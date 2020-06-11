After getting it a few days ago it is a far better device than the fire stick 4K but for most probably wouldnt be worth the upgrade. I use it for iptv, Streaming apps, Netflix and prime.



What impresses me is the lack of ads, better layout and most importantly the ai upscaling of 1080p content. You can see videos of it on YouTube but looks much better in person on the tv. It is expensive compared to the fire stick 4K but I found myself using the apps on the tv more (LG c8) but this is an upgrade over both



Mean bastards didnt even give a hdmi 2.0 cable with it though. Had to buy one as Im sure all the ones I have are 1.4. Im sure most on here know but do not go to the likes of currys for these cables, all you need is certified ones which you can get on amazon for a few quid.