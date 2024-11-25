« previous next »
  Re: MoTD thread
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9880 on: November 25, 2024, 08:49:21 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on November 25, 2024, 08:01:57 am
I assume they referenced Romero wiping out Curtis a few weeks ago and the VAR overturning that penalty decision

VAR should have been asking why the Spurs centre back was playing in goal for Chelsea that day.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9881 on: November 25, 2024, 09:27:52 am »
That build up to the Ipswich vs United game was embarrassing. Talking about how brave and bold Amorim is.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9882 on: November 25, 2024, 10:26:54 am »
Quote from: Bread on November 24, 2024, 10:58:48 pm
Naturally the only decision the MOTD panel wanted to talk about today was the penalty that Southampton wanted for the collision between Armstrong and Kelleher. Nothing on the Robertson challenge being outside the box. Nothing on Lallana crunching Gravenberch.

It's really quite tiring. Steph Houghton is as dull as dishwater as a pundit too.
To be fair (in a fairly damning way) of MotD, they always focus on the potential decisions that went against the losing team.  The "what if?" angle is more interesting than the "it wouldn't have affected the result but..." angle.

As we've only lost one game all season we're inevitably going to be painted as being the beneficiaries of refereeing decisions.  I think it's part of the reason why a lot of the clubs/managers near the bottom of the league have this unshakable belief that refs are biased towards the top teams.

Houghton is another really underwhelming pundit.  I've got massive respect for her playing career and how she manages life with Stephen Darby but she's objectively not a good pundit.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9883 on: November 25, 2024, 10:49:21 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 25, 2024, 08:49:21 am
VAR should have been asking why the Spurs centre back was playing in goal for Chelsea that day.

 ;D whoops
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9884 on: December 1, 2024, 10:34:31 pm »
Pretending i dont know what the score was

lets go! ;)
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9885 on: December 1, 2024, 10:35:13 pm »
Great intro...
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9886 on: December 1, 2024, 10:35:40 pm »
Ive only watched it a couple of times this year, including nowthe audio mix on our fans always sounds distorted.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9887 on: December 1, 2024, 10:44:27 pm »
WTF was that opening montage with the 4 seasons?
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9888 on: December 1, 2024, 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on December  1, 2024, 10:44:27 pm
WTF was that opening montage with the 4 seasons?

I quite liked it.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9889 on: December 1, 2024, 10:51:36 pm »
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9890 on: December 1, 2024, 10:54:48 pm »
Heh, fairplay to Moyesy, knows how hard it is to follow a legend.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9891 on: December 1, 2024, 11:01:17 pm »
Mathias Cunhas had a decent month!
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9892 on: December 1, 2024, 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December  1, 2024, 11:01:17 pm
Mathias Cunhas had a decent month!
Was just gonna say the same ... scored some fuckin' reet belters.  :)
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9893 on: December 1, 2024, 11:06:19 pm »
cant remember a goal of the month like that since they days of Bergkamp or Suarez, well played Cunha
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9894 on: December 1, 2024, 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on December  1, 2024, 11:06:19 pm
cant remember a goal of the month like that since they days of Bergkamp or Suarez, well played Cunha

A lot of those were last weekend. Some brilliant goals all the same day on Saturday.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9895 on: Yesterday at 01:15:15 am »
Class intro to motd tonight..  why would anyone complain? I'm just enjoying the day all over again. This week we've beaten madrid and city, eagles also beat the ravens convincingly. Doesn't get better than that 🍻
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9896 on: Yesterday at 01:27:53 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 01:15:15 am
Class intro to motd tonight..  why would anyone complain? I
Yeah just watched that, brilliant visuals and Winter is magnificent; by far the best of Vivaldi's Four Seasons
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9897 on: Yesterday at 01:44:59 am »
Moyes is deffo a closet red mind 🤣🤣
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9898 on: Yesterday at 01:45:46 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 01:27:53 am
Yeah just watched that, brilliant visuals and Winter is magnificent; by far the best of Vivaldi's Four Seasons

I wish there was a like button on here 🤣
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9899 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 am »
Notice MOTD didn't show every chance we had. Gakpo right footed shot saved by Ortega at the very start, Trent clipping the post from outside the area and Virgil's glancing header at the start of the second half all absent from the highlights.

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9900 on: Yesterday at 03:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:00:00 am
Notice MOTD didn't show every chance we had. Gakpo right footed shot saved by Ortega at the very start, Trent clipping the post from outside the area and Virgil's glancing header at the start of the second half all absent from the highlights.



Same reason as the fancy intro, they can't afford that many highlights
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9901 on: Yesterday at 09:17:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:51:40 pm
Same reason as the fancy intro, they can't afford that many highlights
they can show whatever they want but think they are limited to 10 or maybe 15 minutes slots so clearly can't fit everything into it
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9902 on: Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm »
Yeah if were moaning about creating too many chances for MOtD to be able to show them thats a nice problem to have. Its not liked they chucked in any Man City chances to make it seem more even than it was.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9903 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:00:00 am
Notice MOTD didn't show every chance we had. Gakpo right footed shot saved by Ortega at the very start, Trent clipping the post from outside the area and Virgil's glancing header at the start of the second half all absent from the highlights.

Yet they somehow managed to fit in Bernardos clipped cross that went straight out of play, a nothing moment.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9904 on: Today at 08:37:11 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 09:17:16 pm
they can show whatever they want but think they are limited to 10 or maybe 15 minutes slots so clearly can't fit everything into it

Sounds more like it, plus no intro etc they have to talk more and who wants that :D
