I just think it highlights the gulf in class between the two leagues at the moment. Traore is just going to bully most La Liga teams it seems if he can do that to Atletico where he can't even do that to almost any PL teams these days. I certainly don't think Xavi is going to change anything about Traore's game as they're so far apart as players that I'm sure to Xavi it's like he's from another planet.



