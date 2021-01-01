« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 213505 times)

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,600
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  7, 2022, 03:49:58 pm
20 is more than enough for 1080 Paul,25 is just about enough for 4k

A lot of "providers" concentrate on the links that are in the daily events/PL sections when the game is on,so maybe try looking for one of those instead of the uk feeds.
Spurs game it worked ok

currently in the bedding in period with the new wifi, so speeds are fluctuating. Earlier in the year some games (Inter away and Burnley away) were horrible
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 09:44:56 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on May  1, 2022, 11:57:54 pm
Yeah, I have tivimate pro on my main sub. Best app Ive tried to date although you need the web address and login details. A lot of providers dont give out the address anymore as far as I know so you have to use the apps provided. Think its about 7 a year covering 5 devices for tivimate.

I use tivimate, and this is what i do to get the url. Install blustacks and the providers app on my laptop. Then use wireshark to capture packets out of the laptop. In the app, refresh the dns in the provider app and look in wireshark for the dns packets. In there you will find to url of the provider which you can then stick in tivimate
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,829
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 11:42:56 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:44:56 pm
I use tivimate, and this is what i do to get the url. Install blustacks and the providers app on my laptop. Then use wireshark to capture packets out of the laptop. In the app, refresh the dns in the provider app and look in wireshark for the dns packets. In there you will find to url of the provider which you can then stick in tivimate
Thanks for the heads up. Luckily the url has since been sent to me so all good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 