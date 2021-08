Hi guys, any good recommendations for a reliable IPTV sub? I've seen Revo mentioned a few times in the last few pages. Are there any other subs that are worth looking into? I might just go for Revo but it's maybe good to have a back-up option if they happen to be down.



First time i'm getting into IPTV so a newcomer to all of this.



I need to make sure i'm set before the Burnley game on Saturday!