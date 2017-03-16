« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Down

Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 718601 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 09:46:23 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm
Stayed on long enough just to see Jenas off. ;D

Done his service for the country  ;)
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 09:59:03 am »
I dont watch MOTD much at all these days but I hope Chapman gets it; thats a guy that merits a big gig. His NFL show with Osi and Jason will not be topped for many years and I was gutted when he had to leave for his wifes health. He put his wife before his career and so its time to pay him back now.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 09:59:06 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 11:45:30 pm
I've loathed Lineker far longer than before he became a divisive public figure, let it be stated for the record.

...
I've always found Lineker harmless and enjoyed some of his ventures into public debate but... now I've read that I'll be jeering him off on his last day from the comfort of my living room!  HE'S A NATIONAL DISGRACE!!

I think Shearer might be in with a shout of the top job.  I quite like Shearer as a pundit when Newcastle aren't involved (either directly in the match or indirectly in a rivals sense) as he loses all objectivity.  Having a Saudi shill in the top job would rankle.

Other than Shearer it feels like it's Chapman's to turn down.  Otherwise it will be a left field appointment like Dan Walker or Alex Scott.  I tend to fast-forward the debate so it would be funny if they parachuted in somebody like Eni Aluko just to see all the heads falling off in the right wing press.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 10:07:25 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:42:14 am
Bizarre post, but perfect username. I thought the only people offended by Lineker were Daily Mail readers?

Has to be Mark Chapman next otherwise they could lose him to Sky (he already does the League Cup for them), question really is who becomes the number 2 and thank fuck Jenas isn't around anymore. I'm one of the very few who can tolerate Colin Murray but I think he fell out with the BBC over being usurped by Chapman a number of years ago.

I wouldn't be surprised if Chapman already ends up going to sky, also moved from BBC to Sky on the NFL show.

Didn't know people had an issue with Colin Murray. I quite like him, inoffensive and a big red
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 10:25:18 am »
Lineker was always a twat with his womanising and Mr bigshot attitude.

One of my old bosses back in the early 90s was mates with him and he always had women clinging round him when the snooker was on at The Crucible. 

He hated how he behaved behind his Mrs back and the fact he had 3 young lads, one of whom had cancer at the time, although she did divorce him a few years later.
Logged

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
He's presented MotD since I was 3. I really like him.

Don't know too much about his personal life, etc. and I'll try and keep it that way.

End of an era.
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 10:38:01 am »
It will almost certainly be a politically correct appointment. Someone without any personality or intellect will do fine as long as they tick all the virtue signalling boxes. I can think of a few. Don't listen to any media analysis so don't care really. Like others, Chapman is a good presenter but a middle-aged white man ain't gonna fly in 2024!
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 10:40:36 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 10:38:01 am
It will almost certainly be a politically correct appointment. Someone without any personality or intellect will do fine as long as they tick all the virtue signalling boxes. I can think of a few. Don't listen to any media analysis so don't care really. Like others, Chapman is a good presenter but a middle-aged white man ain't gonna fly in 2024!

God no not in 2024
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,258
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 10:41:32 am »
Gabby Logan would be OK if not Mark Chapman.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,791
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
I like Lineker as a presenter, think he's brilliant at his job, but I barely watch MOTD at all these days so I'm not really fussed who replaces him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,767
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 10:51:41 am »
Another big Chapman fan here. Given hes a United fan, he does a very good job of not shying away from criticising them or praising us when the need arises (quite frequently as it turns out). Seems a good bloke.

I also like Colin Murray (he wont be in contention I know). He seems a bit quirkier though. Seems to do his best stuff on radio and podcasts. And does he present Countdown now too?

Also quite liked Lineker. Didnt have a strong opinion on him a few years ago but as with Hugh Grant and a few others I like him more the more he calls out certain types and the more the angry mob get annoyed by him.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 10:56:48 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:51:41 am
Another big Chapman fan here. Given hes a United fan, he does a very good job of not shying away from criticising them or praising us when the need arises (quite frequently as it turns out). Seems a good bloke.

I also like Colin Murray (he wont be in contention I know). He seems a bit quirkier though. Seems to do his best stuff on radio and podcasts. And does he present Countdown now too?

Also quite liked Lineker. Didnt have a strong opinion on him a few years ago but as with Hugh Grant and a few others I like him more the more he calls out certain types and the more the angry mob get annoyed by him.
He was excellent as the host of the Championship highlights show.  He seems less involved in football these days.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,670
  • Truthiness
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 11:07:34 am »
The thing to note with Lineker leaving is just how bare the BBC talent pool is for sports presenters. Their Olympic coverage in Tokyo and Paris was miles below the previous levels. Clare Balding was bad, and worse at Wimbledon before that, a few of the newer ones looked scared of their own shadow, and only the likes of Gabby Logan and Hazel Irvine were up to the usual standard.  Chapman is the only one apart from Logan with football presenting experience, so it probably should be him, with any luck.

I know it's a well paid gig, but it would have to be to entice someone to spend a day in Danny Murphy's company a couple of times a month  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 11:20:10 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:07:34 am
The thing to note with Lineker leaving is just how bare the BBC talent pool is for sports presenters. Their Olympic coverage in Tokyo and Paris was miles below the previous levels. Clare Balding was bad, and worse at Wimbledon before that, a few of the newer ones looked scared of their own shadow, and only the likes of Gabby Logan and Hazel Irvine were up to the usual standard.  Chapman is the only one apart from Logan with football presenting experience, so it probably should be him, with any luck.

I know it's a well paid gig, but it would have to be to entice someone to spend a day in Danny Murphy's company a couple of times a month  :D
To credit the Beeb they do try to give presenters their big break.  There is quite the rotating cast of third wheels on MOTD and MOTD2, with some sticking around longer than others.  The downside is that it removes opportunities for non ex-players who would ordinarily be better all around presenters than those ex-players.
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 11:28:02 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:42:14 am
Bizarre post, but perfect username. I thought the only people offended by Lineker were Daily Mail readers?

Oh no....Lineker's god given capacity to "annoy" goes far beyond the boundaries of petty, personal politics.

Lineker's been crafty in recent years because he's managed to successfully attribute all existing dislike towards him as being the result of a national, political divide.....

.....you know, so he can smugly claim that there's an "understandable" reason why opinion is divided about him.

It's a mask.

But as such, it's been successful, because he's definitely nutmegged YOU with this notion.

Ergo:

"I thought the only people offended by Lineker were Daily Mail readers?"

THAT'S the narrative he wants to have believed.

Because that way, any natural, none-political dislike which he has accrued over the years, now gets totally buried and obfuscated within the political explanation.

Political alignment tends to wash away the possibility that there could be any other reasons why such a seemingly harmless public figure might be disliked.

Just like those who play for ones own football team.

"He might be a tw*t.....but he's OUR tw*t..."

That kind of thing.

So the conversation at the BBC in recent years, regarding Lineker's "approval" ratings will have all likely revolved around the political divide, and because of this Lineker has enjoyed a good few years of career insurance because he's made it so that the BBC were totally snookered, and unable to dispense with him without this looking as though they would be taking some kind of political stance.

So he's "nutmegged" the BBC also.

He's taken obscene amounts of money, waay beyond his actual market value as a presenter, and has then abused his platform.....confident in the knowledge that the BBC will totally wimp out of calling him to heel due to the perceived political ramifications in doing this.

I just want footy presenters to be all about the "footy"....nothing more, nothing less.

I know this might sound "bizarre."

 ;)
Logged
YNWA

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,326
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 11:51:40 am »
BBC has and always will be a zionist loving shill company. fuck em.

good on Gary for standing his ground and calling it what it is, a genocide.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 12:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:07:34 am
The thing to note with Lineker leaving is just how bare the BBC talent pool is for sports presenters.

That's because they never cast their net very wide when looking to fill a post - we end up with the same small handful of people covering every presenting job, so when you get someone like Lineker who hogs the role for so long, new faces never get a look-in.

I think they should give the job to Vicki Sparks just to wind everybody up.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 12:34:38 pm »
Look how the Zionists got rid of Sky News presenter Bella Donati and LBC's Sangita Myska for calling out Israeli crimes in Gaza to Israeli govt officials.

Mark Lamont Hill on CNN and Candace Owens & Michael Eisen at The Daily Wire got the same fate in the USA for calling out Genocide.

Norman Finkelstein lost tenure at a University for calling Israel out in 2008, he hasn't taught at a University since.

Anyone in the public eye both sides of the pond gets career suicide for questioning that abhorrent state's actions.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:31 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 12:39:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:41:32 am
Gabby Logan would be OK if not Mark Chapman.


She is a good presenter and has the added advantage of pissing off Barton
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
You'd have to think that it's between Chapman, Scott, Walker and Shearer to replace Lineker. Personally, I think it's either Chapman or Scott.

As the Lineker era of MotD draws to a close, it feels like the show is at a crossroads. For me, it's become increasingly irrelevant in the football highlights/coverage landscape given that PL match highlights pretty much immediately drop on YouTube soon after full-time. On top of that, the likes of Sky, Amazon, TNT and CBS (for better or worse) have emerged in recent years to make MotD look somewhat outdated.

I do wonder how much longer MotD will carry on for before the BBC blow the whistle for it.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:42 pm by Nu-Eclipse »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 12:39:34 pm
You'd have to think that it's between Chapman, Scott, Walker and Shearer to replace Lineker. Personally, I think it's either Chapman or Scott.

As the Lineker era of MotD draws to a close, it feels like the show is at a crossroads. For me, it's become increasingly irrelevant in the football highlights/coverage landscape given that PL match highlights pretty much immediately drop on YouTube soon after full-time. On top of that, the likes of Sky, Amazon, TNT and CBS (for better or worse) have emerged in recent years to make MotD look somewhat outdated.

I do wonder how much longer MotD will cary on for before the BBC blow the whistle for it.

Hopefully not Shearer or Scott. 
Its imperative people have free and easy access to some footy
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:09 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,058
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 12:39:34 pm
You'd have to think that it's between Chapman, Scott, Walker and Shearer to replace Lineker. Personally, I think it's either Chapman or Scott.

As the Lineker era of MotD draws to a close, it feels like the show is at a crossroads. For me, it's become increasingly irrelevant in the football highlights/coverage landscape given that PL match highlights pretty much immediately drop on YouTube soon after full-time. On top of that, the likes of Sky, Amazon, TNT and CBS (for better or worse) have emerged in recent years to make MotD look somewhat outdated.

I do wonder how much longer MotD will cary on for before the BBC blow the whistle for it.
well it's here for the next contract, not everybody subscribed to Sky / TNT or watches games online even today.

The only likelihood of it being dropped would be if the price became too uncompetitive or they get outbid by another terrestrial channel (ITV, C4 or C5 didn't bid this time round).

They've also widened the reach of MOTD this season with the addition of Champions League highlights.

I'm guessing the programme still gets high enough ratings to make it worthwhile for now
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:57:56 pm
Hopefully not Shearer or Scott. 
Its imperative people have free and easy access to some footy

If Walker hadn't left for Channel 5 News, it would have likely been him, having served the Football Focus "apprenticeship" like Lineker did. I feel like Scott is going through the same process.

I don't disagree with you - free public access to live televised sport should always be a thing, but viewing habits have changed and MotD looks well out of step with the current times, dare I say much like how Grandstand and Sportsnight aged badly.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:45 pm by Nu-Eclipse »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,058
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9823 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm »
I do like Gary as a presenter, he was very wooden when he first started but who wouldn't be when you are following Des Lynham.

He's grown into the role though and he will be a big loss no matter what other posters think
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9824 on: Today at 01:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:27:07 pm
well it's here for the next contract, not everybody subscribed to Sky / TNT or watches games online even today.

The only likelihood of it being dropped would be if the price became too uncompetitive or they get outbid by another terrestrial channel (ITV, C4 or C5 didn't bid this time round).

They've also widened the reach of MOTD this season with the addition of Champions League highlights.

I'm guessing the programme still gets high enough ratings to make it worthwhile for now

Fair points. That would suggest to me that they are at least trying to modernise and make the MotD brand more appealing again.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9825 on: Today at 01:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:29:25 pm
I do like Gary as a presenter, he was very wooden when he first started but who wouldn't be when you are following Des Lynham.

He's grown into the role though and he will be a big loss no matter what other posters think
'

I think hes excellent, not sure why some dont like him to be honest
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,999
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9826 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 11:28:02 am
Oh no....Lineker's god given capacity to "annoy" goes far beyond the boundaries of petty, personal politics.

Lineker's been crafty in recent years because he's managed to successfully attribute all existing dislike towards him as being the result of a national, political divide.....

.....you know, so he can smugly claim that there's an "understandable" reason why opinion is divided about him.

It's a mask.

But as such, it's been successful, because he's definitely nutmegged YOU with this notion.

Ergo:

"I thought the only people offended by Lineker were Daily Mail readers?"

THAT'S the narrative he wants to have believed.

Because that way, any natural, none-political dislike which he has accrued over the years, now gets totally buried and obfuscated within the political explanation.

Political alignment tends to wash away the possibility that there could be any other reasons why such a seemingly harmless public figure might be disliked.

Just like those who play for ones own football team.

"He might be a tw*t.....but he's OUR tw*t..."

That kind of thing.

So the conversation at the BBC in recent years, regarding Lineker's "approval" ratings will have all likely revolved around the political divide, and because of this Lineker has enjoyed a good few years of career insurance because he's made it so that the BBC were totally snookered, and unable to dispense with him without this looking as though they would be taking some kind of political stance.

So he's "nutmegged" the BBC also.

He's taken obscene amounts of money, waay beyond his actual market value as a presenter, and has then abused his platform.....confident in the knowledge that the BBC will totally wimp out of calling him to heel due to the perceived political ramifications in doing this.

I just want footy presenters to be all about the "footy"....nothing more, nothing less.

I know this might sound "bizarre."

 ;)



Are you not overthinking it a smidge?

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,390
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9827 on: Today at 01:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 01:29:51 pm
Fair points. That would suggest to me that they are at least trying to modernise and make the MotD brand more appealing again.
Wouldn't surprise me if they tried to copy the Sky Sports car crash model of getting "youtubers" on the show...
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9828 on: Today at 01:44:35 pm »
Colin Murray would be good
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,492
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9829 on: Today at 02:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:40:26 pm
'

I think hes excellent, not sure why some dont like him to be honest


BBC pay him £1.3m, they pay Mark Chapman 260k.


Hosting Motd1 involves a chat with your mates between watching 4-7 games of which you might get to see 1-2 whole games.


Hosting Motd2 involves a chat with your mates between watching 3-4 games of which you might get to see 1-2 whole games.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9830 on: Today at 02:09:18 pm »
Don't mind Lineker at all.

Apart from if it's Chapman, the next presenter is going to be a downgrade.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9831 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:08:37 pm

BBC pay him £1.3m, they pay Mark Chapman 260k.


Hosting Motd1 involves a chat with your mates between watching 4-7 games of which you might get to see 1-2 whole games.


Hosting Motd2 involves a chat with your mates between watching 3-4 games of which you might get to see 1-2 whole games.

People dont like Lineker because someone else decided to pay him more than a colleague.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9832 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:41:45 pm


Are you not overthinking it a smidge?



You're right. I normally just hurl objects at the telly when Lineker's face appears.

I'm being utterly foolish in my attempt to vocalise and work through this impulse.

Why type an online "tome" when you can just throw half a bottle of sugar-free IRN BRU at your 50 inch Panasonic?

I stand chastened.


 
Logged
YNWA

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,492
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9833 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:46 pm
People dont like Lineker because someone else decided to pay him more than a colleague.


I don't mind Lineker at all, do I think the BBC get an extra £1m in value from him over some others? No.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9834 on: Today at 02:37:04 pm »
colin murray is great and hes a red.
i think they should just go with no presenter and no pundits next year. intro music then something saying the running order and then 5-10 minutes highlights of the game, post match player/manager interview then on to the next game.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9835 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:28:06 pm

I don't mind Lineker at all, do I think the BBC get an extra £1m in value from him over some others? No.


That would not be a reason to dislike him, besides he does more than present MOTD, and that will be reflected in his salary.

However Im now fully aboard the Colin Murray bandwagon
 

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,475
  • Legend
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9836 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm »
Has to be Mark Chapman.

Would like to see Colin Murray given a chance, but I think he is more suited to the more relaxed MOTD2.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
  • Scrubbers
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9837 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
Got to be Mark Chapman and as Walshy above has said give Colin Murray MoTD2
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,670
  • Truthiness
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9838 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
I'd love to see James Richardson given the MOTD 2 job if Chapman gets the main gig. Just look at how poor the CL Goals Show has become without his light touch and ease with the journos/pundits on there. Getting the likes of Horncastle and Honigstein on rather than Danny Murphy or Steven Warnock or whoever would revitalise the show.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Up
« previous next »
 