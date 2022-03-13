« previous next »
Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 211545 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2040 on: March 13, 2022, 06:09:11 pm »
Quote from: mccred on March 13, 2022, 06:06:28 pm
Most appreciated. Just logged into my old Rev account. Just have to see if I can watch it directly through my smart tv or I'm going to need another firestick. Thanks again, thought Revs was gone!


Should be able to if you can download the downloader app.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 409
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2041 on: March 14, 2022, 07:29:54 pm »
what is revs?
Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 409
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2042 on: March 17, 2022, 09:48:10 am »
not strictly iptv but i've been using the ssport app through a turkey/cyprus VPN for PL football for a while now, works out about 2 euro a month, absolute bargain. works well on both the firestick/cube and nvidia shield. unfortunately they're losing the rights to show PL games at the end of this season so the hunt is on to find a good alternative.
https://app.ssportplus.com/login
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2043 on: March 21, 2022, 06:35:58 pm »
Offline SalisburyRed

  • No fun "budding young Tory"!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,975
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2044 on: March 25, 2022, 12:01:40 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March  2, 2022, 08:31:20 pm
I’ve not come across any cheap IPTV subs that are streaming at 50fps. Get what you pay for.

Are there any services out there streaming Sky Sports at 50fps yet? I'd pay well for that but everywhere I've ever found over the last few years has been streaming those channels at 25fps.
Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,258
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2045 on: March 25, 2022, 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: SalisburyRed on March 25, 2022, 12:01:40 am
Are there any services out there streaming Sky Sports at 50fps yet? I'd pay well for that but everywhere I've ever found over the last few years has been streaming those channels at 25fps.

I'll have to check. I have a full paid for Virgin TV package so when the games are on Sky I watch them via that, it's only the non-uk televised ones I use IPTV for
Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,258
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2046 on: March 25, 2022, 10:07:33 am »
Just looked on my provider. Theres a bit of a mixed bag. Theres a couple running at 25fps, some at 30fps, but there are some that are 50fps.

Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports PL
Sky Sports Main Event
Offline TheFooFighter

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 669
  • Where's the gin
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2047 on: March 27, 2022, 04:28:53 pm »
Could anyone kindly point me towards a decent IPTV provider? Been using one a mate recommended via FB but they have chucked their annual sub price up by quite a bit so fancy trying something else.
Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,969
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2048 on: March 28, 2022, 10:34:39 am »
I just noticed today that 'eye pea tor*ents dot com' has its own IPTV service with a crazy amount of channels. Has anyone subscribed to this who can vouch for how good their service is/isnt?
Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 409
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2049 on: March 29, 2022, 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 28, 2022, 10:34:39 am
I just noticed today that 'eye pea tor*ents dot com' has its own IPTV service with a crazy amount of channels. Has anyone subscribed to this who can vouch for how good their service is/isnt?
tried it a few times over the last couple of years and didn't find it great at all to be honest
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2050 on: April 7, 2022, 11:22:32 am »
Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there
Offline SalisburyRed

  • No fun "budding young Tory"!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,975
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2051 on: April 19, 2022, 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April  7, 2022, 11:22:32 am
Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there

I just checked mine, and they don't.

Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.
Offline EnfieldRed

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 75
  • Where's the beef?
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2052 on: April 25, 2022, 06:29:44 pm »
Ive been using a firestick with various apps. Recently the most reliable one has stopped working (still works on tablet however) and Ive been using links via lfcglobe which work for a bit (with lots of pop-ups).

Im interested in using IPTV but dont know where to start. Im happy with CinemaHD and RD for TV/films but its quality football streams I really would like to use. Use Surfshark VPN.

Grateful for any tips. Thanks in advance.
Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2053 on: April 28, 2022, 06:01:53 pm »
been using https://apollogroup.tv/ 10 days trials for a while now but thats closed for now  :( need paid iptv which works well with vlc on desktop like apollo was
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2054 on: April 29, 2022, 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: SalisburyRed on April 19, 2022, 07:46:59 pm
I just checked mine, and they don't.

Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.
yes I know but for some reason the NBC feed seems to be the best picture for me, they seem to have more games on Peacock now too particularly with NBCSN now gone, the one I used to be with had a Peacock section but it didn't work, not with them anymore now so don't know if that has changed!
Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,746
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 am »
Quote from: btroom on April 28, 2022, 06:01:53 pm
been using https://apollogroup.tv/ 10 days trials for a while now but thats closed for now  :( need paid iptv which works well with vlc on desktop like apollo was

Have you though about using bluestacks? Can just install any iptv app there
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 am »
A few iptv providers also have webplayers
Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,206
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm »
Rev seems to have gone down
Online tedmus

  • Bird Assassin
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,843
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm »
Still down
Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2059 on: Yesterday at 05:38:47 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:36:43 am
Have you though about using bluestacks? Can just install any iptv app there

Don't like using android simulators. just a simple m3u8 url. mpv players works fine with it as well. used to sub helix iptv which was at my price range at 9$. its closed now i think.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,009
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 02:30:28 am »
Looking a decent IPTV. One I have is fucking pish.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,576
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 11:10:10 am »
Finally should be getting my upgraded sky BB this week

400megs

Currently around 27

Hopefully that sorts a few issues out
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 03:48:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:10:10 am
Finally should be getting my upgraded sky BB this week

400megs

Currently around 27

Hopefully that sorts a few issues out

27 should be enough,depending how many people are using your internet obviously.
Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 06:34:58 pm »
this is a good forum for iptv related stuff, if you put a request in you should get a few replies. i got the 2 providers i'm with from it, both rock solid, been with them both a few years now. lots of friends and family with them too.

https://www.techkings.org/threads/request-a-good-iptv-server-feb-mar-apr-2022.167091/
