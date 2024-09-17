Maybe try the stick in a mate's house and see if the same thing happens, do you use other apps on your stick (Netflix, YouTube etc?) and if so are they buffering?

Could be your provider, do you know anyone else that uses the same service?



Me and my mate have just both started using a new provider, I don't think he has used his much yet but I'll ask when he does. I was considering a new stick anyway so I have one upstairs and one downstairs but didn't know if paying the extra would make any difference. The old service I used was pretty much spot on but it was run by a group of people and my contact into it left to go on his own so it might just be initial teething issues.I don't use any other mainstream apps on it - just have a couple of apps for the streaming.