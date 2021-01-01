« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 357545 times)

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 06:10:18 pm »
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 06:08:03 pm
Does anyone know what channel El Classico is on later?

Tried looking but cant see it anywhere! Surely its on?

It is. If you want to pay for it.

Sky and BT don't show Spanish football mate and haven't for years now.

It's on Premier 1 HD. 412 on Sky.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 06:12:41 pm »
.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona - 8pm kick off (UK time)...

3rd place Real vs 2nd place Barcelona; after 29 matches just 3 points separate the Top 3 in La Liga - with Atletico now just 1 point clear... www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/laliga


Real XI: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius. https://twitter.com/realmadrid

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Aruajo, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, De Jong, Jordi Alba; Messi, Dembélé. https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona


The match is live on UK TV on Premier Sports 1 / LaLiga TV - www.live-footballontv.com (& www.live-footballontv.com/live-spanish-football-on-tv.html)

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com (& www.livesoccertv.com/match/3757490/real-madrid-vs-barcelona)

Streams - the 'Some useful info for following the football on TV (+ streams & highlights etc)' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


Highlights & Full Match Replays will be up on here : www.fullmatchesandshows.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new & https://hdmatches.net



1-0 to Real; a Benzema goal on 13' - https://streamye.com/vxz8m & https://streamja.com/akwkQ & https://streamable.com/7nc1bf

2-0 to Real; Kroos goal on 28' - https://streamable.com/2xmmu8 & https://streamja.com/OnPnp & https://streamye.com/v3fmi

Messi hits the post from a corner on 45+1' - https://streamja.com/VZpZR & https://streamja.com/9jvjy

2-1 to Real; Mingueza goal on 60' - https://streamable.com/v5uf22 & https://streamvi.com/watch/1618082930

'Martin Braithwaite possible penalty shout for Barcelona on 84'' - https://streamable.com/cl147j

Casemiro second yellow card on 90' - https://streamja.com/Ky6Gy

Moriba hits the crossbar against Real Madrid on 90+4' - https://streamable.com/m38k5v


Real Madrid 2 - 1 Barcelona; full-time.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 08:15:43 pm »
Good goal by Benzema.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm »
Beautiful little flick by Benzema. Not the ideal result so far.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm »
Madrid seem to have found form at just the wrong time for us unfortunately. Although that Barca defense is almost as inexperienced as ours.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 08:33:08 pm »
Not the best from Dest
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,013
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 08:33:28 pm »
Its a bit strange that they are allowed to play matches at their training ground
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 08:33:38 pm »
Madrid are way more passive than they were against us but are good value for their lead.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 pm »
Dembele is just a more expensive Danny Welbeck
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,272
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 pm »
fucking hell this is like cats vs mice
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm »
The way Real are countering here is not looking good for us at all..
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,272
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 08:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:33:08 pm
Not the best from Dest
Give it a rest, you sound obsessed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,457
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm »
Yes our front three are shite like nor as quick.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,579
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 08:39:38 pm »
Looking at that Barcelona lineup, it must be the weakest I've seen it in a very, very long time. Even with their UCL failings, you'd have to say that Koeman has done well to have them just a point behind Atletico.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 08:40:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:37:31 pm
Give it a rest, you sound obsessed.

If Trent ever did what Dest for that free kick Gary Neville would wank himself silly criticising him.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,272
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:40:14 pm
If Trent ever did what Dest for that free kick Gary Neville would wank himself silly criticising him.
i was rhyme rapping man. best-dest-rest-obsessed ;D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,272
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm »
Gary Cahill would do a job in that Barca defense. Fuck it, Gary Oldman would do that too.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
i was rhyme rapping man. best-dest-rest-obsessed ;D

Oh yeah i got that man i was just making a separate unrelated point haha. This Madrid side is annoying as they're clearly not that good but being made to look better than they are by the fact that us and Barca do not currently have good defences.
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 08:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm
Yes our front three are shite like nor as quick.

We have to attack and wont have much space in behind to exploit, unlike RM who will have a whole half to run into with our defence not the paciest.

Dont think we would have lost to RM with VvD and Gomez/Matip at the back to be honest.
Logged

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 08:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:39:38 pm
Looking at that Barcelona lineup, it must be the weakest I've seen it in a very, very long time. Even with their UCL failings, you'd have to say that Koeman has done well to have them just a point behind Atletico.

I think you will find that their turn in form improved once Messi got going. He is the reason they have clicked lately.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,272
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm »
could've been lucky break that for Barcelona before HT.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6621 on: Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:39:38 pm
Looking at that Barcelona lineup, it must be the weakest I've seen it in a very, very long time. Even with their UCL failings, you'd have to say that Koeman has done well to have them just a point behind Atletico.

La Liga is really weak this season (as bad as we were the other night). Real will probably go onto win it again from here.

Barca have done well though domestically in recent months. Some of the younger players have stepped up and they've got Messi.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,272
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 08:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:36:27 pm
Dembele is just a more expensive Danny Welbeck
why was he hyped that much after just 1 good season in Dortmund anyways? One of the worst transfers in history imo considering the fee they paid.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm »
So I guess Madrid are now a good counter attacking team.  90 minutes against us and now 45 against Barca.  Basically watching a preview now of Wednesday unless Zidane has another trick up his sleeve.
Logged

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm »
Vazquez off injured. Must be a doubt for the 2nd leg midweek.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,993
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6625 on: Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm »
Zidane doesn't get enough credit as being a very good pragmatic manager. He got his tactics spot on on Wednesday and again with today playing 4 in the middle and Vinicius and Benzema up top.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6626 on: Yesterday at 08:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm
Vazquez off injured. Must be a doubt for the 2nd leg midweek.

Whos going to get away with cynical fouls in his place?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6627 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm »
Zidane making subs for our game.  Doesnt even care how this ends.  Takes off Benzema, Kroos and Vinicius.
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6628 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm
Zidane making subs for our game.  Doesnt even care how this ends.  Takes off Benzema, Kroos and Vinicius.

CL is always the priority for Real. Really looking forward to 2nd leg.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,079
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6629 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm »
In the current climate of VAR, that's a penalty for Barcelona
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6630 on: Yesterday at 09:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm
In the current climate of VAR, that's a penalty for Barcelona
agree,
I can't believe it wasn't given
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,993
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6631 on: Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm »
It should have been reviewed at least. Hope Jota starts on the left against Ordiozola on Wednesday.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6632 on: Yesterday at 09:48:25 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:46:49 pm
It should have been reviewed at least. Hope Jota starts on the left against Ordiozola on Wednesday.

If he does then all well hear is, Ordiozola.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,931
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6633 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm »
Casemiro has a fatter face than the Brazilian Ronaldo at his chubby peak.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6634 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
They defended by hook or by crook and created a couple of chances that they took.  Regardless of who Zidane puts out there on Wednesday we know what well see.
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6635 on: Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm »
madrid play like an old mourinho team
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6636 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:50:22 pm
Casemiro has a fatter face than the Brazilian Ronaldo at his chubby peak.

I was thinking that the other day. The same sort of face as Morelos too. Something very punchable about it. Or at the very least something that makes you want to grab their cheeks!
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6637 on: Today at 08:10:07 pm »
Atletico leads after 5 mins. Deserved, they have started well.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,579
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6638 on: Today at 08:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 08:10:07 pm
Atletico leads after 5 mins. Deserved, they have started well.

1-1 now. If they cock it up today I don't think they'll go on and win the league.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6639 on: Today at 08:42:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:48:36 pm
I was thinking that the other day. The same sort of face as Morelos too. Something very punchable about it. Or at the very least something that makes you want to grab their cheeks!

😂😂😂
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 