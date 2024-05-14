« previous next »
Re: IPTV
May 14, 2024, 01:33:08 pm
Quote from: Millie on May 14, 2024, 08:48:15 am
Bluey is brilliant  :D

It's funny as fuck sometimes.
There's occasions when he goes to sleep and I just leave it on and sit through 10 or 15 episodes before catching myself on  :D
Re: IPTV
May 26, 2024, 07:41:34 am
Anyone able to recommend an IPTV provider that doesn't require me to have telegram to set wheels in motion? For whatever reason it doesn't send me an SMS code so using that to try and arrange is proving a headache. Cheers!
Re: IPTV
May 26, 2024, 10:11:40 am
I've been with novea hosting for the last 4 years or so. Formerly supernova subs so been going for donkeys years. 

Google it, they have a website easy enough to find and sign up.
Re: IPTV
May 29, 2024, 01:57:26 pm
Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on May 29, 2024, 01:57:26 pm
Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?

Not a lot, I think that it's the firmware sideload update that opens up the channel list/iptv. Couldn't tell you if that's extra (would think so) or how much it would be.

Don't take my word on any of that though.

Personally I would get an android box of some kind and then ad a dual connection sub, you'd then be able to record and you have catch up. Never felt the need to record but that's how you do it.
Re: IPTV
Today at 07:35:35 am
catch up is a game changer
