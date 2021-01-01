Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
MoTD thread
Topic: MoTD thread (Read 710382 times)
B0151?
Re: MoTD thread
Fair enough don't think that was a pen against United but their outrage would mean more if they weren't trying to make something of that non incident with Konate minutes earlier
eddiedingle
Re: MoTD thread
Warnock is a slimey cretin. Glad he missed the open bus in 2005
