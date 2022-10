A bit random, but I just started using my nVidia Shield with my tv and I’m blown away. Everything is so snappy compared to the TV’s built in apps, and the quality of the upscaling is incredible. Also instead of browsing content in individual apps separate and slowly, it’s all in one place now.



I blundered and bought the wrong sub on Vidio and couldn’t use it on the Shield, but it’s only a month. I thought Vidio would see my Android Shield as a phone or tablet.