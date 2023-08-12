Bellingham with his first goal for Madrid.



First of many you'd think, can see him chipping in with double figures most years.Players will come and go but he might be one of the biggest 'ones that got away' that we'll ever come across.That Madrid midfield four is sensational. Bellingham and Tchouameni obviously were big signings, talking about 100 million each or something. They got Valverde while he was quite young and I don't think he'd have cost more than a few million which has turned into a masterstroke, and Camavinga, even though I thought it was huge money for an 18 year old at 30 odd million is again a world class player who they've got forever basically. Money wise a perfect balance of cheap young talents and a couple who they'll have long term and are going to be the very best at what they do. There'll always be a market for those players.