Thanks, sounds good. Looking at it for next season - in terms of setting it up, is it best to go with the Canada version, use a VPN (I have NordVPN) and then set up the payment through Google Pay?



From what a friend told me it can be hit or miss through nord vpn. He uses it in Spain with the vpn set to Canada. I would recommend looking into dedicated ips although they are more expensive. I have two with my vpn service torguard, one for the us and one for the uk. They obviously wouldn’t be useful for dazn but you can get them for other countries.I’m happy with my provider and it has 60fps dazn streams so haven’t tried it straight from them.