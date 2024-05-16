« previous next »
68'
0 - 2
Goal! Sergi Roberto displays great vision and sends a pass to Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), who shows brilliant composure inside the box to bury the ball into the back of the net.
Full Time

Almeria  0 Barcelona 2
Full Time

Real Sociedad  1  Valencia  0
Kroos retiring after the Euros
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 21, 2024, 12:35:39 pm
Kroos retiring after the Euros

Real expertly rebuild. Probably try and keep Modric now.
Swear they only paid about 25 million for Kroos when he was relatively young and had just won the treble with Bayern. Think Thiago might have replaced him at Bayern actually. One of the best value for money signings in recent times which can be said about loads of the Madrid signings. The new generation will probably win more than Kroos/Modric even did, crazy.

When you can sign players like him and Modric it makes everything look easy. Of course Madrid is the dream destination for most footballers but they've got their money about a thousand times over with those two. Times change and all with transfer fees but United paid more for an old, finished version of Casemiro than Madrid must have paid for the three of them.
The coolest fact about Kroos.

He's the last living player who was born in the old East Germany, born a few days before the Wall came down.
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 21, 2024, 01:59:56 pm
Swear they only paid about 25 million for Kroos when he was relatively young and had just won the treble with Bayern

I think he only had a year left on his deal which is why they signed him for what they did. I seem to recall reading a while ago that  he might have stayed at Bayern had they not lowballed repeated attempts at a new contract - Götze was getting paid significantly more and Kroos wanted similar. Also he had verbally agreed to join Man Utd at one point. The contract only needed his signature. Moyes got sacked and Kroos looked elsewhere.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 22, 2024, 11:07:16 am
I think he only had a year left on his deal which is why they signed him for what they did. I seem to recall reading a while ago that  he might have stayed at Bayern had they not lowballed repeated attempts at a new contract - Götze was getting paid significantly more and Kroos wanted similar. Also he had verbally agreed to join Man Utd at one point. The contract only needed his signature. Moyes got sacked and Kroos looked elsewhere.

Quote
Kroos recently admitted he was ready to leave not just Bayern but the Bundesliga altogether if he was unsuccessful in elevating his earnings from £60,000 a week to around £150,000.

If that was music to Moyes ears, the Manchester United manager will be just as heartened to hear that Bayern have called a halt to negotiations with the midfielders representatives, in exasperation at their refusal to lower their sights. - March 2014

April 2014 Moyes gets sacked. May 2014 Louis van Gaal appointed new Man United manager. July 2014 Kroos signs for Real Madrid.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 17, 2024, 12:20:03 pm
Xavi likely to get sacked now over comments about finances and competitiveness
https://www.football-espana.net/2024/05/17/barcelona-president-joan-laporta-to-sack-xavi-hernandez-16-days-after-u-turn-on-future

Quote
Barcelona plan to hire Hansi Flick as coach after telling Xavi his time is up
> Club announce Xavis last game will be at Sevilla on Sunday
> Xavi was due to stay until at least 2025 after U-turn in April

Barcelona intend to make Hansi Flick their new coach after announcing that Xavi Hernández will leave after the seasons final game on Sunday. The president, Joan Laporta, informed Xavi of his fate in a meeting at the training ground on Friday.

Barcelona have been talking to Flick for months and although the Germans camp denied there had been a meeting in London this week with the coach, his agent Pini Zahavi and the clubs sporting director Deco, an agreement has been put in place for the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager to take over. The B team coach, Rafa Márquez, has been suggested as an alternative.

The final decision on the coach had been scheduled for a meeting to be held after the final game of the season, at Sevilla on Sunday night. But a little after midday on Friday, Laporta visited the clubs San Joan Despi HQ, where he met with Xavi, Deco, the vice-president Rafa Yuste and Xavis staff.

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season, a statement said. The meeting took place at the Joan Gamper training complex, with the presence of sporting vice-president Rafa Yuste, the sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco, Xavi and his assistants Oscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre.

Barcelona wish to thank Xavi for his work as coach, which is added to his unequalled career as a player and captain, and wish him all the luck in the world. He will take charge of his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville. In the coming days, Barcelona will communicate the new structure of the first team.

Xavi had publicly said he had every intention of continuing. He had resigned on 27 January and performed a U-turn on 24 April after being convinced to stay.

Despite reports last week that Laporta had decided to sack him, and the presidents refusal to meet with him, Xavi insisted nothing had changed.

During a week of intense speculation and repeated leaks, some of them strategic, there had been silence from Laporta and Deco, publicly and privately.

Xavi has always said that money would not be a problem and that he would walk away when his time at the club comes to an end. The terms of his contract mean his sacking could cost Barcelona about 20m (£17m).

Xavi described the Barcelona managers job as cruel and unpleasant when he resigned in January, at a time when results were poor and the prospect of being sacked was increasingly real. He said he would continue to the end of the season, a formula that Laporta said he accepted because its Xavi proposing it and hes a Barcelona legend, but that the decision was irreversible, even if they won the Champions League.

But as Barcelonas results improved and as they struggled to secure a replacement, the president, vice-president and sporting director publicly said they would try to convince Xavi to stay. The coachs message, although evasive, became increasingly receptive to doing so. On 24 April, they announced that he was continuing at least until 2025 after a meeting at the clubs training ground and then at Laportas home, with the media camped outside, the whole thing played out in public.

At an emotional, celebratory press conference the following morning, Laporta said that all that had been needed was for the two men to look each other in the eye and that it had taken only three minutes. I was always clear that I wanted Xavi to continue, he said. Stability is very important for success. Exactly a month later, Laporta informed Xavi that he had been sacked.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/24/barcelona-hansi-flick-coach-xavi
They are so badly run. Lewandowski's contract has his salary bumped to 600k p/w for next season apparently.
Quote from: Garrus on May 24, 2024, 02:14:54 pm
They are so badly run. Lewandowski's contract has his salary bumped to 600k p/w for next season apparently.
He was their top-scorer and the only player to get into double figures in the league (with 18, the next highest scored 7).  He's clearly not worth £600k/week but I doubt they're in a financial position to buy another 25 goal a season striker.

Pulling all those levers allowed them to cobble together a half decent team - supplemented by academy players like Balde, Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri and Yamal - but they're still in a real mess.  If Flick gets them within 10 points of Real next season it would be an amazing achievement.
Quote
Real Madrid are forecast to be the first football club to have a revenue above the 1 billion threshold. The club is forecast to generate approx. 1.05 billion in 2024/2025.


That's an insane amount of money.
Final day looks exciting in La Liga.

Real Marid have won the league; Barcelona secured 2nd, Girona secured 3rd, Atletico 4th for the CL places. Bilbao have secured 5th, Sociedad secured 6th for the Europa League places and Real Betis have secured 7th for the Conference League. The 3 relegated teams have already been confirmed.
Quote from: Garrus on May 24, 2024, 02:14:54 pm
They are so badly run. Lewandowski's contract has his salary bumped to 600k p/w for next season apparently.

Barca have always been terribly run. A terrible advert for a democratic member/supporter run football club.

Got lucky with Messi and probably the best set of youth players to come through at a similar time (Valdes, Puyol, Pique, Alba, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Pedro, Messi was almost their full team).

Even in the Messi years, their most successful era, they were in a financial shambles and constant shenanigans over their presidency. They've had some truly awful presidents.

Messi's contract did get out of control but they get rid of him and replace him with another mid 30s player also on a ridiculous wage when they've got to stay within a salary cap.
The thing is why would any manager with any self-respect go to Barcelona with the way they are run? I am surprised at Flick to be honest, I would have thought he'd have had more common sense.
The problem with the Barcelona ownership model is that candidates for presidency need to pander to the fans. The easiest way to do that is buying big name players. A candidate wouldnt win if they said we are going to build over 3 years, buy young promising players and grow the team that way by being more prudent and smart in the transfer market.

The clamour for signings is at every club. I just think its pandered to more at Barcelona.

In saying all that Id like Liverpool to be fan owned.
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c6pp5g082pjo
Outgoing Barcelona boss Xavi says his successor will "suffer" in the role.

The Spaniard, 44, was sacked before taking charge of their final game of the season - a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is set to replace him.

Xavi, who was under contract until 2025, said he was going to leave the club in January but performed a U-turn, announcing he was staying on at Camp Nou in April.

He said: "To the new manager, I tell you: 'You will suffer'. This is a very complicated place to be. This is a difficult job and you have to be patient."
I guess there's a bit of bitterness there but I think he'll almost certainly be proven right.
Good news for plucky little Girona. I would have thought that Ryanair or Jet2 would be the only airline company willing to sponsor them considering they're the only ones to fly into Girona, but boom, up comes Etihad with the goods. Fair play to their commercial department, pulled off a blinder here.

Etihad Airways, new main sponsor for the next three seasons
Quote
Etihad Airways will become the main sponsor of Girona FC from next season. This strategic alliance, which has been established for a period of three years, underscores Etihad's deep commitment to the Spanish market and its dedication to enhancing connectivity and cultural exchange.

Etihad has grown its Spanish operation by nearly 50% since last summer as 2024 sees the airline operate 10 weekly flights to both Madrid and Barcelona. In addition, the airline is excited to introduce seasonal flights, operating three times a week to Málaga starting in June 2024, further enhancing travel and tourism between the regions.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, community, and the power of connecting people and cultures. Girona FC, with its rich history and passionate fan base, aligns perfectly with Etihad's values of giving flight to ambition and striving for the highest standards in all its endeavours.

"We are thrilled to partner with Girona FC, a club that resonates with our brand values and aspirations. This sponsorship is a testament to our dedication to the Spanish and Catalan market and our aim to strengthen the bonds between the UAE and Spain," said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways. Etihad Airways looks forward to a successful partnership with Girona and to bringing our worlds closer together through the beautiful game.

Delfí Geli, President of Girona FC, added: "We are incredibly proud to welcome Etihad Airways as our main sponsor. This partnership extends beyond the traditional, embracing a future where we can grow together in strength and spirit. Etihad's global perspective and commitment to excellence reflect our own aspirations on and off the pitch".

The collaboration between Etihad Airways and Girona FC is more than a sponsorshipit is a mutual commitment to foster community spirit and bring people together, enhancing the fan experience and providing more opportunities to engage with sport and globally.

As main sponsor, Etihad Airways will feature prominently on Girona FCs team kits from the coming season and within the club's home ground. The partnership will also offer exciting new opportunities for fans, including unique promotions and special events, designed to celebrate this union of cultures and passions.
Bellingham, La Liga Player of the Year. What an achievement by the 20-year-old Englishman. He's the first ever to win the honour.
What's the chances ADUG are prepping Girona to take over from Cheats115 as their flagship club when that house of cards comes tumbling down?
Quote from: Ray K on May 28, 2024, 03:57:04 pm
Good news for plucky little Girona. I would have thought that Ryanair or Jet2 would be the only airline company willing to sponsor them considering they're the only ones to fly into Girona, but boom, up comes Etihad with the goods. Fair play to their commercial department, pulled off a blinder here.

Etihad Airways, new main sponsor for the next three seasons

Delfí Geli, President of Girona FC


Delfi Geli. There's a name I've not heard in a while. What a legend  :D
Quote
Gerard Piqué under investigation over Saudi Super Cup deal
ByREUTERS
May 31, 2024, 4:49 AM
A Spanish judge has placed former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué under official investigation for his alleged involvement in illegal payments in the relocation of Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Judge Delia Rodrigo concluded there were indications of wrongdoing in the deal between Piqué's company Kosmos and the Spanish football federation (RFEF), according to a court document.

According to the court documents, former RFEF president Luis Rubiales, Saudi government-owned Sela Sport Company and Piqué signed an agreement in 2019 in which Piqué's company would receive 40 million as a "success bonus" for the games being held in Saudi Arabia each year.

"The facts under investigation in the present proceedings originate from possible illegalities with criminal implications in contracting or agreements," Rodrigo wrote.

Piqué did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The court has been investigating since June 2022 whether Rubiales committed a crime of improper management when the RFEF agreed with Piqué's Kosmos firm to move the tournament.

In March,  police searched the RFEF's headquarters and an apartment belonging to Rubiales and arrested seven people in a corruption probe over the multimillion-euro deal.

Rubiales, who has denied any wrongdoing, was told he was a suspect in the probe by police in April after returning from spending two months in the Dominican Republic on what he described as a business trip.

Piqué, who played for Barcelona in Super Cup matches in Saudi Arabia, was originally awarded an annual payment of $4 million ($4.33 million) over six years. This was later extended by four years.

Pedro Rocha, who at the time was head of the RFEF's economic department, failed to call a meeting of the economic commission as he should have done to analyse the four-year extension of the deal.

Rocha was elected president of the RFEF last month despite being put under investigation after testifying as a witness in court and saying he had no knowledge of or responsibility for any of the alleged crimes being investigated in the case.

https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/gerard-piqu-investigation-saudi-super-cup-deal/story?id=110688282
