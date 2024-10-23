I think you're kidding yourselves to think defeats like that do any great damage to Madrid in the long run. They might not have won back to back titles in a generation but I think when Xabi goes there next Summer the tide might turn in that regard. Ancelotti's style (As great as he is/has been) has never really been winning 30 league games a season, although they were about 40 odd unbeaten before tonight, winning their last couple of titles very easily since his return in 2021. Barca look really good right now and have lots of great young players but I can still seeing them having off seasons here and there whereas Madrid you expect to be challenging for one of the big two trophies every season without fail.



They're never in any real financial difficulties either, they can just cherry pick who they want with a relatively settled team now, very possibly to our own detriment next summer with Trent. As for Mbappe, I'd be absolutely amazed if he underwhelms there. He probably won't achieve on the same scale Ronaldo did but he's going to be a success barring a freak injury or something.



They got beat 4-0 at home to Barca the season Rafa was the manager there. No prizes for guessing what happened at the end of the season.



The new look Bernabeu is shit though IMO. Was never its biggest fan anyway but they've taken so much away from it. Even the Nou Camp will lose a lot of its charm too.