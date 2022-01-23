Get in Athletic. Massive chance of ending that long long trophy drought.Really interesting final 4 in themselves, Betis, Vallecano and Valencia.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
What a goal by Jordi Alba!
Wow Atletico are shitFelix waste of moneyPlus Suarez will join Stevie in the summer
Why did he even go there at all-- Atlético doesn't even play flair football. I know why he went-- -- but boy what a waste.
Joao Felix under Kloppo as a Firmino replacement would be unreal though.
Did he? I always thought that was Suarez! I am happy to be corrected, by the way.
This is absolute shite from both teams. Play acting, diving, exaggerating contact etc etc.
i'd love that when they face Utd though
Traore will be decent for Barcelona always felt people were way too harsh on him here, theres always room for a physical beast who is top 2-3 dribblers in the world, playing him in a team where hes allowed to simplify his game will do him wonders.
