Offline DHRED

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 09:49:20 pm »
Carlo the don ancelotti being found out?
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Ancelotti getting arsey

Sit down gobshite

You can take the man out of Everton but you can't take Everton out of the man
Online BoRed

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm »
Offside again. ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8083 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm »
The Don might me swimming in the river tonight...
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8084 on: Yesterday at 09:53:12 pm »
Oh what a bitter twat Carlo, you got fucking stuffed, deal with it mofo
Offline Knight

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
That Madrid team, on paper, has no balance. Mbappe and Vinicius up front when both want to play from the left. A midfield 4 full of central midfielders, none of whom are deep lying playmaker types.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm »
I hope Trent watched that.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 09:54:34 pm »
haha Don Carlo not happy at the end there. The white hankys will be out after that horrorshow.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
That Madrid team, on paper, has no balance. Mbappe and Vinicius up front when both want to play from the left. A midfield 4 full of central midfielders, none of whom are deep lying playmaker types.

Yeah, they're a mess. And you could see it from a mile away.

They'll win stuff because of the forward talent but you're not controlling many games with those players. They're not a dynasty.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8089 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:54:25 pm
I hope Trent watched that.

Trent playing with Militao and Rudiger and that midfield.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Good luck to him.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8090 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Dortmund should have battered Real but they panicked when they went 2-0 up. They should have carried on as they did in the first half instead of making a defensive sub.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8091 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm
Trent playing with Militao and Rudiger and that midfield.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Good luck to him.
Exactly. The grass isnt always greener
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8092 on: Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm »
2 kids, a load of 21 year olds, the back up keeper and wrecking Real away. Impressive. A 17 year old CB owning Mbappe and co is madness.
Offline btroom

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8093 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Shame we probably won't see same madrid at anfield. they will sort themselves out
Offline kennedy81

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8094 on: Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm
2 kids, a load of 21 year olds, the back up keeper and wrecking Real away. Impressive. A 17 year old CB owning Mbappe and co is madness.
Yeah beating Bayern and Madrid 8-1 on aggregate inside a week is decent going. Could do without Barca getting good again though.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8095 on: Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm »
Didn't watch but not surprised Barcelona won because they are more of a team than Madrid. I expected them to win but not by this margin.

Madrid have been on the end of a few spankings from Barcelona since the turn of the century.  It's a bit normal now LOL.

Mbappé has 8/9 offsides? Very unprofessional from a striker that cost that much. He'll get hammered by their press.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8096 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm »
I enjoy Madrid trashing, they were due one.

Barcelona are fantastic.
Offline rushyman

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8097 on: Yesterday at 10:10:23 pm »
Vinicius Jnr gets away with absolute murder with refs

Does enough for 3 cards at least for dissent every game
Offline spider-neil

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8098 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Is it me or does RM's stadium look like a bedpan?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8099 on: Yesterday at 10:17:01 pm »
I think you're kidding yourselves to think defeats like that do any great damage to Madrid in the long run. They might not have won back to back titles in a generation but I think when Xabi goes there next Summer the tide might turn in that regard. Ancelotti's style (As great as he is/has been) has never really been winning 30 league games a season, although they were about 40 odd unbeaten before tonight, winning their last couple of titles very easily since his return in 2021. Barca look really good right now and have lots of great young players but I can still seeing them having off seasons here and there whereas Madrid you expect to be challenging for one of the big two trophies every season without fail.

They're never in any real financial difficulties either, they can just cherry pick who they want with a relatively settled team now, very possibly to our own detriment next summer with Trent. As for Mbappe, I'd be absolutely amazed if he underwhelms there. He probably won't achieve on the same scale Ronaldo did but he's going to be a success barring a freak injury or something.

They got beat 4-0 at home to Barca the season Rafa was the manager there. No prizes for guessing what happened at the end of the season.

The new look Bernabeu is shit though IMO. Was never its biggest fan anyway but they've taken so much away from it. Even the Nou Camp will lose a lot of its charm too.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8100 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm »
Are Barcelona back?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8101 on: Yesterday at 10:29:58 pm »
Flick has done a fantastic job so far. What a week for them
Online duvva 💅

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8102 on: Yesterday at 10:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm
Are Barcelona back?
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 23, 2024, 10:58:49 pm
So are Barcelona back? Top in Spain and thats a good result tonight. Havent watched them but looking at results suggets theyre better than theyve been for some time
Oi TM
Offline thaddeus

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8103 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:05:47 pm
Didn't watch but not surprised Barcelona won because they are more of a team than Madrid. I expected them to win but not by this margin.

Madrid have been on the end of a few spankings from Barcelona since the turn of the century.  It's a bit normal now LOL.

Mbappé has 8/9 offsides? Very unprofessional from a striker that cost that much. He'll get hammered by their press.
We've gone full circle!  Madrid's unbalanced Galacticos getting dismantled by Barca's lesser fancied but better suited players.

Lewandowksi on 14 league goals already is remarkable.  I really thought Barca had lost their minds with the contract he got but he's another thats defying the aging process.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8104 on: Yesterday at 10:38:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
We've gone full circle!  Madrid's unbalanced Galacticos getting dismantled by Barca's lesser fancied but better suited players.

Lewandowksi on 14 league goals already is remarkable.  I really thought Barca had lost their minds with the contract he got but he's another thats defying the aging process.
He's a player that has aged very well. Barcelona thrashing them has happened so often that it is normal now.

By virtue of being a better team (not necessarily having star player everywhere), I expect them to win the league. Madrid will always be a threat in knockout competition with their firepower.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8105 on: Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm »
Madrid's team has got progressively more unbalanced with each ego signing Perez has made over the last few years. It was managing just fine until the Mbappe signing, now it's falling apart.
Offline rscanderlech

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8106 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:46:28 pm
Madrid's team has got progressively more unbalanced with each ego signing Perez has made over the last few years. It was managing just fine until the Mbappe signing, now it's falling apart.
I think they just need a new coach to work things out. It will require some buy-in from their forwards, who will have to learn to play together, and work hard.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8107 on: Today at 12:09:57 am »
That Yamal finish on his weaker foot is incredible. He is the real deal it seems. La Masia does it again.
Online eddiedingle

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8108 on: Today at 12:14:30 am »
Hate both sides equally. So fuck em both
Online thegoodfella

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8109 on: Today at 01:04:27 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 12:14:30 am
Hate both sides equally. So fuck em both

Watching either of these get battered is especially fun though... more so when it is Real.
