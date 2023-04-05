« previous next »
Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 499748 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7480 on: April 5, 2023, 07:59:23 pm »
Give it a go,better than the prem games i guess.
Online Elzar

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7481 on: April 5, 2023, 08:50:11 pm »
Real Madrid are just proof that a good counter attack is the best weapon in the big games and cups.

Online oojason

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7482 on: April 5, 2023, 09:13:24 pm »

Barcelona 0 - [2] Real Madrid; Benzema on 50' - https://streambug.io/v/88d6e8 & https://streamff.com/v/ckP4pFxNPE
Online disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7483 on: April 5, 2023, 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April  5, 2023, 08:50:11 pm
Real Madrid are just proof that a good counter attack is the best weapon in the big games and cups.

Just crazy effective when they need to be. How many times have they won in Europe and been outplayed on the balance of the game? It's crazy.

Modric crucial in that second goal and a nice finish from Benzema too.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7484 on: April 5, 2023, 09:20:29 pm »
Raphinha is fucking dreadful.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7485 on: April 5, 2023, 09:25:57 pm »
Barca absolutely gone to pieces here. Ha.
Online Syntexity

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7486 on: April 5, 2023, 09:35:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on April  5, 2023, 09:20:29 pm
Raphinha is fucking dreadful.

Pretty accurate that. He was trash until Dembele got injured, had a bit of a purple patch but been back to trash again. He just does to much daft stuff with the ball, attempts idiotic stuff that comes off once in a 100 tries.

Barca been shocking this second half, attempting a open hole from front to back in a Liverpool sort of way today.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7487 on: April 5, 2023, 10:12:27 pm »
Based off of that you'd be very surprised to know Barca are pissing it in La Liga, wouldn't you. Knocked out of both European competitions already too.

They've barely conceded all season in the league which has been massive for them.

Raphinia mentioned above. Was very surprised they signed him and can imagine he's one they'd not mind seeing the back of in the summer.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7488 on: April 5, 2023, 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April  5, 2023, 10:12:27 pm
Based off of that you'd be very surprised to know Barca are pissing it in La Liga, wouldn't you. Knocked out of both European competitions already too.

They've barely conceded all season in the league which has been massive for them.

Raphinia mentioned above. Was very surprised they signed him and can imagine he's one they'd not mind seeing the back of in the summer.
They paid him some crazy money too, Barca never fails to overpay for players that are shite/don't fit their system.
Online oojason

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7489 on: April 8, 2023, 10:05:53 pm »

Well in Villarreal & Reina - a quality 3-2 away win vs Real Madrid ;D

7 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8jwldn
Offline MdArshad

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7490 on: April 9, 2023, 01:53:45 am »
Quote from: oojason on April  8, 2023, 10:05:53 pm
Well in Villarreal & Reina - a quality 3-2 away win vs Real Madrid ;D

7 minute highlights - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8jwldn

Chukuweze is special.

How did we lose so bad against this Madrid team? The only plus of getting Europa is not meeting them next season. I am unable to take it anymore.

Knowing our luck, they will drop to Europa League and we will lose to them in the final.
Offline skipper757

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7491 on: April 10, 2023, 10:03:10 pm »
Barca have only conceded 9 goals in 28 La Liga games!!!!

You wouldn't know it based on the cups though.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7492 on: April 16, 2023, 12:21:54 pm »
Between Everton and Valencia we could have two clubs with large ongoing stadium projects relegated this season. Funny enough, Valencia's goals for (30 and against (34) are similar to Chelsea's (30 and 33).
Online oojason

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7493 on: Today at 04:05:57 pm »

Antoine Griezmann hits the bar vs Barcelona on 1' - https://streamin.me/v/0f18d958

Barcelona [1] - 0 Atletico Madrid; Ferran Torres goal on 44' - https://streamin.me/v/efdf546b

1-0; half-time.


https://buff.sportshub.stream/event/b%D0%B0r%D1%81%D0%B5l%D0%BEn%D0%B0_%D0%B0tl%D0%B5t%D1%96%D1%81%D0%BE_m%D0%B0dr%D1%96d_128731655/
