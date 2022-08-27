« previous next »
IPTV

Re: IPTV
August 27, 2022, 04:01:08 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on August 25, 2022, 07:43:31 am
^ I got my setup from someone in this very thread, but a knockoff Sky Glass app on the Firestick is currently fulfilling many a need (yes, with foreign telly n films n you name it)

--

Plex has been hacked or some shite. Poor form

Don't worry about that, they're just being proactive after a suspected breach and you just need to reset your password. They're not your provider anyway they just make the app and host your plex account.
Re: IPTV
August 29, 2022, 08:04:57 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on August 27, 2022, 03:40:14 pm
Today is my first attempt at a Saturday 3pm match on Vidio and its basically not working which is disappointing. Since I already have Nord VPN, are there any alternatives I can try?
I'm using windscribe, $3 a month for for 3 locations and it's working great for vidio. They've 2 Indonesia connections.
Re: IPTV
August 29, 2022, 01:46:52 pm
You could've told him that before he bought Nord  :-\
Re: IPTV
August 29, 2022, 03:39:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 29, 2022, 01:46:52 pm
You could've told him that before he bought Nord  :-\
If you look back at my posts,  I did say a few weeks ago that I was using windscribe. ;)
Re: IPTV
August 29, 2022, 04:51:53 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on August 29, 2022, 03:39:21 pm
If you look back at my posts,  I did say a few weeks ago that I was using windscribe. ;)


 :thumbup
Re: IPTV
August 31, 2022, 03:52:16 pm
I think my issues on Sat might have been laptop or WiFi related. It worked perfectly for the previous 2 Mon night games (Palace & United), but on Sat I had to switch to my desktop (wired connection) and it was fine (ie Nord/Vidio). The laptop did have to do some updates on Sat since I so rarely use it so for tonights match I will turn it on an hour in advance to let it settle and see how it goes. I can also run an ethernet cable to it if necessary so fingers crossed.
Re: IPTV
September 1, 2022, 12:20:54 pm
Any decent IPTV recommendations to use with Plex?
Re: IPTV
September 3, 2022, 08:08:13 pm
Is it possible to find my playlist m3u url so that I am able to load it onto my Firestick? I currently have the Baytv app loaded on my Tv but I want to watch it through the Firestick. Hope that makes sense, as Im new to all this.
Re: IPTV
September 3, 2022, 08:53:22 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on September  3, 2022, 08:08:13 pm
Is it possible to find my playlist m3u url so that I am able to load it onto my Firestick? I currently have the Baytv app loaded on my Tv but I want to watch it through the Firestick. Hope that makes sense, as Im new to all this.


Your "provider" will definitely have an app that works on the stick.
Re: IPTV
September 10, 2022, 01:23:42 pm
I often get a bad I suppose I'll call it signal for our games with IPTV (any provider, though it might be the sheer numbers tuning into the BT Sport stream or whatever) so I've just started looking up what off-the-grid channels show our matches

Don't mind watching us in French if it's HD or even not if it's stable (my telly does some wonderful up scaling)

... Just wish we were a bit better to tune into lately!

Quite like when our matches are on the USA network. American adverts: really lavish Jack Daniels advert where a lass slides a glass along a long bar. Then a Budweiser advert. Then an ad where a fella drinks and drives through New York with cascading sea waves flowing out at the car and this ends up being a Don't Drink and Drive advert! Then another beer as and then random adverts for food, wings usually, anything really

... Beats the crap out of our adverts showing bookies and insurance
Re: IPTV
September 10, 2022, 02:05:58 pm
Use this site T

https://www.livesoccertv.com

Has all the listings
Re: IPTV
September 10, 2022, 02:25:48 pm
Re: IPTV
September 10, 2022, 05:23:48 pm
Duly noted!

Thank you both

And anyone else, don't just get hung up on Sky or BT.... With our announcers in the UK you're hardly missing anything  ;D.
IPTV being literally worldwide is great

Bit shocked to see Amazon do matches for other countries. I know they're evil, but I'd throw them money for more coverage no questions asked
Re: IPTV
September 13, 2022, 09:18:47 am
Is it possible to watch football on RTE2 with a VPN?

Just asking for a friend.  :wave
Re: IPTV
September 13, 2022, 01:36:28 pm
Quote from: mobydick on September 13, 2022, 09:18:47 am
Is it possible to watch football on RTE2 with a VPN?

Just asking for a friend.  :wave

Yeah should work fine, although it could depend on your VPN provider.  I've just flicked my VPN to a server in Ireland and was able to use the rte player to watch rte 1 and 2.
Re: IPTV
September 14, 2022, 03:50:10 pm
Quote from: mobydick on September 13, 2022, 09:18:47 am
Is it possible to watch football on RTE2 with a VPN?

Just asking for a friend.  :wave
Try the livescore app if rte doesnt work. Seems to be streaming for free in the south
Re: IPTV
September 14, 2022, 04:23:59 pm
my provider has an inbuilt vpn but now im constantly buffering

last two CL games were a nightmare for it but of course before and after the game they were fine

Have restarted the firestick and removed some apps but no avail

broadband is super fast so i dont know whether its a case i should replace the firestick every few years. It is a 4 k but it is 4 years old
Re: IPTV
September 14, 2022, 04:46:54 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 14, 2022, 04:23:59 pm
my provider has an inbuilt vpn but now im constantly buffering

last two CL games were a nightmare for it but of course before and after the game they were fine

Have restarted the firestick and removed some apps but no avail

broadband is super fast so i dont know whether its a case i should replace the firestick every few years. It is a 4 k but it is 4 years old

Doesn't sound like a stick problem,try deleting the app data and signing back in or use the links in the daily folder (if yours has one)
Re: IPTV
September 14, 2022, 06:05:12 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on September 14, 2022, 04:23:59 pm
my provider has an inbuilt vpn but now im constantly buffering

last two CL games were a nightmare for it but of course before and after the game they were fine

Have restarted the firestick and removed some apps but no avail

broadband is super fast so i dont know whether its a case i should replace the firestick every few years. It is a 4 k but it is 4 years old

Are you watching a BT stream within the IPTV app? I often find on mine that the BT streams go tits up on the bigger games and I find myself looking for a different stream that isnt BT and they tend to be more stable.

You could run a Speedtest on your Firestick stick, theres a Speedtest analyser that you can install on them to see what speeds youre getting. Obviously you may not be getting that speed within the IPTV app, but at least you can rule out any connection issues between your router and Firestick.
Re: IPTV
September 14, 2022, 10:52:50 pm
Yeah I'll try that.

It was bt yeah. I have a live soccer app to tell me the worldwide channels who's showing what. But never find them
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 08:52:14 am
Quote from: paulrazor on September 14, 2022, 10:52:50 pm
Yeah I'll try that.

It was bt yeah. I have a live soccer app to tell me the worldwide channels who's showing what. But never find them

I've started adding the most recurring channels to my Favourites so I don't have to look em up every time

So far so good

But yeah as above I just assume anyone on these services hammers BT and Sky. They're, for that reason gonna be my second choice

With the links the dudes above posted too this method should be a goer
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 09:52:48 am
If you have super sports in your channel list (South African channel) try that for PL football.
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 10:29:53 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:52:14 am
I've started adding the most recurring channels to my Favourites so I don't have to look em up every time

So far so good

But yeah as above I just assume anyone on these services hammers BT and Sky. They're, for that reason gonna be my second choice

With the links the dudes above posted too this method should be a goer
yeah RTE is the same, and virgin media

I will have to find something canadian

few times last year I ended up watching our games in German
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 09:52:48 am
If you have super sports in your channel list (South African channel) try that for PL football.
Yeah I just need to fish them out better

DAZN is always listed but can never find one that works for a Liverpool game.
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm
Did anyone else have problems with revo and BT sport last night?
Re: IPTV
Today at 09:50:01 am
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 04:55:23 pm
Did anyone else have problems with revo and BT sport last night?

Yes all went off 2nd half,server problem their side,all back last night
