I can't watch this game anymore, this League is unwatchable. 60% of the game players diving and faking injuries, 20% players crying to the referee and 20% football.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Reports that Aubameyang has been beaten and robbed at his home overnight. Grim as fuck that.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Horrible to read that of course. Gobshites to do that, especially in front of young kids wholl be traumatised for years.But hes not helped himself, constantly flexing his wealth and flash shit on social media. Its almost an invite for criminals.
it's pretty f'ing miserable.
I have Cadiz-Atletic on in the background while I work, look over and I believe a team Doctor just got sent off for throwing extra balls onto the field. La Liga really is terrible.
at least Valencia-Atletico has some potential...maybe
This is awful. La Liga is so bad now. Just non-stop bullshit every game, the actual football is seemingly secondary to all the unsavory shit.
Its way way worse than that Its unwatchable. Play acting is off the scale The main aim is to get the other teams players sent off. Like its chess and theyre trying to take pieces off the board
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]