Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?



Not a lot, I think that it's the firmware sideload update that opens up the channel list/iptv. Couldn't tell you if that's extra (would think so) or how much it would be.Don't take my word on any of that though.Personally I would get an android box of some kind and then ad a dual connection sub, you'd then be able to record and you have catch up. Never felt the need to record but that's how you do it.