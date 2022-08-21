« previous next »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on August 21, 2022, 09:23:51 pm
I can't watch this game anymore, this League is unwatchable. 60% of the game players diving and faking injuries, 20% players crying to the referee and 20% football.

it's pretty f'ing miserable.

Pedris quality. Xavis barca are more Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal than Pep
Barca need to keep Ansu Fati fit, he's a quality young player.

Lewandowski is also probably as close to guaranteed goals as they come at the minute.
The madrid midfield does not look cohesive with tchoumeni. It maybe because of carlo or something else but they look so vulnerable in transition.

spanish football is so outrageously boring.

will Real get the late goal to win? Yes they will.
Reports that Aubameyang has been beaten and robbed at his home overnight. Grim as fuck that.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2022, 11:04:12 am
Reports that Aubameyang has been beaten and robbed at his home overnight. Grim as fuck that.

Jesus...
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2022, 11:04:12 am
Reports that Aubameyang has been beaten and robbed at his home overnight. Grim as fuck that.

what the fuck
Horrible to read that of course. Gobshites to do that, especially in front of young kids wholl be traumatised for years.

But hes not helped himself, constantly flexing his wealth and flash shit on social media. Its almost an invite for criminals.
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 29, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
Horrible to read that of course. Gobshites to do that, especially in front of young kids wholl be traumatised for years.

But hes not helped himself, constantly flexing his wealth and flash shit on social media. Its almost an invite for criminals.

Christ  :butt
Yeah criminals need Instagram to tell them that someone on £300k odd a week is wealthy and maybe has flash shit.:duh
Quote from: newterp on August 21, 2022, 09:47:49 pm
it's pretty f'ing miserable.

I have Cadiz-Atletic on in the background while I work, look over and I believe a team Doctor just got sent off for throwing extra balls onto the field. La Liga really is terrible.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 29, 2022, 07:53:45 pm
I have Cadiz-Atletic on in the background while I work, look over and I believe a team Doctor just got sent off for throwing extra balls onto the field. La Liga really is terrible.

:lmao
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 29, 2022, 07:53:45 pm
I have Cadiz-Atletic on in the background while I work, look over and I believe a team Doctor just got sent off for throwing extra balls onto the field. La Liga really is terrible.

at least Valencia-Atletico has some potential...maybe
Quote from: newterp on August 29, 2022, 07:54:45 pm
at least Valencia-Atletico has some potential...maybe

Gattuso and Simeone physically fighting is about all that would make watching it worth while. Granted my only other option is Tennis and I don't find watching it enjoyable at all so I guess I'll be finding out.
Athletic have been brilliant here, always nice to see them doing well.
Morata was a mile onside there hes thrashed it in after flag went up and no one has said a word about it

Bizarre

Thats why we have pay flags im guessing

This referee is having a nightmare
This is awful. La Liga is so bad now. Just non-stop bullshit every game, the actual football is seemingly secondary to all the unsavory shit.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 29, 2022, 09:44:38 pm
This is awful. La Liga is so bad now. Just non-stop bullshit every game, the actual football is seemingly secondary to all the unsavory shit.

Its way way worse than that

Its unwatchable. Play acting is off the scale

The main aim is to get the other teams players sent off. Like its chess and theyre trying to take pieces off the board
Quote from: rushyman on August 29, 2022, 09:47:08 pm
Its way way worse than that

Its unwatchable. Play acting is off the scale

The main aim is to get the other teams players sent off. Like its chess and theyre trying to take pieces off the board
It's all part of the death of football, that sport that's killing itself by a thousand self inflicted cuts;

Corruption
Sportswashing
Play acting
Cheating
Agents
Too much money

La Liga is a microcosm of all of the ugliness of football on display in a single league.
Complete waste of time that. I think I only really looked up in the 2nd half when Griezemann scored and even that was a deflected shot and not any real quality. Hoping that's the last La Liga game I watch for quite sometime.
It would have been more entertaining if the just let Gattusso wrestle Simeone in a Last Man Standing match.

Guess Saturday i'm gonna watch Cadiz v Barca 12.30 eastern game and then off to the pub for Celta v Atletico Madrid at 3.Barca will win easy 1-4 they look like a proper team again.The other game will be dull 1-1.
Anybody watched The Figo Affair on Netflix?

Still dont know who to believe but I know that Perez is a slimy c*nt.
