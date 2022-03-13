Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there



I just checked mine, and they don't.Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.