Atleti really do have to win it from here. 2 point lead, two games left. Although their head to head isn't good enough so they do need more points. That win against Sociedad, the best team they had left to play, was massive. In the second half they just collectively looked so, so worn out.



At home to midtable Osasuna this weekend - who have nothing to play for - then away to Valladolid on the last day of the season, who are two points from safety and may need to win to stay up. Although, if Huesca and Getafe both win (unlikely) Valladolid will be down before then, which would surely give Atleti the title.