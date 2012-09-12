« previous next »
Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 369720 times)

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,264
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6760 on: May 11, 2021, 10:37:43 pm
3-3 now, 82 mins. Title's over for them if they don't score.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6761 on: May 11, 2021, 10:56:45 pm
Pique should have never rushed back for the CL, seems a statue now.   Barca really don't want to win the title I guess....
Logged

Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,806
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6762 on: May 13, 2021, 03:52:08 pm
Barca 33/1 now. :)
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6763 on: May 14, 2021, 10:51:30 am
Atleti really do have to win it from here. 2 point lead, two games left. Although their head to head isn't good enough so they do need more points. That win against Sociedad, the best team they had left to play, was massive. In the second half they just collectively looked so, so worn out.

At home to midtable Osasuna this weekend - who have nothing to play for - then away to Valladolid on the last day of the season, who are two points from safety and may need to win to stay up. Although, if Huesca and Getafe both win (unlikely) Valladolid will be down before then, which would surely give Atleti the title.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6764 on: May 14, 2021, 12:16:54 pm
Real are away to Bilbao this weekend, and then they're lucky to have Villarreal at home to close the season three days before the EL final.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6765 on: May 16, 2021, 10:19:12 am
All the games kick off at 5.30 today.

Atletico should do it from here.
Logged

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,093
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6766 on: May 16, 2021, 07:08:05 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 16, 2021, 10:19:12 am
All the games kick off at 5.30 today.

Atletico should do it from here.

And they're bottling it. As things stand after 80 minutes:

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Osasuna

Atletico level, but they need a winner
« Last Edit: May 16, 2021, 07:15:36 pm by Caligula? »
Logged

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,161
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6767 on: May 16, 2021, 07:20:22 pm
They've unbottled it ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,093
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6768 on: May 16, 2021, 07:20:51 pm
Suarez with an 88th minute goal! If they win here they should be able to do it. Last game is against 19th place Valladolid. They're crawling over the line.
Logged

OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6769 on: May 16, 2021, 07:26:22 pm
Braithwaite misses an absolute sitter, then Celta score the winner minutes later. How the fuck is Braithwaite a Barcelona player.  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,264
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6770 on: May 16, 2021, 07:26:37 pm
I mean, any other day and you'd think 'what a dramatic finish'. But now...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6771 on: May 16, 2021, 07:29:39 pm
Eduardo Coudet is gonna be big time, a quality coach.
Logged

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6772 on: May 16, 2021, 07:35:19 pm

Budimir goal on for Oasuna on 75' - https://streamye.com/v/ee60d4

Renan Lodi equalising goal for Atletico on 82' - https://streamja.com/ZJ44g

Luis Suarez goal on 88' to win the game for Atletico - https://streamja.com/XaRRZ & https://streamable.com/3eua4a & https://streamable.com/gxulib



6 minute highlights of Atletico 2 - 1 Osasuna - https://hdmatches.net/2021/05/16/video-atletico-madrid-vs-osasuna-highlights-16-may-2021

5 minute highlights of Barcelona 1 - 2 Celta - https://hdmatches.net/2021/05/16/video-barcelona-vs-celta-de-vigo-highlights-full-match-16-may-2021

7 minute highlights of Athletic Bilbao 0 - 1 Real Madrid - https://hdmatches.net/2021/05/16/video-athletic-club-vs-real-madrid-highlights-full-match-16-may-2021



https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/laliga - fixtures & tables etc; Atletico are in top spot and lead Real Madrid by 2 points - 1 round of games remain...


Relegation threatened Valladolid vs Atl. Madrid...

Real Madrid vs Villarreal - who are hunting a European place...

« Last Edit: May 16, 2021, 08:10:16 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,264
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6773 on: May 16, 2021, 07:53:09 pm
Looking at that Suarez goal and celebration and I'm thinking 'I still love that mad bastard'. I must be emotional after our win.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,444
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6774 on: May 16, 2021, 08:11:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on May 16, 2021, 07:53:09 pm
Looking at that Suarez goal and celebration and I'm thinking 'I still love that mad bastard'. I must be emotional after our win.

Thought the same thing.

Understand the reasons he's not revered or well-regarded, but I still love him, too.

Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6775 on: May 16, 2021, 08:13:23 pm
Atleti just need a better result than Real on the final day of the season. Huge game.

Echo the feelings that its hard not to still have a soft spot for Suarez.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6776 on: May 16, 2021, 08:14:50 pm
Barca lol.
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6777 on: May 16, 2021, 08:18:02 pm
Suarez. Still has it. Never lost it.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6778 on: May 16, 2021, 09:18:04 pm
that suarez celebration reminds me of his goal in the 3-0 at old Trafford.
Logged

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,648
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6779 on: May 16, 2021, 09:27:29 pm
state of barca lol
Koeman has to be gone, i wonder who'll be the next.
Logged

Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6780 on: May 16, 2021, 10:25:28 pm
Just watched the extended highlights, Joao Felix really changed the game for Atleti, that pass to Lodi was a thing of beauty. One heck of a finish to accompany it.

You know when you want Atleti to win the title that the sides their up against must be epic shithouses.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,811
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6781 on: May 16, 2021, 11:58:46 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 16, 2021, 10:25:28 pm
Just watched the extended highlights, Joao Felix really changed the game for Atleti, that pass to Lodi was a thing of beauty. One heck of a finish to accompany it.

You know when you want Atleti to win the title that the sides their up against must be epic shithouses.

To be honest, things like Real Madrid and Barcelona not winning La Liga title, or Juventus failing to qualify for the Champions League, are working in our favor. These are some of our main competitors in the transfer market, and the worse they do, the better for us ...
« Last Edit: May 17, 2021, 12:01:47 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,413
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6782 on: May 20, 2021, 12:10:58 pm
Will be interesting to see how the financial chaos at Barcelona plays out this summer. The Athletic had a piece suggesting Barcelona likely need to clear 100m+ from the wage bill and recently took out a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs, one-fifth of which is being used to serve outstanding transfer fees.
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6783 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm
Atletico Madrid can be champions today if they beat Valladolid or Real fail to beat Villarreal.

Valladolid have only won 5 all season and will more than likely be relegated today. *Surely* Atleti win it?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,811
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6784 on: Today at 12:49:57 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 20, 2021, 12:10:58 pm
Will be interesting to see how the financial chaos at Barcelona plays out this summer. The Athletic had a piece suggesting Barcelona likely need to clear 100m+ from the wage bill and recently took out a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs, one-fifth of which is being used to serve outstanding transfer fees.

Well, they have agreed to sign Aguero on a free transfer, and are trying to do the same with Depay. At the same time, there are reports in Spain that Griezmann and Sergi are being put out on the market. There will be a lot of movement there, that's for sure ...
Logged

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6785 on: Today at 01:19:29 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 20, 2021, 12:10:58 pm
Will be interesting to see how the financial chaos at Barcelona plays out this summer. The Athletic had a piece suggesting Barcelona likely need to clear 100m+ from the wage bill and recently took out a 500m loan from Goldman Sachs, one-fifth of which is being used to serve outstanding transfer fees.

They may as well keep Koeman on as manager to complete the job he has done so far... with all the off-field shite this season - as well as the financial mess... he's took them to within 4 games of winning the title (with that unbalanced and ageing) squad, brought on and bedded in some of the promising kids, even got Griezmann linking up with Messi and involved in the play, and seemingly sorted out Dembele off the field too. They even play some decent stuff at times (though still look exposed at the back / against a quality midfield when Busquets still plays).

Give him next season to shift a few more out, bring a few 'free' or decently budgeted transfers in, balance the books and squad a little more, and see where they are this time next season.

Of course, something reasoned and as logical as this won't happen at the modern Barcelona... ;)
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,093
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6786 on: Today at 04:40:07 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:40:19 pm
Atletico Madrid can be champions today if they beat Valladolid or Real fail to beat Villarreal.

Valladolid have only won 5 all season and will more than likely be relegated today. *Surely* Atleti win it?

Valladolid have a chance of avoiding relegation if they win so it won't be easy for Atletico. But I think Atletico will do it.

Real Madrid's game against Villareal won't be easy too. They'll be fighting to qualify for Europe next season and won't want to leave it to the Europa final.
Logged

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,336
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
Reply #6787 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm
.
Real Madrid v Villarreal - Premier Sports 1 in the UK; live TV around the world (+ IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/3757570/real-madrid-vs-villarreal

Real Valladolid v Atlético Madrid - Premier Sports 2 in the UK; live TV around the world (+ IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/3757572/real-valladolid-vs-atletico-madrid


^ Both are 5pm kick offs - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/laliga (with live scores & tables, line-ups, in-game comms etc)

60+ Streams here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights' thread)


C'mon Atletico...

« Last Edit: Today at 04:48:02 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
