« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 257042 times)

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 857
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2480 on: April 24, 2023, 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on March 10, 2023, 12:03:22 am
Forgive a load of questions from someone with no experience of IPTv etc. Any help gratefully accepted.

These "Dodgy boxes" that everyone seems to have, is that the same as IPTV? If not, what's the difference? Dodgy boxes are a load of bollocks really, its very simple to put an app on a firestick or other android tv box. If going for a firestick get the max 4K one whether its a 4 k tv or not.


Old school Dodgy boxes making a comeback
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,770
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2481 on: April 29, 2023, 08:39:30 am »
Could someone PM me with the details of the IPTV that Rush has set them up with please? My provider has stopped supporting it on smart TV and laptop. Thanks.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2482 on: April 29, 2023, 11:57:19 am »
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.


If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2023, 12:00:05 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,770
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2483 on: April 29, 2023, 09:40:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 11:57:19 am
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.


If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.


Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2484 on: April 29, 2023, 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 29, 2023, 09:40:26 pm
Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.

Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,770
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2485 on: April 29, 2023, 09:48:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 09:44:24 pm
Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.

Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2486 on: April 29, 2023, 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 29, 2023, 09:48:01 pm
Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.


Try it,sounds like bollocks to me because like I said that would mean that they're banning sticks as well & android is android at the end of the day.

« Last Edit: April 29, 2023, 11:58:30 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2487 on: April 30, 2023, 02:49:25 am »
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.

Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
« Last Edit: April 30, 2023, 02:52:34 am by MBL? »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,742
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2488 on: May 1, 2023, 05:46:00 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April 30, 2023, 02:49:25 am
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.

Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
probably using SmartIPTV as an app, they'll have official apps that can be installed on a firestick.  One I was with stopped me using it on Smart TV apps, forget the reason now but think it was down to leaks or something
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2489 on: May 2, 2023, 12:47:09 pm »
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,628
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2490 on: May 2, 2023, 12:49:56 pm »
Nope mine has been solid. I don't use it that much though to be honest. I've got the full Sky Sports / BT Sport package with Virgin so only use for the odd 3pm kick off and Boxing PPV.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2491 on: May 2, 2023, 01:07:28 pm »
I'm interested in this, could someone message me a decent provider? It's a minefield finding one on twitter had so many messages, just want something reliable. I PM'ed Rush but got no response.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2492 on: May 3, 2023, 04:41:36 pm »
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,742
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2493 on: May 8, 2023, 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on May  2, 2023, 12:47:09 pm
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
mines been fine, who are you with?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,682
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2494 on: May 25, 2023, 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  3, 2023, 04:41:36 pm
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.

If I get one of these then what IPTV would you recommend going with?

This would be for my Dad so needs to be easy to use
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2495 on: May 27, 2023, 08:09:06 pm »
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2496 on: May 27, 2023, 08:20:46 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on May 27, 2023, 08:09:06 pm
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with

Cyberflix is still going strong.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline quirkovski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2497 on: May 28, 2023, 11:11:30 am »
Stremio if you are on a fire stick, install through downloader. Should be a fair few guides knocking about.

Bit of a faff to set up compared to cinemaHD but worth it once its done with real debrid links.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,477
  • Trada
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2498 on: May 28, 2023, 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on May 27, 2023, 08:09:06 pm
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with

I use film+

A good idea is to use downloader to install APK Time, which has all the apps on there including new ones and lets you know when they were last updated
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2499 on: May 28, 2023, 03:43:11 pm »
I tried them all after Cyber and Chd went to shit, didn't like any as much as those two so danced a jig when they came back.

Only problem with Chd recently is that you have to switch from Trakt (all the menus are back working) to The MovieDB for searches, MovieDB is geared more towards Indian/Asian content. They have that stupid unity pop up which means you have to shut it and force close sometimes, hopefully that'll get sorted in an update but they've not done it yet.

That sent me on the hunt again & lead me back to Cyber which I though was long gone, it's back to it's best & gets regular updates.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2500 on: May 30, 2023, 01:49:25 pm »
Thanks for all the replies I'll try cyberflix
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 10:10:10 pm »
Cinema hd updated for me today so that may fix it for you. If it doesnt offer the update you could delete and get the new apk from Troypoint or somewhere.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 03:12:30 am »
4k max is on sale but I think it ends tomorrow. Sods law that it's the first week I've not been checking daily.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:14:02 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 