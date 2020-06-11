Paid for premium a few hours ago and then did exactly what you mention in the first paragraph. Didnt know you could record on one device and then watch on another, thats mad. Does it record to the cloud?
I did set a reminder on a program In tivimate and the went to watch a film on tvzion. It surprisingly auto switched back to tivimate which is impressive although I dont know if it would work If you had used a few apps and it was not in ram.
All in all though tivimate is brilliant, should have got it ages ago when I first heard of it.
Yeah the recording will even record if it's switched off (standby, not plug, of course). I guess it has a wakelock for the app or something. It's impressive anyway. The closest thing you'll get to Sky+ with IPTV I think. Catchup works well but personally I have issues with rewinding live TV, it ends up buffering.
For recordings showing up on multiple boxes, you'll want to have it record to a separate location. I have mine set up to record to my media server and Tivimate records and finds the files with a samba share. If you have a server/pc that's always on or a NAS device then you should be able to do it.
I didn't follow a guide to do it, just figured it out cos I already had Samba shares set up for other things, but I Googled it and maybe this will be helpful: