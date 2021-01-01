« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 710382 times)

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,424
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9760 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 pm »
Fair enough don't think that was a pen against United but their outrage would mean more if they weren't trying to make something of that non incident with Konate minutes earlier
Logged

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9761 on: Today at 12:24:05 am »
Warnock is a slimey cretin. Glad he missed the open bus in 2005
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:11 am by eddiedingle »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 