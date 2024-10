Carvajal hasn't been their greatest player ever but he's got to be the most successful right back I can think of trophies wise. A shithouse, but nightmare to play against in those big games in Europe. Still, there'll be no sentimentality from Madrid at his age and he'll probably never play another meaningful game for them ever again.



Probably doesn't make things with Trent any easier. Just typical really. Anyway, at least they'll be a man light when they come to Anfield.