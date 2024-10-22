We've a huge fan base in the States, over 70 Official Supporters clubs, making us No1 out there and Carra has a bar in New York and that's always got reds in watching the games. I know when I was in Orlando in 2019, we went to watch the CL final at the local sports bar and it was taken over by the Orlando Tottenham Supporters club, apparently its Us, Arsenal and Spurs the top 3 followed sides in the USA, so we ended up watching in Millers with a load of Reds.I think they're playing on the Messi at Inter Miami links - due to him, Inter Miami are seeing record attendences and there is the whole growth of the MLS in general. 11.5m people attended MLS games last season and the avg attendence was over 23,000, so they may be thinking get in there now, start to build a fan base and start selling Barca merch. 70% of the people who live in Miami are Hispanic, so it makes sense for the Spanish to target that city
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Save of the season from the Barca keeper but won't get the credit because of the offside flag
Save of the season from the Barca keeper but won't get the credit because of the offside flag
I'm not business minded but that would seem like a bad decision to me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.079 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]