Most appreciated. Just logged into my old Rev account. Just have to see if I can watch it directly through my smart tv or I'm going to need another firestick. Thanks again, thought Revs was gone!
what is revs?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I’ve not come across any cheap IPTV subs that are streaming at 50fps. Get what you pay for.
Pyro is IN
Are there any services out there streaming Sky Sports at 50fps yet? I'd pay well for that but everywhere I've ever found over the last few years has been streaming those channels at 25fps.
I just noticed today that 'eye pea tor*ents dot com' has its own IPTV service with a crazy amount of channels. Has anyone subscribed to this who can vouch for how good their service is/isnt?
Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there
I just checked mine, and they don't.Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.
been using https://apollogroup.tv/ 10 days trials for a while now but thats closed for now need paid iptv which works well with vlc on desktop like apollo was
Have you though about using bluestacks? Can just install any iptv app there
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Finally should be getting my upgraded sky BB this week400megsCurrently around 27Hopefully that sorts a few issues out
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.83]