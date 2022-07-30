« previous next »
Online Egyptian36

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2160 on: July 30, 2022, 12:36:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 29, 2022, 03:30:45 pm
Your subs from them might last the full year but I wouldn't bet on it,more than likely last less than 3.

to be honest that's a risk with all IPTV services. A good choice would be getting 3 months for 6$. Personally I am lucky never had any issues and 6$ is nothing to what local suppliers charge here especially since most providers are using the same sources for channels.

I wonder if there is a legitimate streaming service that we can access by using a VPN as it would be a better option
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2161 on: July 30, 2022, 01:48:21 pm »
I've got a few  on the go atm (it's a sickness)  but have access to 5 or 6 more and none of them use the same sources.A few of them use more than one and the most expensive has 4/5 sources for the main channels.

Pretty sure that the servers are in Europe for most of them as well.

I get your point though,if you don't have a reliable source,one that is picky about what they sell,then there's no difference as you're going in blind either way.

In that case aliexpress is a bit cheaper than the others but don't expect them to last.They fill panels and then dump them regularly,then open a new account,rename the sub and rinse and repeat.

Offline vladis voice

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2162 on: July 31, 2022, 01:41:35 pm »
I'm finally going to have to dive into this as my previously reliable web streaming service of 8 years appears to be finally kaput

Have sorted a vpn and have a firestick arriving this afternoon so will play about with that when it arrives, if anyone can recommend a sub (I don't mind paying a reasonable amount for a service that is pretty reliable) by dm that would be great - finally do you also need to have an iptv player app?

Appreciate I'm doubtless showing my ignorance here (good this internetty stuff makes me feel old) but any help appreciated
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2163 on: July 31, 2022, 02:12:32 pm »
I have got a trial of an IPTV service for my laptop, running through VLC.

I can get all the channels fine but is there anyway to but a tv type guide up to see what are on the channels and it says there is VOD on the service but can't seem to find it on there. I have asked the provider but not received a reply.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2164 on: July 31, 2022, 03:53:34 pm »
I'm getting my Fire Cube setup with IPTV for the new season. Any recommendations for a good IPTV app?
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2165 on: July 31, 2022, 04:20:29 pm »
Tivimate Premium is by far the best Ive used
Online JasonF

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2166 on: July 31, 2022, 04:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on July 31, 2022, 04:20:29 pm
Tivimate Premium is by far the best Ive used

Yeah I concur, assuming the previous poster has a sub that is compatible with it. Better than any of the apps my provider has supplied (and they have many options).
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2167 on: July 31, 2022, 07:05:28 pm »
So apparently I need STBEmu pro in order for it work with my sub.
Online JasonF

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2168 on: July 31, 2022, 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 31, 2022, 07:05:28 pm
So apparently I need STBEmu pro in order for it work with my sub.

If your provider uses STBEmu then I don't think your sub will be compatible with with Tivimate. You'll probably have to use whatever they recommend.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2169 on: July 31, 2022, 07:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 31, 2022, 07:05:28 pm
So apparently I need STBEmu pro in order for it work with my sub.


They usually have a few app/player options.
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2170 on: July 31, 2022, 09:03:58 pm »
STB emu is a decent app, used it for years.
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2171 on: August 2, 2022, 02:01:37 pm »
I pay 65 quid a year, been using them 5+ years, support via discord, usually quick to respond. all games i could ever want, max stream seems to be 1080p. also comes with a tv series/documentary/movie hub for stuff... i like the service and have no real issues with it, the occasional stutter.

obviously we can't name the name of our provider... but has anyone got a lot more for a lot less than i have? happy to read some brags :)
Online JasonF

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2172 on: August 2, 2022, 02:09:50 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on August  2, 2022, 02:01:37 pm
I pay 65 quid a year, been using them 5+ years, support via discord, usually quick to respond. all games i could ever want, max stream seems to be 1080p. also comes with a tv series/documentary/movie hub for stuff... i like the service and have no real issues with it, the occasional stutter.

obviously we can't name the name of our provider... but has anyone got a lot more for a lot less than i have? happy to read some brags :)

I got a lifetime sub from my supplier about 6 years ago, think it was £100 during a Black Friday deal. I already had a 12 month sub with them at the time with probably 8 months remaining since I usually subscribed at the start of the season, so took a risk but it's paid off, still going strong.

I think it was probably a bit of a cash grab by the previous owners as the service seemed to change hands not long afterwards but it's gotten better if anything, great support via discord like yours and very reliable. I've got several friends and family using it paying £65 a year who are very envious when I mention my lifetime deal.

Obviously it won't last forever, but more than had my monies worth.
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2173 on: August 2, 2022, 03:25:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on August  2, 2022, 02:09:50 pm
I got a lifetime sub from my supplier about 6 years ago, think it was £100 during a Black Friday deal. I already had a 12 month sub with them at the time with probably 8 months remaining since I usually subscribed at the start of the season, so took a risk but it's paid off, still going strong.

I think it was probably a bit of a cash grab by the previous owners as the service seemed to change hands not long afterwards but it's gotten better if anything, great support via discord like yours and very reliable. I've got several friends and family using it paying £65 a year who are very envious when I mention my lifetime deal.

Obviously it won't last forever, but more than had my monies worth.

think we're on the same provider as I remember early on they were doing black friday deals.

they have a Plex subscription too which is awesome. if i wasn't on turkish £4/month netflix account i would bin that off.
Offline vladis voice

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2174 on: August 2, 2022, 10:09:30 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on August  2, 2022, 02:01:37 pm
I pay 65 quid a year, been using them 5+ years, support via discord, usually quick to respond. all games i could ever want, max stream seems to be 1080p. also comes with a tv series/documentary/movie hub for stuff... i like the service and have no real issues with it, the occasional stutter.

obviously we can't name the name of our provider... but has anyone got a lot more for a lot less than i have? happy to read some brags :)

Would you be willing to share details by pm.. have managed to finally get firestick sorted with downloaded etc but the 14 day trial sub I paid for is awful, just buffers constantly
Online Machae

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2175 on: August 3, 2022, 01:38:51 pm »
Hi all, I'm in the lookout for a decent IPTV service, mainly for football. Any recommendations would be greatly appreciated, please private message me. Many thanks
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2176 on: August 4, 2022, 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on August  2, 2022, 10:09:30 pm
Would you be willing to share details by pm.. have managed to finally get firestick sorted with downloaded etc but the 14 day trial sub I paid for is awful, just buffers constantly

sorry mate according to their rules, we can only pass on recommendations to people we know and have known for a long time. they question you when you recommend someone as to how you know the person and for how long etc.
Offline vladis voice

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2177 on: August 4, 2022, 04:31:53 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on August  4, 2022, 02:56:33 pm
sorry mate according to their rules, we can only pass on recommendations to people we know and have known for a long time. they question you when you recommend someone as to how you know the person and for how long etc.

No worries man - thanks for getting back to me anyway
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2178 on: August 4, 2022, 05:00:24 pm »
Apparently if you have a paramount plus subscription and use a Mexico VPN you can watch live PL football. Might be of use to some.
Offline ToneLa

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 12:45:42 am »
Do enjoy the ambient nature of a big TV in the background

52" TV showing Dog Rescue does my soul some good

Will have a comb for the match, lfcglobe is good for channels I can look up

Cut the cord with Virgin Sky get wrecked mate fuck all that stuff

Between a Plex share and & IPTV I don't have to directly pay corporations for my watching needs

.. This is such an on-brand post  ;D
Online jonnypb

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:45:42 am
Do enjoy the ambient nature of a big TV in the background

52" TV showing Dog Rescue does my soul some good

Will have a comb for the match, lfcglobe is good for channels I can look up

Cut the cord with Virgin Sky get wrecked mate fuck all that stuff

Between a Plex share and & IPTV I don't have to directly pay corporations for my watching needs

.. This is such an on-brand post  ;D

Just recently discovered plex and its brilliant. So much better than something like CinemaHD and so much cheaper than a Netflix subscription  ;D CinemaHD was good when used with RD, but when playing 4K content you can see the difference in quality with a decent plex subscription, plus theres no lip sync issues like you often get with the likes of CinemaHD.
