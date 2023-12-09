« previous next »
Phineus

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 10:27:07 pm
Bournemouth really battered them huh
wampa1

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 10:39:35 pm
When Bournemouth scored the 4th the commentator said Ten Hag was heading towards his biggest defeat as Man United manager....
Tonyh8su

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 10:41:38 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on December  9, 2023, 10:39:35 pm
When Bournemouth scored the 4th the commentator said Ten Hag was heading towards his biggest defeat as Man United manager....

Well 4 is on it's way to 7 in fairness...
Marv Murchin

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 10:53:52 pm
Dear Points of View,

While watching match of the day on Saturday 9th December, during the Manchester United versus Bournemouth premier league game, just after Bournemouth had scored their 4th goal (which was subsequently disallowed for being Ar-eh its dead tight on the mancs), your commentator referenced this being Erik Seven Hahahags heaviest ever defeat, which, is factually incorrect and I think the BBC should make a public correction and apology and state what factually is, Erik Seven Hahahags heaviest ever defeat, and by whom.


Yours Sincerererely

A concerned license payer.
Phineus

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 10:55:16 pm
Assume they meant home defeat cos Brentford put 4 past them last season, city 6 I think too
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 10:58:57 pm
Quote from: Marv Murchin on December  9, 2023, 10:53:52 pm
Dear Points of View,

While watching match of the day on Saturday 9th December, during the Manchester United versus Bournemouth premier league game, just after Bournemouth had scored their 4th goal (which was subsequently disallowed for being Ar-eh its dead tight on the mancs), your commentator referenced this being Erik Seven Hahahags heaviest ever defeat, which, is factually incorrect and I think the BBC should make a public correction and apology and state what factually is, Erik Seven Hahahags heaviest ever defeat, and by whom.


.

Yours Sincerererely

A concerned license payer.

 ;D
iamnant

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 11:10:35 pm
Fair fucks to MOTD for actually giving a balanced view of our game and rightly pointing out Palace can't complain as it was a soft penalty and not a clear and obvious error. TNT, take note.

Love Wrighty.
Paul JH

Re: MoTD thread
December 9, 2023, 11:59:52 pm
Long may this completely ignoring us as title winners continue in the media / TV.

MOTD ... didn't once mention that A. We went top B. ARE top and C. Our wins, losses and GD are better than any other side.

Not once. Please continue allowing us to be underrated.
Vegeta

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 06:39:17 am
I am not surprised Iraola has turned it around at Bournemouth top class coach did an impressive job at Rayo and he had a very good record over there against the top half sides especially away from home.
KevLFC

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 12:44:21 pm
Quote from: iamnant on December  9, 2023, 11:10:35 pm
Fair fucks to MOTD for actually giving a balanced view of our game and rightly pointing out Palace can't complain as it was a soft penalty and not a clear and obvious error. TNT, take note.

Love Wrighty.

He was still bitter about the Jesus one that wasn't given, even if both looked a bit similar contact wise.
B0151?

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 01:14:29 pm
Got to love them complaining about goals getting scored by hand being disallowed when I swear when that wasn't a rule they were moaning about goals getting scored with accidental handballs. Well I remember when Suarez scored after one in the FA Cup they were moaning about how harsh and unfair it was. And think there was a couple others in refs Prem.
spider-neil

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 01:18:09 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on December 10, 2023, 12:44:21 pm
He was still bitter about the Jesus one that wasn't given, even if both looked a bit similar contact wise.

I would rather that from one of our ex-pros than the likes of Macca and Carra sticking the boot in by going out of their way to appear objective.
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 01:18:15 pm
Quote from: B0151? on December 10, 2023, 01:14:29 pm
Got to love them complaining about goals getting scored by hand being disallowed when I swear when that wasn't a rule they were moaning about goals getting scored with accidental handballs. Well I remember when Suarez scored after one in the FA Cup they were moaning about how harsh and unfair it was. And think there was a couple others in refs Prem.

v Mansfield I think, and the commentator (Jon Champion?) openly called Suarez a cheat after the replay. His exact words I recall were "the actions of a cheat" despite the ball clearly deflecting up onto his hand and it being clearly accidental.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 01:56:05 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 10, 2023, 01:18:15 pm
v Mansfield I think, and the commentator (Jon Champion?) openly called Suarez a cheat after the replay. His exact words I recall were "the actions of a cheat" despite the ball clearly deflecting up onto his hand and it being clearly accidental.

The word nefarious was definitely involved as well!
Lfc19ynwa

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 02:06:01 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on December  9, 2023, 11:59:52 pm
Long may this completely ignoring us as title winners continue in the media / TV.

MOTD ... didn't once mention that A. We went top B. ARE top and C. Our wins, losses and GD are better than any other side.

Not once. Please continue allowing us to be underrated.

Lineker even introduced the villa v arsenal game on the show as  leaders Arsenal , really Gary , had you not seen the result of the early kick off involving Crystal Palace and the premier league leaders LIVERPOOL
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 02:09:04 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on December 10, 2023, 02:06:01 pm
Lineker even introduced the villa v arsenal game on the show as  leaders Arsenal , really Gary , had you not seen the result of the early kick off involving Crystal Palace and the premier league leaders LIVERPOOL

In fairness, if the Arsenal game was on before ours, then he'd have been spoiling the result of ours for anyone that hadn't seen it at that point.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 02:30:09 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 10, 2023, 02:09:04 pm
In fairness, if the Arsenal game was on before ours, then he'd have been spoiling the result of ours for anyone that hadn't seen it at that point.

Yes thats a fair point
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 10:56:13 pm
Shay Given looks thoroughly depressed with Newcastle's results of late ;D SHAME.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 11:00:00 pm
Great goal from Harry Wilson. Made a good career for himself after leaving us.
Garlicbread

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 11:04:45 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 10, 2023, 10:56:13 pm
Shay Given looks thoroughly depressed with Newcastle's results of late ;D SHAME.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-XwX_4SiEY


Video of Shay Given looked on in disgust as Salah scored his screamer vs Chelsea but still got time eating his dinner.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: MoTD thread
December 10, 2023, 11:17:50 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on December 10, 2023, 11:04:45 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-XwX_4SiEY


Video of Shay Given looked on in disgust as Salah scored his screamer vs Chelsea but still got time eating his dinner.
Flipping hell :lmao Him, Richards.... What's wrong with these people.
Black Bull Nova

Re: MoTD thread
December 11, 2023, 12:47:30 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on December 10, 2023, 11:00:00 pm
Great goal from Harry Wilson. Made a good career for himself after leaving us.
Dignified when he scored against us as well, tidy little player, good manager as well (except for Everton of course) who also turned down the Saudi money

13 goals in a week for them and 2 clean sheets, decent team
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: MoTD thread
December 11, 2023, 07:40:27 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 11, 2023, 12:47:30 am
Dignified when he scored against us as well, tidy little player, good manager as well (except for Everton of course) who also turned down the Saudi money

13 goals in a week for them and 2 clean sheets, decent team


Mad how them and Bournemouth (and annoyingly Everton) have now got their act together. Makes you think there were be that many cruises for any of the sides near the top, nearly every game can get tricky.
bradders1011

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:35:36 pm
Christ there's more blue seats than people at the Etihad.
