on sale in a few weeks.