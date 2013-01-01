« previous next »
Can anyone give an idiots guide to IPTV .

What are the deecent boxes to consider , or would a Firestick be a decent alternative . Also , how hard is it to source decent , reliable providers .

There's so much information available i can't see the wood for the trees .

Alos , is it fairly straightforward to set up a VPN on a Firestick / Box?

I'd fully recommend a firestick. As has been said above, wait until Black Friday for a discount
I'd fully recommend a firestick. As has been said above, wait until Black Friday for a discount

Cheers Barney !
Echo what Barney says. I have 3 Firesticks, an app for all movies and TV series on each, and my sports provider. A downloader app and a couple of players on each. Nothing else needed really - maybe a VPN depending on who you go for.
