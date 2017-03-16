Bizarre post, but perfect username. I thought the only people offended by Lineker were Daily Mail readers?



Oh no....Lineker's god given capacity to "annoy" goes far beyond the boundaries of petty, personal politics.Lineker's been crafty in recent years because he's managed to successfully attribute all existing dislike towards him as being the result of a national, political divide..........you know, so he can smugly claim that there's an "understandable" reason why opinion is divided about him.It's a mask.But as such, it's been successful, because he's definitely nutmegged YOU with this notion.Ergo:"I thought the only people offended by Lineker were Daily Mail readers?"THAT'S the narrative he wants to have believed.Because that way, any natural,dislike which he has accrued over the years, now gets totally buried and obfuscated within the political explanation.Political alignment tends to wash away the possibility that there could be any other reasons why such a seemingly harmless public figure might be disliked.Just like those who play for ones own football team."He might be a tw*t.....but he's OUR tw*t..."That kind of thing.So the conversation at the BBC in recent years, regarding Lineker's "approval" ratings will have all likely revolved around the political divide, and because of this Lineker has enjoyed a good few years of career insurance because he's made it so that the BBC were totally snookered, and unable to dispense with him without this looking as though they would be taking some kind of political stance.So he's "nutmegged" the BBC also.He's taken obscene amounts of money, waay beyond his actual market value as a presenter, and has then abused his platform.....confident in the knowledge that the BBC will totally wimp out of calling him to heel due to the perceived political ramifications in doing this.I just want footy presenters to be all about the "footy"....nothing more, nothing less.I know this might sound "bizarre."