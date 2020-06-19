« previous next »
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
June 19, 2020, 12:16:07 AM
Quote from: deFacto on June 18, 2020, 02:36:00 PM
He's still a world class player and if he stays away from injury will continue to do so. Their problem has been wasting money on players that don't fit and having managers who have no idea how to get the best out of them.

They needed a left sided attacking player so they bought Coutinho, but he failed because he doesn't have the skillset for that role they wanted him to play. So they went and bought Greizmann of all people, and its one of the most baffling things ive seen a club do. Spending 120M on a striker to plonk him on the wing. He also doesn't have the skillset to play there either.

They needed a pacey goalscorer, someone who knows how to play the role and has excellent off the ball movement to allow Messi and Suarez to do their thing. Instead they bought two static players, one who loves to drop deep and dictate play and a striker who looks lost out wide. Mane and Sterling are the perfect players for them, but they are more than happy at thier current clubs.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
June 19, 2020, 03:54:44 PM
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
June 19, 2020, 11:07:58 PM
Barca are fucked the moment Messi retires.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
June 19, 2020, 11:11:06 PM
The quality of La Liga is bad this year, across the board. There are still outstanding players in a couple of sides but outstanding teams? Not for me, Clive.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
June 19, 2020, 11:26:42 PM
Yeah agreed the league is nowhere near what it was from 2013-18 time when the winner of the Champions League and Europa League was a Spanish team every season and you even had Atleico in 15/16 finishing 3rd in the league with 88 points.

Atleico will be kicking themselves the most out of any side in the league, this season was a great opportunity for them to win the league and just like Dortmund and Liepzig in the Bundesliga they blew it.

Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona defeintly are nowhere near what they used to be but even though Sevilla are currently 3rd even they aren't anywhere the side they were under Emery. Sevilla are only 3rd because Atleico have been terrible this season and Valencia decided to sack Marcelino for some strange reason, which has caused Valencia to go backwards as a side big time.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
June 21, 2020, 10:10:47 PM
Ramos down in what looks like agony. Shame
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 04:29:26 PM

Barcelona 1-0 up away at Celta Vigo. Suarez the with goal on 20 mins - stood unmarked 6 yards out at a Messi free-kick:-

https://streamja.com/4dMWX & https://streamable.com/cignms



Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 04:42:57 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:29:26 PM
Barcelona 1-0 up away at Celta Vigo. Suarez the with goal on 20 mins - stood unmarked 6 yards out at a Messi free-kick:-

https://streamja.com/4dMWX & https://streamable.com/cignms
Had seen some other team trying to defend a messi freekick like that and thought it looked like a terrible idea. Seems so easy to take advantage of given the space you're giving up.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:10:08 PM
Celta equalizes. 1-1.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:24:23 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:29:26 PM
Barcelona 1-0 up away at Celta Vigo. Suarez the with goal on 20 mins - stood unmarked 6 yards out at a Messi free-kick:-

https://streamja.com/4dMWX & https://streamable.com/cignms





More than unmarked, he was in his own zip postal code...
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:26:21 PM
Suarez again, 2-1
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:27:48 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:42:57 PM
Had seen some other team trying to defend a messi freekick like that and thought it looked like a terrible idea. Seems so easy to take advantage of given the space you're giving up.

Of all the people to leave unmarked too - he was right next to the goal - whilst others are being marked nowhere near it :) My old Sunday team would proud of that ;)


The Celta equaliser on 50 mins - Smolov the scorer - https://streamja.com/P345l & https://streamable.com/q8feea

Suarez makes it 2-1 on 67 mins - https://streamja.com/MBL4G & https://streamable.com/xp8weo
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:30:02 PM
He's not bad player still that Suarez fella.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:48:21 PM
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:30:02 PM
He's not bad player still that Suarez fella.
Neither is that Aspas lad. 2-2 now. Maybe worth a cheeky bid?  :P
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:50:19 PM
Pique going to ground, for no real reason. Way too experienced for that shit
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:51:16 PM

:)

Asapa equaliser on 88 mins - https://streamja.com/QpyOd & https://streamable.com/myarho

That Barcelona wall at the freekick :lmao
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:54:31 PM
I think I'd be disappointed if I didn't reach double figures playing alongside Messi. The greatest playmaker and passer the world has seen.
Re: Spanish Football 2019/2020
Today at 05:55:30 PM
How did he miss that? Should have been Celta Vigo win.
