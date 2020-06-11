« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 136430 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1480 on: June 11, 2020, 11:53:24 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 11, 2020, 09:04:16 PM
The shield is a waste of money unless you're also going to use it to stream your pc games.Best off getting a top end android box,I've not used mine since the 4k stick came out though.
what top end android box? Thought the shield was that? One of the main things that pushed me towards it was the ai upscaling which by all accounts is great in the new model.
Logged

Offline Craig Mac

  • Leeches files boo hiss!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • We shall not, we shall not be moved!
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1481 on: June 17, 2020, 12:14:35 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 11, 2020, 09:04:16 PM
The shield is a waste of money unless you're also going to use it to stream your pc games.Best off getting a top end android box,I've not used mine since the 4k stick came out though.

Couldnt disagree more. Tried a number of android boxes, fire stick, roku ect. and I had issues with stream running slowly on everything. Switched to the shield a year ago, and while expensive it runs my IPTV perfectly with proper TV guide and Ive not had any issues. Expensive but totally worth it in my case. Have also used to emulate games run a Plex service and used an android app to sync my
Hue lights to the screen. Love it
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1482 on: June 17, 2020, 02:02:14 PM »
Quote from: Craig Mac on June 17, 2020, 12:14:35 PM
Couldnt disagree more. Tried a number of android boxes, fire stick, roku ect. and I had issues with stream running slowly on everything. Switched to the shield a year ago, and while expensive it runs my IPTV perfectly with proper TV guide and Ive not had any issues. Expensive but totally worth it in my case. Have also used to emulate games run a Plex service and used an android app to sync my
Hue lights to the screen. Love it

Same! I love my Shield. Rarely play the games anymore but finished the batman and Tomb raider games on it. I was going to upgrade it to the new one but considering the new specs it didn't really seem worth it.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1483 on: June 17, 2020, 04:24:36 PM »
I didn't say that they're not a good bit of kit,just a waste of money if your main reason for getting one is for IPTV.

As for running fast with full epg,sticks are swift as and run all the apps that have epg.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1484 on: June 18, 2020, 12:45:18 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 17, 2020, 04:24:36 PM
I didn't say that they're not a good bit of kit,just a waste of money if your main reason for getting one is for IPTV.

As for running fast with full epg,sticks are swift as and run all the apps that have epg.

Yeah if you're only going to use it for IPTV I suppose it's a bit overkill. Not exactly cheap are they.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1485 on: June 19, 2020, 08:17:27 PM »
Firestick 4k is all you would ever need for iptv
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1486 on: June 20, 2020, 12:31:01 AM »
After getting it a few days ago it is a far better device than the fire stick 4K but for most probably wouldnt be worth the upgrade. I use it for iptv, Streaming apps, Netflix and prime.

What impresses me is the lack of ads, better layout and most importantly the ai upscaling of 1080p content. You can see videos of it on YouTube but looks much better in person on the tv. It is expensive compared to the fire stick 4K but I found myself using the apps on the tv more (LG c8) but this is an upgrade over both

Mean bastards didnt even give a hdmi 2.0 cable with it though. Had to buy one as Im sure all the ones I have are 1.4. Im sure most on here know but do not go to the likes of currys for these cables, all you need is certified ones which you can get on amazon for a few quid.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1487 on: June 20, 2020, 12:43:09 AM »
To stay on topic.. I started using tvimate for iptv instead of Smarters. Just the free version at the moment but it seems pretty slick and the epg is way better. VOD isnt good on it at all but it is crap on Smarters as well. Thats what apks and real debrid are for I suppose.
Logged

Offline Jimmy Conway

  • Look at me, never rat on your friends and always keep your mouth shut
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1488 on: June 20, 2020, 07:51:31 AM »
Need a new provider, current one is having major issues.
Logged

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1489 on: June 20, 2020, 10:56:33 AM »
Pm me Jimmy
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1490 on: June 20, 2020, 05:58:28 PM »
I'm after a recommendation for a decent IPTV service. I'm based in UK and ideally want it for Premiership and Champions League footy. Some VOD would be good although that wouldnt be a deal breaker. I use a VPN and Firestick as my medium. Price isnt really an issue if the quality and service are good.

Please PM if you can offer any recommendations. Thanks
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,360
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1491 on: June 20, 2020, 06:10:11 PM »
Dito :wave
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1492 on: June 20, 2020, 09:26:37 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 20, 2020, 12:31:01 AM
After getting it a few days ago it is a far better device than the fire stick 4K but for most probably wouldnt be worth the upgrade. I use it for iptv, Streaming apps, Netflix and prime.

What impresses me is the lack of ads, better layout and most importantly the ai upscaling of 1080p content. You can see videos of it on YouTube but looks much better in person on the tv. It is expensive compared to the fire stick 4K but I found myself using the apps on the tv more (LG c8) but this is an upgrade over both

Mean bastards didnt even give a hdmi 2.0 cable with it though. Had to buy one as Im sure all the ones I have are 1.4. Im sure most on here know but do not go to the likes of currys for these cables, all you need is certified ones which you can get on amazon for a few quid.
I've been using Tivimate for a while too, it's great. The EPG is so fast. I like that you can rearrange the channels and groups, rename, hide groups etc too. I have hidden VOD on mine as it's a bit cluttered and I stream it with other apps usually anyway.

The pro is worth the price in my opinion, especially if you use it on a few devices. I have it set up so that if I record something in the living room I can watch it in the bedroom and vice versa.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1493 on: June 20, 2020, 09:58:12 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on June 20, 2020, 09:26:37 PM
I've been using Tivimate for a while too, it's great. The EPG is so fast. I like that you can rearrange the channels and groups, rename, hide groups etc too. I have hidden VOD on mine as it's a bit cluttered and I stream it with other apps usually anyway.

The pro is worth the price in my opinion, especially if you use it on a few devices. I have it set up so that if I record something in the living room I can watch it in the bedroom and vice versa.
Paid for premium a few hours ago and then did exactly what you mention in the first paragraph. Didnt know you could record on one device and then watch on another, thats mad. Does it record to the cloud?

I did set a reminder on a program In tivimate and the went to watch a film on tvzion. It surprisingly auto switched back to tivimate which is impressive although I dont know if it would work If you had used a few apps and it was not in ram.

All in all though tivimate is brilliant, should have got it ages ago when I first heard of it.
« Last Edit: June 20, 2020, 10:04:34 PM by MBL? »
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1494 on: June 21, 2020, 12:07:28 PM »
Anyway way getting TiviMate through a web browser ?
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1495 on: June 21, 2020, 01:04:19 PM »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June 21, 2020, 12:07:28 PM
Anyway way getting TiviMate through a web browser ?
Ive not heard of it through a browser so I doubt it.
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1496 on: June 21, 2020, 01:54:56 PM »
Sorry I should have specified . Anyway to order premium through a web browser ? Iv a Firestick , amazon tablet and I phone so no access to google store to get the companion app .
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1497 on: June 21, 2020, 04:28:44 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 20, 2020, 09:58:12 PM
Paid for premium a few hours ago and then did exactly what you mention in the first paragraph. Didnt know you could record on one device and then watch on another, thats mad. Does it record to the cloud?

I did set a reminder on a program In tivimate and the went to watch a film on tvzion. It surprisingly auto switched back to tivimate which is impressive although I dont know if it would work If you had used a few apps and it was not in ram.

All in all though tivimate is brilliant, should have got it ages ago when I first heard of it.
Yeah the recording will even record if it's switched off (standby, not plug, of course). I guess it has a wakelock for the app or something. It's impressive anyway. The closest thing you'll get to Sky+ with IPTV I think. Catchup works well but personally I have issues with rewinding live TV, it ends up buffering.

For recordings showing up on multiple boxes, you'll want to have it record to a separate location. I have mine set up to record to my media server and Tivimate records and finds the files with a samba share. If you have a server/pc that's always on or a NAS device then you should be able to do it.

I didn't follow a guide to do it, just figured it out cos I already had Samba shares set up for other things, but I Googled it and maybe this will be helpful:

Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1498 on: June 21, 2020, 04:34:17 PM »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June 21, 2020, 01:54:56 PM
Sorry I should have specified . Anyway to order premium through a web browser ? Iv a Firestick , amazon tablet and I phone so no access to google store to get the companion app .
If you have access to a pc you could install Nox or Bluestacks (Android emulators) and do it that way. I don't think there's a way to do it through the browser.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1499 on: June 21, 2020, 06:03:50 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on June 21, 2020, 04:34:17 PM
If you have access to a pc you could install Nox or Bluestacks (Android emulators) and do it that way. I don't think there's a way to do it through the browser.
Could be easier to get a friend who has android to buy it for you. But yeah only way is through android.
Quote from: JasonF on June 21, 2020, 04:28:44 PM
Yeah the recording will even record if it's switched off (standby, not plug, of course). I guess it has a wakelock for the app or something. It's impressive anyway. The closest thing you'll get to Sky+ with IPTV I think. Catchup works well but personally I have issues with rewinding live TV, it ends up buffering.

For recordings showing up on multiple boxes, you'll want to have it record to a separate location. I have mine set up to record to my media server and Tivimate records and finds the files with a samba share. If you have a server/pc that's always on or a NAS device then you should be able to do it.
Might look to do it in future but the catchup normally works ok for me so will leave it for now. Thanks for the info.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1500 on: June 21, 2020, 06:31:33 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 20, 2020, 12:43:09 AM
To stay on topic.. I started using tvimate for iptv instead of Smarters. Just the free version at the moment but it seems pretty slick and the epg is way better. VOD isnt good on it at all but it is crap on Smarters as well. Thats what apks and real debrid are for I suppose.

I use tivimate. It is worth paying the fiver though for the full version
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1501 on: June 21, 2020, 06:45:08 PM »
As good as tivimate and my provider is the best iptv feature Ive ever seen was the Vader streams match centre. Was better than anything on sky as well for that matter.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1502 on: June 21, 2020, 06:52:40 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 21, 2020, 06:45:08 PM
As good as tivimate and my provider is the best iptv feature Ive ever seen was the Vader streams match centre. Was better than anything on sky as well for that matter.
Never used Vader streams, what was the match centre?
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1503 on: June 21, 2020, 09:17:03 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on June 21, 2020, 06:52:40 PM
Never used Vader streams, what was the match centre?
It was a section of the app where you would go in and it would have every bit of sport available by time. You could pick one sport or you could have all in there. When you clicked on any game/sporting event it would give a list of every channel that It was on.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1504 on: June 21, 2020, 09:35:33 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 21, 2020, 09:17:03 PM
It was a section of the app where you would go in and it would have every bit of sport available by time. You could pick one sport or you could have all in there. When you clicked on any game/sporting event it would give a list of every channel that It was on.

Like a Kodi app.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1505 on: June 22, 2020, 06:29:09 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 21, 2020, 09:35:33 PM
Like a Kodi app.
What app on kodi does that? Havent used kodi in years but will get it back if it can do that.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1506 on: June 22, 2020, 06:57:57 PM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 22, 2020, 06:29:09 PM
What app on kodi does that? Havent used kodi in years but will get it back if it can do that.

Most of the old (not used it myself for ages either) sports add-ons had a section that listed all of the days sport.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1507 on: June 23, 2020, 09:49:59 PM »
Yeah it sounds a bit like they had on SportsM*nia's Kodi addon back in the day. Not sure how they'd do something like that on an app like Tivimate really.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1508 on: June 23, 2020, 11:36:04 PM »
Quote from: JasonF on June 23, 2020, 09:49:59 PM
Yeah it sounds a bit like they had on SportsM*nia's Kodi addon back in the day. Not sure how they'd do something like that on an app like Tivimate really.
They did do it and it was great. The vod section was better also but other than that the app didnt perform nearly as well as Tivimate does.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,821
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1509 on: June 23, 2020, 11:58:13 PM »
At 16 minutes into the below its shown.

https://youtu.be/OfdmRVz9nzU
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,055
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1510 on: June 24, 2020, 12:41:37 AM »
Quote from: MBL? on June 23, 2020, 11:58:13 PM
At 16 minutes into the below its shown.

https://youtu.be/OfdmRVz9nzU
Very cool that. I imagine the owners of the app had to program those events and their channels in manually rather than it pulling it automatically from the EPG.

I doubt we'll see something like that on Tivimate since the channels and EPG aren't provided by them and it's just a front end, but it's nicely done.
Logged

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1511 on: June 24, 2020, 07:45:25 PM »
Anyone else noticing that football streams on Rev start, then buffer, then stop repeatedly during Premier League games?
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1512 on: June 24, 2020, 07:49:45 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on June 24, 2020, 07:45:25 PM
Anyone else noticing that football streams on Rev start, then buffer, then stop repeatedly during Premier League games?
Having problems with all mine tonight.  Everything gone off just after the half times and still not up yet.

They've got 25 mins to pull their finger out!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1513 on: June 25, 2020, 12:05:21 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on June 24, 2020, 07:49:45 PM
Having problems with all mine tonight.  Everything gone off just after the half times and still not up yet.

They've got 25 mins to pull their finger out!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk



Mines been sound tonight on Full HD.

Had problems with the golf last week freezing but just changed channels and it was good again.

I'm using PP to view which is probably not the greatest
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1514 on: June 25, 2020, 12:10:11 AM »
Quote from: blert596 on June 25, 2020, 12:05:21 AM
Mines been sound tonight on Full HD.

Had problems with the golf last week freezing but just changed channels and it was good again.

I'm using PP to view which is probably not the greatest
They had to reboot servers so once they did that it was perfect.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1515 on: June 25, 2020, 01:14:36 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on June 24, 2020, 07:45:25 PM
Anyone else noticing that football streams on Rev start, then buffer, then stop repeatedly during Premier League games?

I've raised a ticket with Rev, and arranged for them to let me use a VPN.
I think the PL might be distributing IPTV server addresses to ISPs, and the ISP (plusnet in my case) are throttling them during games.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1516 on: June 25, 2020, 08:51:47 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on June 25, 2020, 01:14:36 PM
I've raised a ticket with Rev, and arranged for them to let me use a VPN.
I think the PL might be distributing IPTV server addresses to ISPs, and the ISP (plusnet in my case) are throttling them during games.


Plusnet don't throttle/traffic manage
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 525
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 01:54:07 PM »
Quote from: Machae on June 20, 2020, 05:58:28 PM
I'm after a recommendation for a decent IPTV service. I'm based in UK and ideally want it for Premiership and Champions League footy. Some VOD would be good although that wouldnt be a deal breaker. I use a VPN and Firestick as my medium. Price isnt really an issue if the quality and service are good.

Please PM if you can offer any recommendations. Thanks

Would anybody be able to PM me any recommendations for decent service please, zgemma, firestick
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 02:02:39 PM »
Anyone using Gl0bal?

Im getting a seized message and seem to have lost everything.

All of their groups have gone from Facebook. Not looking good.
Logged

Online d.simm

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1519 on: Today at 05:48:41 PM »
Can someone please tell me where I can get a sub for Revo.
My current provider is expiring soon.
PM if necessary
Thanks
d.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 