I don't like Real Madrid but really don't like Simeone's brand of football either. I've praised it at times when they've come up against the likes of great and far-superior Barcelona and Real Madrid teams in the past, but game after game season after season it must be soul crushing to watch.



If you could know there's a guarantee of trophies it's well worth sitting through it, but if it doesn't go your way, especially with the stature and resources of an Atletico it would be grim. Fortunately for Simeone and the fans it's gone better than they could have imagined. To build another title winning team 7 years on from the last is impressive. Of course they aren't quite there yet.I thought their performances against Chelsea in Europe this season where cowardly to be honest, especially when you look at how they played against us last season in that first leg. There was no excuses for that and if they'd have played to a quarter of the ability they showed against us, it would have saved us an all English final for fucks sake.