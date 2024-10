Same old same old.



Edit the game leaving out glaring Liverpool chances, for instance Jota header past the post.

Include every single time the opposition is in or near the Liverpool penalty area.



Made it look like the game was even/Palace shaded it.

Commentary from Johnathan Pearce was absolutely unhinged, I think he thought Palace deserved to win 3-0



The Beeb interviewer leading Maresca with a question asking if he agreed they were unlucky with decisions was also irritating. The ref was poor for both teams but nobody will convince me that Chelsea didn't get more decisions than us. I had to re-read the rules after the match to be sure but shoulder barges are still very much legal!