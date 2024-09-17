« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2960 on: September 17, 2024, 01:49:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2024, 03:51:19 pm
Just sign up for a free trial of prime, would save a lot of fucking about, if you've already had the trial on your current account, just sign up with a different email & spell out your house number.  :thumbup

Yep. Just signed up for a free month trial for tonight's game.  So all good. Cheers  :)
Online Wabaloolah

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2961 on: September 19, 2024, 07:19:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 14, 2024, 01:13:30 am
Might have misunderstood the question but hey a chance to brag

on my firestick I am hooked up to a Plex & Emby share

It has literally everything. And for when it doesn't - a telegram request channel, I got them to add This Morning with Richard Not Judy - was added in about 25 minutes (!)

So I literally can watch anything I want. IPTV covers live sport, but I don't touch my iptv boxset offering cause 1) often no subs, but 2) I got an entire service offering 4K films and TV on demand, from anything in history pretty much if it existed it can find it


can you send me a link for this, I have an Emby share but it keeps going down and it's not as good as the Ax Fury one that I used to have
Offline ToneLa

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2962 on: September 20, 2024, 11:29:33 pm »
I PMd ya

Don't wanna post it cause it's had traffic issues in the past

Though on demand everything, is not a target for Sky etc.
Offline ToneLa

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2963 on: September 20, 2024, 11:31:43 pm »
Just a firestick thing

I have these bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears Megaboom you can sync them together

With my LG tv, there is sound lag so I don't use them

.. with the 4K Firestick Max, NO lag so now I DO use them!! Firestick is so much better for bluetooth speakers

I was watching us VS Milan with the crowd audio only  ;D one speaker on my left one on the right

So firestick is good for external speakers too - any bluetooth ones should work it seems pretty permissive

Haven't looked into the ROM emulation + controller thing, but basically the Firestick is my entire entainment hub if I don't wanna use the PC and is now the best experience

The sound, man
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2964 on: September 21, 2024, 03:02:08 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 20, 2024, 11:31:43 pm
Just a firestick thing

I have these bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears Megaboom you can sync them together

With my LG tv, there is sound lag so I don't use them

.. with the 4K Firestick Max, NO lag so now I DO use them!! Firestick is so much better for bluetooth speakers

I was watching us VS Milan with the crowd audio only  ;D one speaker on my left one on the right

So firestick is good for external speakers too - any bluetooth ones should work it seems pretty permissive

Haven't looked into the ROM emulation + controller thing, but basically the Firestick is my entire entainment hub if I don't wanna use the PC and is now the best experience

The sound, man
With the new firestick max and previous shield tv I bluetooth sound through my sonos era 300 without issue. It's good but I probably should have not bought that yoke and got a sound bar that connects to arc/e arc.
Offline Damo58

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2965 on: September 21, 2024, 10:42:44 am »
This is a very remedial question but humour me, I'm near enough a caveman when it comes to technology. I have an Amazon 4k stick which was at the cheaper end of the spectrum to watch IPTV. My streams have been really laggy of late and football is buffering quite a lot. If I buy a more expensive Fire stick will this improve that or is it all down to Wifi speed?

I don't think our Wifi is too bad so I would prefer to change the stick but I also don't want to buy a new, more expensive stick for the same issue to still be there.
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2966 on: September 21, 2024, 11:00:33 am »
Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick is fine for streaming and I highly doubt youd see any improvement by upgrading it. More likely to be a provider or network issue.
Offline Damo58

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2967 on: September 21, 2024, 11:01:07 am »
Quote from: Graeme on September 21, 2024, 11:00:33 am
Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick is fine for streaming and I highly doubt youd see any improvement by upgrading it. More likely to be a provider or network issue.

Perfect, thank you.
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2968 on: September 21, 2024, 11:02:09 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on September 21, 2024, 10:42:44 am
This is a very remedial question but humour me, I'm near enough a caveman when it comes to technology. I have an Amazon 4k stick which was at the cheaper end of the spectrum to watch IPTV. My streams have been really laggy of late and football is buffering quite a lot. If I buy a more expensive Fire stick will this improve that or is it all down to Wifi speed?

I don't think our Wifi is too bad so I would prefer to change the stick but I also don't want to buy a new, more expensive stick for the same issue to still be there.
Maybe try the stick in a mate's house and see if the same thing happens, do you use other apps on your stick (Netflix, YouTube etc?) and if so are they buffering?
Could be your provider, do you know anyone else that uses the same service?
Offline Damo58

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2969 on: September 21, 2024, 11:33:22 am »
Quote from: ooter1 on September 21, 2024, 11:02:09 am
Maybe try the stick in a mate's house and see if the same thing happens, do you use other apps on your stick (Netflix, YouTube etc?) and if so are they buffering?
Could be your provider, do you know anyone else that uses the same service?

Me and my mate have just both started using a new provider, I don't think he has used his much yet but I'll ask when he does. I was considering a new stick anyway so I have one upstairs and one downstairs but didn't know if paying the extra would make any difference. The old service I used was pretty much spot on but it was run by a group of people and my contact into it left to go on his own so it might just be initial teething issues.

I don't use any other mainstream apps on it - just have a couple of apps for the streaming.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2970 on: September 21, 2024, 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on September 21, 2024, 10:42:44 am
This is a very remedial question but humour me, I'm near enough a caveman when it comes to technology. I have an Amazon 4k stick which was at the cheaper end of the spectrum to watch IPTV. My streams have been really laggy of late and football is buffering quite a lot. If I buy a more expensive Fire stick will this improve that or is it all down to Wifi speed?

I don't think our Wifi is too bad so I would prefer to change the stick but I also don't want to buy a new, more expensive stick for the same issue to still be there.

4k stick is fine and it definitely could be teething trouble, that and the broadcasters giving it the early season push.

Try these steps.

Start by force stopping > clear cache on the app.


If that doesn't work, check that your isp hasn't turned your content filters on, they sometimes do this during router update.
___________________________________
Unplug router and stick for 10mins.
____________________________________
Try a vpn.
___________________________________
Clear cache, data and sign back in.
____________________________________
Check if they have a different app.
,....................

If none of that works, get on their case, line might need resetting their end.

Sticks will be back on sale in a few weeks.





Offline Damo58

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2971 on: September 21, 2024, 12:06:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 21, 2024, 11:56:05 am
4k stick is fine and it definitely could be teething trouble, that and the broadcasters giving it the early season push.

Try these steps.

Start by force stopping > clear cache on the app.


If that doesn't work, check that your isp hasn't turned your content filters on, they sometimes do this during router update.
___________________________________
Unplug router and stick for 10mins.
____________________________________
Try a vpn.
___________________________________
Clear cache, data and sign back in.
____________________________________
Check if they have a different app.
,....................

If none of that works, get on their case, line might need resetting their end.

Sticks will be back on sale in a few weeks.







Thanks for the tips. I have a VPN and I sometimes worry that it's necessary to stop blockers but adds to the slowing down.

I haven't done the data clear so I will try that. I put off clearing data as it loses stuff I've favourited and where I am up to on programmes but I suppose it's tough if I want working football.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2972 on: September 21, 2024, 02:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on September 21, 2024, 12:06:17 pm
Thanks for the tips. I have a VPN and I sometimes worry that it's necessary to stop blockers but adds to the slowing down.

I haven't done the data clear so I will try that. I put off clearing data as it loses stuff I've favourited and where I am up to on programmes but I suppose it's tough if I want working football.

Data is always the last thing I do, try everything including using a different app first. VPN is just the quickest way to tell if you're being blocked/throttled, lots of providers don't allow them most of the time & if you use them when they have their vpn detection on, your sub with either just show a blank screen or play but act up.

Offline Damo58

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 01:45:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 21, 2024, 02:28:59 pm
Data is always the last thing I do, try everything including using a different app first. VPN is just the quickest way to tell if you're being blocked/throttled, lots of providers don't allow them most of the time & if you use them when they have their vpn detection on, your sub with either just show a blank screen or play but act up.



We're with Sky, do you think it's likely that they have vpn detection?
Online paulrazor

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 21, 2024, 02:28:59 pm
Data is always the last thing I do, try everything including using a different app first. VPN is just the quickest way to tell if you're being blocked/throttled, lots of providers don't allow them most of the time & if you use them when they have their vpn detection on, your sub with either just show a blank screen or play but act up.


It does lose a lot of data, although most people have that unlimited these days

Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 01:45:07 pm
We're with Sky, do you think it's likely that they have vpn detection?
They have some form of it, I signed up with someone I know, his IPTV didnt work until you activated his inbuilt wifi, however you had to be logged in for that and you couldnt log in unless it was turned on. So you would have go in through your phone, he has it fixed now so you activate the VPN before you log in

It does slow your connection though when its on
Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 01:45:07 pm
We're with Sky, do you think it's likely that they have vpn detection?

If you're with Sky then have a look to see if Sky Shield is turned on, if it is then turn it off and see if it's any better.

https://www.sky.com/help/articles/sky-broadband-shield-using

Also you can install a speedtest app onto your firestick, so do that and see what download speeds you're getting on your firestick.
Offline Damo58

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:23:47 pm
If you're with Sky then have a look to see if Sky Shield is turned on, if it is then turn it off and see if it's any better.

https://www.sky.com/help/articles/sky-broadband-shield-using

Also you can install a speedtest app onto your firestick, so do that and see what download speeds you're getting on your firestick.

Cheers
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 01:45:07 pm
We're with Sky, do you think it's likely that they have vpn detection?

I'm talking about the iptv "provider" not Sky, some allow them always, others only when they're having problems & when it's the latter you either get stop start or it won't log in & if it does you just get a blank screen.

Sky are the worst for isp blocks, for obvious reasons.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:20:46 pm
It does lose a lot of data, although most people have that unlimited these days
 They have some form of it, I signed up with someone I know, his IPTV didnt work until you activated his inbuilt wifi, however you had to be logged in for that and you couldnt log in unless it was turned on. So you would have go in through your phone, he has it fixed now so you activate the VPN before you log in

It does slow your connection though when its on

I meant the data on the iptv app  ;D


Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:23:47 pm
If you're with Sky then have a look to see if Sky Shield is turned on, if it is then turn it off and see if it's any better.

https://www.sky.com/help/articles/sky-broadband-shield-using

Also you can install a speedtest app onto your firestick, so do that and see what download speeds you're getting on your firestick.


:thumbup

Can't believe I forgot about that.
