Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:21:55 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on March 20, 2022, 09:19:42 pm
they will be a different prospect in the Champions League

You can't slacken off in a Classico though.

The reality is when your best players are well over 30 you'll fall short at some point. PSG are a mess but Real were going out until a bad decision led to a collapse and then a Benzema masterclass (who they're lost without).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:22:04 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on March 20, 2022, 09:19:42 pm
they will be a different prospect in the Champions League

Doubt it. City and Chelsea have rolled them over easy in recent years. Not athletic enough anymore.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:25:11 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 20, 2022, 09:22:04 pm
Doubt it. City and Chelsea have rolled them over easy in recent years. Not athletic enough anymore.

Their last season at a top level was when they beat us in 2018 and that was 4 years ago. Even then I thought they were for the taking but we weren't the side we were after the summer 2018 transfers, we gifted them two goals and they took Salah out the game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Suareznumber7

  Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:27:31 pm
It's too bad because I've always liked him, but, the game has passed by Ancelotti.  Will be shocked if he's not replaced in the summer regardless of them winning the league. 
Golyo

  Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:28:14 pm
Quote from: OOS on March 20, 2022, 09:17:42 pm
100m Euros and on 400k a week, Hazard hasn't played a minute against Barcelona since he signed. Man's been on holiday for the last three years.
What a colossus of a flop he is. Including his wages every minute he played costs over 40000 Euros.
DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 20, 2022, 09:25:11 pm
Their last season at a top level was when they beat us in 2018 and that was 4 years ago. Even then I thought they were for the taking but we weren't the side we were after the summer 2018 transfers, we gifted them two goals and they took Salah out the game.

Yep, they looked like they were gonna transition well at one point but started losing people who were going to take over the old guys like Kovacic. Carvajal looks past his best and could have been replaced by Hakimi but nope they sold him too.
Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,082
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:31:46 pm
Quote from: Gitsy606 on March 20, 2022, 09:07:35 pm
Not sure on that , decent team in a poor league and signed a rake of players hoping something would stick, a lot of short term gambles as well.  Way off competing at the too again.

Right now La Liga is bad. Extremely bad. They won't need to be anything out the ordinary to win the league next year.
Gili Gulu

  Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:34:49 pm
Real embarrassing themselves in this game. Should be 6 or 7 nil
CalgarianRed

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 687
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:40:42 pm
Does not bode well for the Chelsea tie. They need Benzema back ASAP and hoping Modric can recreate some magic again.

Even if they get past Chelsea, they are not beating City. Infact Atletico might pull off an upset with their style of play.
Butcher Knife Roberto

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,956
  Hare Krishna
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:44:13 pm
Not quite the 'real' Real tonight. In fact they look like what I have thought they've been for a while, an ageing team badly in need of a rebuild. Barca have made this look easy without playing especially well. Militao has been absolutely abysmal, but he's not the only guilty party. How the mighty have fallen.
oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,719
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 09:58:53 pm

Aubameyang miss on 58 mins - https://streamja.com/JG6Jb

Dembele chance 74 mins - https://streamja.com/QO1L4

Depay chance on 78 mins - https://v.redd.it/mtk43y5lylo81



Real Madrid 0 - 4 Barcelona: highlights & full match replay - https://soccercatch.com/matches/18165999/real-madrid-vs-fc-barcelona#media :-

& https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/tit8bp/real_madrid_vs_fc_barcelona_la_liga_20mar2022


Could have easily been 7-0 to Barcelona.

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:02:44 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 20, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Yep, they looked like they were gonna transition well at one point but started losing people who were going to take over the old guys like Kovacic. Carvajal looks past his best and could have been replaced by Hakimi but nope they sold him too.

Even letting Odegaard go. They don't give players a chance to develop. Can't just have a midfield of 37 year olds and expect them to dominate every time.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:04:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 20, 2022, 09:31:46 pm
Right now La Liga is bad. Extremely bad. They won't need to be anything out the ordinary to win the league next year.

The 2nd team in the league have just been knocked out of Europe by West Ham. The tables have well and truly turned.

Atletico knocking out an awful United side has papered over the cracks somewhat, but if the Madrid sides do go out to City and Chelsea as expected (and Villareal to Bayern) that'll be no Spanish teams in the semis of European competition.

Barca seem to be getting their act together but are starting their transition now, getting Messi back would be a backwards step, although he could help them win the league next year.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:11:05 pm
Such a poor league.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:21:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 20, 2022, 10:04:53 pm
The 2nd team in the league have just been knocked out of Europe by West Ham. The tables have well and truly turned.

Atletico knocking out an awful United side has papered over the cracks somewhat, but if the Madrid sides do go out to City and Chelsea as expected (and Villareal to Bayern) that'll be no Spanish teams in the semis of European competition.

Barca seem to be getting their act together but are starting their transition now, getting Messi back would be a backwards step, although he could help them win the league next year.

Barcelona are still in the Europa League.
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,666
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:30:13 pm
As good as Ive seen barcelona since their collapse

Whenever you want to define that collapse was. I like to think it was v us at Anfield but in truth I think it was much before that
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,842
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:45:46 pm
Why were they both wearing away kits?
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,666
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:49:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 20, 2022, 10:45:46 pm
Why were they both wearing away kits?

Blue and yellow for Ukraine
SpaceDimensionController

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 10:57:22 pm
Do Madrid still have Bale or is he away golfing somewhere?
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,666
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 11:31:33 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on March 20, 2022, 10:57:22 pm
Do Madrid still have Bale or is he away golfing somewhere?

Yep. Back and Knee been fucked all season. Probably because of his backswing

Came on v PSG in Paris though

Was his 4th game of season. His contract expires this season

Newcastle is my shout
TipTopKop

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,583
  Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Spanish Football
March 20, 2022, 11:32:53 pm
I too was wondering what happened to Bale, not that it seems to matter much these days.

Truthfully yeah, the league in general looks to have taken quite the downturn.
darragh85

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 21, 2022, 12:00:40 am
sensational result for Barcelona. not often that happens and very unexpected. maybe they have come of age under Xavi.
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 21, 2022, 01:15:18 am
Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
March 21, 2022, 01:36:12 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on March 20, 2022, 09:40:42 pm
Does not bode well for the Chelsea tie. They need Benzema back ASAP and hoping Modric can recreate some magic again.

Even if they get past Chelsea, they are not beating City. Infact Atletico might pull off an upset with their style of play.

Seems like Benzema is their X factor this season
sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,651
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 08:57:33 pm
Some dodgy refereeing today. 3 penalties awarded to Real Madrid.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 09:32:22 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:57:33 pm
Some dodgy refereeing today. 3 penalties awarded to Real Madrid.

Sadly it's always like that with Real Madrid.
sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,651
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Joao Felix is in great form recently. Need him to carry it on against City.
Suareznumber7

  Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
Re: Spanish Football
Today at 12:47:22 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Joao Felix is in great form recently. Need him to carry it on against City.

Still would love to see him play under Klopp.  He would be incredible. 
oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,719
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:04:36 pm
