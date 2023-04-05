« Reply #7483 on: April 5, 2023, 09:18:24 pm »
Real Madrid are just proof that a good counter attack is the best weapon in the big games and cups.
Just crazy effective when they need to be. How many times have they won in Europe and been outplayed on the balance of the game? It's crazy.
Modric crucial in that second goal and a nice finish from Benzema too.
