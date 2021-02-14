They have injuries to their top players (Benzema, Hazard and most importantly Ramos). We know how hard it is to get results when key players are injured.



They have Mariano starting as CF. Even in Atalanta game they struggled to create against 10 men most of the game. Modric is on his last legs. Asensio and Isco haven't really progressed.



Only Mendy has looked good from their last few signings. Hazard, Jovic, Militao have failed. They are in better position than Barca tho in terms of rebuild. If they can get Mbappe and hope one of their youngsters like Vinicius, Rodrygo or Odegaard can make it to the first team, they should be fine.