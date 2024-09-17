Just a firestick thingI have these bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears Megaboom you can sync them togetherWith my LG tv, there is sound lag so I don't use them.. with the 4K Firestick Max, NO lag so now I DO use them!! Firestick is so much better for bluetooth speakersI was watching us VS Milan with the crowd audio onlyone speaker on my left one on the rightSo firestick is good for external speakers too - any bluetooth ones should work it seems pretty permissiveHaven't looked into the ROM emulation + controller thing, but basically the Firestick is my entire entainment hub if I don't wanna use the PC and is now the best experienceThe sound, man