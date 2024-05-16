Swear they only paid about 25 million for Kroos when he was relatively young and had just won the treble with Bayern. Think Thiago might have replaced him at Bayern actually. One of the best value for money signings in recent times which can be said about loads of the Madrid signings. The new generation will probably win more than Kroos/Modric even did, crazy.



When you can sign players like him and Modric it makes everything look easy. Of course Madrid is the dream destination for most footballers but they've got their money about a thousand times over with those two. Times change and all with transfer fees but United paid more for an old, finished version of Casemiro than Madrid must have paid for the three of them.