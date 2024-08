Barcelona's big transfer business of the summer is the signing of the brilliant Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for Ä55 million.



The attacking midfielder was one of the players of the European Championships and will add a lot of threat to the Barca side.



However, the problem is that Olmo is not yet registered and won't be playing tonight so those of you who wanted to watch how he got on will have to wait a little longer.



This seems to happen to them every summer. Might be an idea to get their house in order rather than pursuing shiny new toys