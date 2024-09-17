« previous next »
Topic: IPTV

Re: IPTV
September 17, 2024, 01:49:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2024, 03:51:19 pm
Just sign up for a free trial of prime, would save a lot of fucking about, if you've already had the trial on your current account, just sign up with a different email & spell out your house number.  :thumbup

Yep. Just signed up for a free month trial for tonight's game.  So all good. Cheers  :)
Re: IPTV
September 19, 2024, 07:19:16 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on September 14, 2024, 01:13:30 am
Might have misunderstood the question but hey a chance to brag

on my firestick I am hooked up to a Plex & Emby share

It has literally everything. And for when it doesn't - a telegram request channel, I got them to add This Morning with Richard Not Judy - was added in about 25 minutes (!)

So I literally can watch anything I want. IPTV covers live sport, but I don't touch my iptv boxset offering cause 1) often no subs, but 2) I got an entire service offering 4K films and TV on demand, from anything in history pretty much if it existed it can find it


can you send me a link for this, I have an Emby share but it keeps going down and it's not as good as the Ax Fury one that I used to have
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 11:29:33 pm
I PMd ya

Don't wanna post it cause it's had traffic issues in the past

Though on demand everything, is not a target for Sky etc.
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
Just a firestick thing

I have these bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears Megaboom you can sync them together

With my LG tv, there is sound lag so I don't use them

.. with the 4K Firestick Max, NO lag so now I DO use them!! Firestick is so much better for bluetooth speakers

I was watching us VS Milan with the crowd audio only  ;D one speaker on my left one on the right

So firestick is good for external speakers too - any bluetooth ones should work it seems pretty permissive

Haven't looked into the ROM emulation + controller thing, but basically the Firestick is my entire entainment hub if I don't wanna use the PC and is now the best experience

The sound, man
Re: IPTV
Today at 03:02:08 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:31:43 pm
Just a firestick thing

I have these bluetooth speakers, Ultimate Ears Megaboom you can sync them together

With my LG tv, there is sound lag so I don't use them

.. with the 4K Firestick Max, NO lag so now I DO use them!! Firestick is so much better for bluetooth speakers

I was watching us VS Milan with the crowd audio only  ;D one speaker on my left one on the right

So firestick is good for external speakers too - any bluetooth ones should work it seems pretty permissive

Haven't looked into the ROM emulation + controller thing, but basically the Firestick is my entire entainment hub if I don't wanna use the PC and is now the best experience

The sound, man
With the new firestick max and previous shield tv I bluetooth sound through my sonos era 300 without issue. It's good but I probably should have not bought that yoke and got a sound bar that connects to arc/e arc.
