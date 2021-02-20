« previous next »
Spanish Football

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6560 on: February 20, 2021, 04:40:19 pm »
Atletico doing their best to fuck up their advatange at the top. Losing 1-0 at home, if things stay this way, only a 6 point gap between them and Real.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6561 on: February 20, 2021, 05:11:52 pm »

2-0 to Levante in the 95th minute - Jorge de Frutos with the goal (from the half-way line - an open goal!); https://streamwo.com/e83c40bf & https://streamye.com/v3xr2

Levante's 1st ever league win vs Atletico; with Atletico taking just 1 point from a possible 6 from them this week...
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6562 on: February 21, 2021, 12:20:39 am »
Every single team in this league are shite. Just a competition of who can be the least shit.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6563 on: February 27, 2021, 03:28:49 pm »

Should be a decent game this; Sevilla vs Barcelona (4th vs 3rd) - Sevilla did for Barcelona in the Cup with Rakitic scoring - though Barca have won 6 in 7 of their recent league games...

https://reddi.soccerstreams.net/event/sevilla-barcelona-live-stream/594335


Dembélé goal for Barcelona on 29' - https://streamwo.com/edd79f41 & https://streamable.com/7b3z1i

Messi goal on 85' - https://streamwo.com/1a5426e9 & https://goalbackup.xyz/hgvX5tIW

« Last Edit: February 27, 2021, 05:01:47 pm by oojason »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6564 on: February 27, 2021, 05:21:56 pm »
Messi, despite all the chaos at Barca on and off the field, is probably going to win the Pichichi award for an 8th time this season - and get his 5th in a row. So fucking incredible.

The top 4 looks pretty set, with both Madrid sides, Barca and Sevilla.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6565 on: March 1, 2021, 09:14:58 pm »
Fuck you Real Madrid

Shows how shit Spanish football is at the moment when Man Utd spank you 4 nil at home but you can beat Real Madrid 1 goal to nil away from home.

Barca
Atletico
or Real for the title

that's like the choice between Everton, Man Utd or Chelsea
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6566 on: March 1, 2021, 09:48:47 pm »
They have injuries to their top players (Benzema, Hazard and most importantly Ramos). We know how hard it is to get results when key players are injured.

They have Mariano starting as CF. Even in Atalanta game they struggled to create against 10 men most of the game. Modric is on his last legs. Asensio and Isco haven't really progressed.

Only Mendy has looked good from their last few signings. Hazard, Jovic, Militao have failed. They are in better position than Barca tho in terms of rebuild. If they can get Mbappe and hope one of their youngsters like Vinicius, Rodrygo or Odegaard can make it to the first team, they should be fine.
« Last Edit: March 1, 2021, 09:50:47 pm by CalgarianRed »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6567 on: March 3, 2021, 10:38:01 pm »
Barca through to their 7th cup final in 8 years. They'll play Levante or Bilbao (who still are yet to play their final from last season!)
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6568 on: March 7, 2021, 12:29:35 pm »
Atletico vs Real Madrid today with a 3.15pm kick off (1st vs 3rd).

The gap seems between Atletico and the rest has been shrinking of late - a good chance for to put some further distance between themselves and Real & Barcelona.

https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/laliga


Suarez goal on 15' - https://streamable.com/tnre1a & https://streamvi.com/watch/1615131068

Oblak double save on 80' - https://streamable.com/aw9khp & https://streamable.com/onprl4

Benzema equalising goal on 88' - https://streamye.com/vwvji & https://streamable.com/onprl4

Highlights & Full Match Replay: https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/07/atletico-madrid-vs-real-madrid-highlights-full-match




From earlier in the week...

'FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will be forced to pay back illegal state aid':-

EUs highest court rules beneficial tax arrangements Spanish football clubs enjoyed were against the law

https://www.ft.com/content/2b6aa26f-f2ac-426f-b218-612f4c21695c

www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/eus-court-deals-setback-to-barcelona-madrid-in-tax-case/2021/03/04/de31ed94-7cd6-11eb-8c5e-32e47b42b51b_story.html

« Last Edit: March 7, 2021, 05:12:15 pm by oojason »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6569 on: March 7, 2021, 05:06:23 pm »
Benzema ties it up late...all 3 of them arent good but this title race is going to be quite fun
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6570 on: March 7, 2021, 07:43:07 pm »
Interesting title races in all major leagues except England. It would be hilarious if Barca wins the league after all the off field turmoil.

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6571 on: March 10, 2021, 06:24:50 pm »
Atletico determined to bottle the league.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6572 on: March 10, 2021, 06:52:42 pm »

Muniain puts Bilbao ahead on 22' - https://streamable.com/vqo1yn & https://streamja.com/pA9EK

Llorente equalises for Atletico on 45+2' - https://streamye.com/v8oqu & https://streamable.com/ysvqbz

Edit: Suarez goal (penalty) on 51' - https://streamye.com/v5run & https://streamable.com/nyujhc


Quote from: sinnermichael on March 10, 2021, 06:24:50 pm
Atletico determined to bottle the league.

Aye, they've been poor for most of that half (and not great in general of late). I hope they have a better 2nd half.

2-1 the final score; highlights - https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/03/10/atletico-madrid-vs-athletic-club-highlights

« Last Edit: March 10, 2021, 11:42:24 pm by oojason »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6573 on: March 13, 2021, 04:46:22 pm »

Bollocks; Real Madrid 2 - 1 Elche - Elche were 1-0 up...

Dani Calvo the scorer on 61' - https://streamable.com/80c0if & https://streamye.com/v7e1s

Benzema equalising on 73' - https://streamable.com/xf2rnp

Benzema goal on 90+2 - https://streamable.com/xpu6vz


There was also a stonewall penalty for Elche too... but the ref gave offside instead... despite the pass being played by Real Madrid's Mendy!
« Last Edit: March 13, 2021, 05:07:07 pm by oojason »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6574 on: March 13, 2021, 05:06:46 pm »
Benzema is an elite striker.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6575 on: March 13, 2021, 05:30:13 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on March 13, 2021, 05:06:46 pm
Benzema is an elite striker.

Only 50 goals behind Raul as Real's 2nd highest ever goalscorer (currently in 5th) which he's a couple more seasons from overtaking.

Bearing in mind he spent most of his time at Real with his function in the team to set up Ronaldo (and doesn't usually take the pens).
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6576 on: March 15, 2021, 02:40:27 pm »
Hazard injured again.

What a disaster of a transfer.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6577 on: March 16, 2021, 12:11:41 am »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6578 on: March 16, 2021, 01:16:26 am »
The quality of some of Messi's goals recently have been outstanding. His numbers remain outstanding too, given he's not playing with the same calibre of players he once did, and it's even more impressive when you consider all the stuff that's gone on off the pitch.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6579 on: March 16, 2021, 08:39:45 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 16, 2021, 01:16:26 am
The quality of some of Messi's goals recently have been outstanding. His numbers remain outstanding too, given he's not playing with the same calibre of players he once did, and it's even more impressive when you consider all the stuff that's gone on off the pitch.
Going to end up dragging that side to another title. Just had a look at their goal and Messi has scored 21 so far. Next highest is Griezmann with 7 then Fati on 4 who's been out since the start of November.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6580 on: March 16, 2021, 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 15, 2021, 02:40:27 pm
Hazard injured again.

What a disaster of a transfer.
Unbelievable how bad he's been.

Seems he signed an amazing contract and his application on and off the pitch that he showed at Lille and Chelsea has gone, he looked fat at his unveiling as well.

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 03:49:50 pm »
Another 2 goals for Benzema. He's absolutely carrying them at the minute.

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 16, 2021, 01:16:26 am
The quality of some of Messi's goals recently have been outstanding. His numbers remain outstanding too, given he's not playing with the same calibre of players he once did, and it's even more impressive when you consider all the stuff that's gone on off the pitch.

Messi and Benzema both bossing that league at 33.

Zlatan and Ronaldo both bossing Serie A at 43.
