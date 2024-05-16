They are so badly run. Lewandowski's contract has his salary bumped to 600k p/w for next season apparently.
Barca have always been terribly run. A terrible advert for a democratic member/supporter run football club.
Got lucky with Messi and probably the best set of youth players to come through at a similar time (Valdes, Puyol, Pique, Alba, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Pedro, Messi was almost their full team).
Even in the Messi years, their most successful era, they were in a financial shambles and constant shenanigans over their presidency. They've had some truly awful presidents.
Messi's contract did get out of control but they get rid of him and replace him with another mid 30s player also on a ridiculous wage when they've got to stay within a salary cap.