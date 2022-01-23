« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 418305 times)

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,895
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7040 on: January 23, 2022, 05:03:56 pm »
Man does this league need a good barcelona

No wonder all sorts of people are looking at the floor when moneys flying about
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7041 on: January 23, 2022, 05:12:15 pm »

Real Madrid [2] - 2 Elche; Militão equaliser on 90+2' - https://streamff.com/v/c1fc89

Bollocks.

2 - 2; full-time. Still a top result for Elche, though being 2-0 up...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7042 on: February 3, 2022, 10:28:34 pm »

Athletic Club 1- 0 Real Madrid; Alex Berenguer goal on 89' - https://streamff.com/v/7d090b ;D

1-0; full-time. Athletic go through to the Copa del Ray semi-finals...


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/copa-del-rey & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Copa_del_Rey
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7043 on: February 3, 2022, 10:33:37 pm »
Get in Athletic. Massive chance of ending that long long trophy drought.

Really interesting final 4 in themselves, Betis, Vallecano and Valencia.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7044 on: February 3, 2022, 10:57:43 pm »
A few more losses and Ancelotti will become Everton's coach again.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7045 on: February 3, 2022, 11:40:08 pm »
A massive result, hard for Real to paper over the cracks now.

Spanish Cotton manufacturers are boosting production as we speak.

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7046 on: February 4, 2022, 07:47:59 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February  3, 2022, 10:33:37 pm
Get in Athletic. Massive chance of ending that long long trophy drought.

Really interesting final 4 in themselves, Betis, Vallecano and Valencia.

I've always like Iñaki Williams. He's 27 now (exactly 2 years younger than Mo).
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 03:28:41 pm »
.
Boos ring out for Dembele when the stadium announcer gives out the Barca team before kick off today - https://twitter.com/AdriaAlbets/status/1490338694611492864

Barcelona 0 - [1] Atletico Madrid; Yannick Carrasco 8' - https://streamff.com/v/mUwLQp

Barcelona [1] - 1 Atletico Madrid; Jordi Alba 10' - https://streamff.com/v/z0IdAb & https://www.ziscore.com/qa33

Barcelona [2] - 1 Atletico Madrid; Gavi 21' - https://streamff.com/v/kjfG5g

Barcelona [3] - 1 Atletico Madrid; Ronald Araujo 43' - https://streamff.com/v/vhcaUq

Barcelona [4] - 1 Atletico Madrid; Dani Alves 49' - https://streamff.com/v/FOx8BX

Barcelona 4 - [2] Atletico Madrid; Luis Suarez 58' - https://streamff.com/v/23wdem


http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd5.htm

« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:56 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 03:29:17 pm »
used to watch la liga religiously, haven't for years, saw barca v athletic m was on the streams and thought why not

two cracking goals in opening minutes, sweet

now a third - 2-1 barca, adama traore involved in both, second one an assist
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:30 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 03:45:16 pm »
So Barcelona; being forced to shed salary left, right and centre and ridiculed for how shit they are are currently going above last season's champions. Absolutely embarrassing from Atletico. They're shit.
Logged

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
Wow Atletico are shit

Felix waste of money

Plus Suarez will join Stevie in the summer
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,775
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Joao Felix under Kloppo as a Firmino replacement would be unreal though.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 04:03:09 pm »
What a goal by Jordi Alba!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 04:03:57 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:03:09 pm
What a goal by Jordi Alba!

Strike, that one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm »
4-1, Atletico are finished.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 04:39:33 pm »
Traore will be decent for Barcelona always felt people were way too harsh on him here, theres always room for a physical beast who is top 2-3 dribblers in the world, playing him in a team where hes allowed to simplify his game will do him wonders.
Logged

Offline potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 04:42:34 pm »
Good decision for the red on Dani Alves
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,550
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 04:43:06 pm »
Dani Alves has been the best RB at Barcelona since Dani Alves left.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm »

Dani Alves straight red card against Atletico Madrid (VAR) on 68' - https://streamff.com/v/349c75 & https://juststream.live/GutsierWetsuitsTire

Dan Alves doing Dan Alves things.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm »
Wow, Atletico are dogshit. Great CL draw for United.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 04:00:26 pm
Wow Atletico are shit

Felix waste of money

Plus Suarez will join Stevie in the summer
Why did he even go there at all--  Atlético doesn't even play flair football. I know why he went-- -- but boy what a waste.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,550
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 04:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 04:51:52 pm
Why did he even go there at all--  Atlético doesn't even play flair football. I know why he went-- -- but boy what a waste.
he won them the title last year, didn't he?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,550
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:32 pm
Joao Felix under Kloppo as a Firmino replacement would be unreal though.
i rather prefer Felix the cat at this point
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm »
Did he? I always thought that was Suarez! I am happy to be corrected, by the way.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,550
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Did he? I always thought that was Suarez! I am happy to be corrected, by the way.
oh my bad i thought we were talking about Suarez.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,698
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 05:05:43 pm »
This is absolute shite from both teams. Play acting, diving, exaggerating contact etc etc. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,550
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:05:43 pm
This is absolute shite from both teams. Play acting, diving, exaggerating contact etc etc. 
i'd love that when they face Utd though
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,895
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Best Ive seen Barca in a while that
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,895
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 05:15:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:09:22 pm
i'd love that when they face Utd though

Absolutely
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:09:22 pm
i'd love that when they face Utd though
And crowding the referee to get a player carded!
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
First time I've watched any La Liga in ages this afternoon. Got to say, La Liga TV really do film it beautifully, some proper good cinematic imagery that almost looked like the quality you get in a sporting documentary. Even managed to make Atletico look good, although they were absolute shite in terms of their actual play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 