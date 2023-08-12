« previous next »
Boston always unofficial

Re: Spanish Football
August 12, 2023, 06:21:19 pm
Athletic club v Real Madrid is on ABC this afternoon 3.30 eastern time. Something to watch down the pub.
Andar

Re: Spanish Football
August 12, 2023, 09:18:58 pm
Bellingham with his first goal for Madrid.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Spanish Football
August 12, 2023, 09:50:39 pm
What a brilliant player Judinho is. He's totally bossing the mid for Real.
Andar

Re: Spanish Football
August 12, 2023, 09:51:28 pm
Bellingham is a freak of nature. What a player.
disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
August 12, 2023, 10:38:35 pm
Quote from: Andar on August 12, 2023, 09:18:58 pm
Bellingham with his first goal for Madrid.

First of many you'd think, can see him chipping in with double figures most years.

Players will come and go but he might be one of the biggest 'ones that got away' that we'll ever come across.

That Madrid midfield four is sensational. Bellingham and Tchouameni obviously were big signings, talking about 100 million each or something. They got Valverde while he was quite young and I don't think he'd have cost more than a few million which has turned into a masterstroke, and Camavinga, even though I thought it was huge money for an 18 year old at 30 odd million is again a world class player who they've got forever basically. Money wise a perfect balance of cheap young talents and a couple who they'll have long term and are going to be the very best at what they do. There'll always be a market for those players.
67CherryRed

Re: Spanish Football
August 13, 2023, 06:56:52 pm
Alberto Moreno off injured after 23 minutes of the season. He has the Champions League trophy tattooed on the back of the leg he was holding after doing his hammy.
RedG13

Re: Spanish Football
August 13, 2023, 09:32:50 pm
This Barca-Getafe game. This ref is awful he got the red card right but he not using the yellow enough for the fouling etc. He missed a handball ball yellow and fake yellow card one.
Syntexity

Re: Spanish Football
August 13, 2023, 10:46:23 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on August 13, 2023, 09:32:50 pm
This Barca-Getafe game. This ref is awful he got the red card right but he not using the yellow enough for the fouling etc. He missed a handball ball yellow and fake yellow card one.

Calling this a football game is stretching it too far. Might as well not have a ref as he is blind to all today, except the reds as you mention. Another blatant pen overlooked. Its been a joke from start to end. He is making PL refs look like stars and I am not sure I can complain about any ref in PL anymore  ;D
RedG13

Re: Spanish Football
August 13, 2023, 10:50:50 pm
Quote from: Syntexity on August 13, 2023, 10:46:23 pm
Calling this a football game is stretching it too far. Might as well not have a ref as he is blind to all today, except the reds as you mention. Another blatant pen overlooked. Its been a joke from start to end. He is making PL refs look like stars and I am not sure I can complain about any ref in PL anymore  ;D
lol. your not wrong. That ref was really bad.
Barney Battles

Re: Spanish Football
August 24, 2023, 12:26:02 pm
Hi Lads,

2nd child has taken to supporting Atletico Madrid  :-[ !
He is a GK so I think he is just following Oblak.

I've brought the eldest over to Anfield 4/5 times now so I have to do the same with no.2

I'm looking to see if we can go over to watch Atletico "play" and wondered if anyone has been or had any tips?

I see a lot of the fixtures seem to be based across 2 days? they don't set the actual date until closer to the time?

Cheers
Rob
gerrardisgod

Re: Spanish Football
August 24, 2023, 12:33:08 pm
It used to be around 10-14 days prior to the fixture that the dates/times were set in stone, Im talking a few years back since I went though (maybe 2015) so it may have changed since then.
Suareznumber7

Re: Spanish Football
August 24, 2023, 01:41:18 pm
Quote from: Barney Battles on August 24, 2023, 12:26:02 pm
Hi Lads,

2nd child has taken to supporting Atletico Madrid  :-[ !
He is a GK so I think he is just following Oblak.

I've brought the eldest over to Anfield 4/5 times now so I have to do the same with no.2

I'm looking to see if we can go over to watch Atletico "play" and wondered if anyone has been or had any tips?

I see a lot of the fixtures seem to be based across 2 days? they don't set the actual date until closer to the time?

Cheers
Rob

They don't set the game date and time until really late due to them trying to get every game on TV with no conflicts. 
BobPaisley3

Re: Spanish Football
September 3, 2023, 08:36:14 am
Had to scroll a long way to find this, Bellingham with a 94th minute winner for Real. Definitely living up to expectations so far.
Syntexity

Re: Spanish Football
September 3, 2023, 08:44:56 am
Quote from: Barney Battles on August 24, 2023, 12:26:02 pm
Hi Lads,

2nd child has taken to supporting Atletico Madrid  :-[ !
He is a GK so I think he is just following Oblak.

I've brought the eldest over to Anfield 4/5 times now so I have to do the same with no.2

I'm looking to see if we can go over to watch Atletico "play" and wondered if anyone has been or had any tips?

I see a lot of the fixtures seem to be based across 2 days? they don't set the actual date until closer to the time?

Cheers
Rob

Like som others mention here they set games really late in La Liga, so 2 weeks before its usually set in stone (in my experience).

I would recommend to see when they have a european game. If they play on a tuesday in midweek they usually play on a saturday, in more rare cases on a friday. Just be aware the games can be really early in the daytime or late evening.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Spanish Football
September 4, 2023, 04:00:50 pm
Just wanted to say that the Bellingham obsession is nauseating. Loves the camera doesnt he?

Hes really good though.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Spanish Football
September 24, 2023, 08:11:45 pm
Atletico 1-0 after 5 minutes over Real.
oojason

Re: Spanish Football
September 24, 2023, 08:27:55 pm
RedBec1993

Re: Spanish Football
September 24, 2023, 08:40:07 pm
Toni Kroos is one of them players who just looks brilliant everytime I see him play.
bornandbRED

Re: Spanish Football
September 24, 2023, 09:37:13 pm
Feels like Ancelotti is wasting Bellingham in that second striker type role. Hes too good for that.
newterp

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:37:23 pm
some Prat just scored for Mallorca against Barca - but Barca will still win.

Reminds me of Man City these days - the other teams seem to give up late in games.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:06:06 pm
If I was a journeyman pro I think Id fancy a spell at Mallorca.
newterp

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:18:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:06:06 pm
If I was a journeyman pro I think Id fancy a spell at Mallorca.

Mallorca's #9 striker is big and fast - wonder if he will move to a bigger club soon. he's sprinting by the Barcelona players.
rodderzzz

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:27:06 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:37:23 pm
some Prat just scored for Mallorca against Barca - but Barca will still win.

Reminds me of Man City these days - the other teams seem to give up late in games.

went against my gambling rule of ever betting on the away team no matter who they are tonight, and of course got rewarded with a gambling loss for that!
newterp

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:33:02 pm
good god - Spanish refs are more corrupt for Barca and Real than English refs are for United (and now Abu Dhabi)
