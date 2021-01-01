« previous next »
Spanish Football

CalgarianRed

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6800
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:47:05 pm
Atletico will be much the happier side who are currently losing  ;D 45 minutes closer.

Fair enough, but fuck Ramos. I hope he's fucking devastated if they don't win this.

Lol yeah, it will be fun watching him pissed on the sideline, fucking twat.
True North Strong

Caligula?

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6801
I don't like Real Madrid but really don't like Simeone's brand of football either. I've praised it at times when they've come up against the likes of great and far-superior Barcelona and Real Madrid teams in the past, but game after game season after season it must be soul crushing to watch.
Yorkykopite

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6802
I bet you every Atletico fan in Spain now expects Real Madrid to win the title. Real will get their goal, Atleti won't.

That's what years and years of being pipped at the post will do to you.

The question is, do the Atletico players suffer from the same disease?

45 mins to find out.
disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6803
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:49:16 pm
I don't like Real Madrid but really don't like Simeone's brand of football either. I've praised it at times when they've come up against the likes of great and far-superior Barcelona and Real Madrid teams in the past, but game after game season after season it must be soul crushing to watch.

If you could know there's a guarantee of trophies it's well worth sitting through it, but if it doesn't go your way, especially with the stature and resources of an Atletico it would be grim. Fortunately for Simeone and the fans it's gone better than they could have imagined. To build another title winning team 7 years on from the last is impressive. Of course they aren't quite there yet.

I thought their performances against Chelsea in Europe this season where cowardly to be honest, especially when you look at how they played against us last season in that first leg. There was no excuses for that and if they'd have played to a quarter of the ability they showed against us, it would have saved us an all English final for fucks sake.
rob1966

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6804
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:49:16 pm
I don't like Real Madrid but really don't like Simeone's brand of football either. I've praised it at times when they've come up against the likes of great and far-superior Barcelona and Real Madrid teams in the past, but game after game season after season it must be soul crushing to watch.

Of the two, I'd rather see Atleti do it over the Spanish Govts team. Plus Luis is there and Torres is a lifelong Atleti fan, be great for both of them.
Yorkykopite

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6805
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:22 pm
Of the two, I'd rather see Atleti do it over the Spanish Govts team. Plus Luis is there and Torres is a lifelong Atleti fan, be great for both of them.

And anything which makes Sergio Ramos unhappy is ok by me.
rob1966

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6806
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:56:08 pm
And anything which makes Sergio Ramos unhappy is ok by me.

:thumbup
gerrardisgod

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6807
Goal disallowed for Real and Atletico equalise within seconds of each other. Glorious.
oojason

Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6808

Karim Benzema goal for Real Madrid disallowed against Villarreal 55' - https://streamable.com/00d3y5

Real Valladolid 1 - [1] Atletico Madrid | Angel Correa goal on 57' - https://streamye.com/v/40089e 


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/laliga
