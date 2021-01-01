Does anyone know what channel El Classico is on later?Tried looking but cant see it anywhere! Surely its on?
Not the best from Dest
Give it a rest, you sound obsessed.
If Trent ever did what Dest for that free kick Gary Neville would wank himself silly criticising him.
i was rhyme rapping man. best-dest-rest-obsessed
Yes our front three are shite like nor as quick.
Looking at that Barcelona lineup, it must be the weakest I've seen it in a very, very long time. Even with their UCL failings, you'd have to say that Koeman has done well to have them just a point behind Atletico.
Dembele is just a more expensive Danny Welbeck
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Vazquez off injured. Must be a doubt for the 2nd leg midweek.
people like big dick nick.
Zidane making subs for our game. Doesnt even care how this ends. Takes off Benzema, Kroos and Vinicius.
In the current climate of VAR, that's a penalty for Barcelona
It should have been reviewed at least. Hope Jota starts on the left against Ordiozola on Wednesday.
Casemiro has a fatter face than the Brazilian Ronaldo at his chubby peak.
Atletico leads after 5 mins. Deserved, they have started well.
I was thinking that the other day. The same sort of face as Morelos too. Something very punchable about it. Or at the very least something that makes you want to grab their cheeks!
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
